Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath on Thursday explained why farmers receive only Rs 33 for every Rs 100 consumers spend on tomatoes, highlighting the gaps in India's agricultural supply chain and the lack of assured buyers for fruit and vegetable growers.

In a series of illustrations shared on X, Kamath compared India's dairy sector with its fruit and vegetable markets.

"Why does a farmer get only Rs 33 when you spend Rs 100 on tomatoes?" he asked.

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India is the world's largest producer of milk, bananas and mangoes. However, according to Kamath, only milk has an established system of assured buyers. Dairy farmers receive around Rs 70 for every Rs 100 spent by consumers, compared with Rs 37 for potato farmers and Rs 33 for tomato farmers.

"The gap isn't in farming. It's in what happens after harvest. India needs around 70,000 pack-houses near farms, and about 1,300 exist," he said.

In his post Kamath shared illustrations that highlighted how India's dairy sector transformed through the creation of a structured procurement and distribution network. "In 1970, India was facing a milk shortage, with per capita availability at around 110 grams a day, or roughly half a glass. The launch of Operation Flood (1970-96) helped build a network of village cooperatives, processing unions and marketing federations," he shared.

This system gave dairy farmers a regular buyer for their produce and encouraged them to increase production and India now accounts for around a quarter of the world's milk production, Kamath noted.

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The illustrations also compare how other agricultural sectors have developed assured buyer networks.

However, the fruits and vegetables sector still lacks a comparable large-scale buyer network.

Kamath also pointed to the shortage of infrastructure needed to transport and preserve perishable agricultural produce. "While India's cold-storage capacity stands at around 403 lakh tonnes, its refrigerated transport and pack-house infrastructure remain inadequate," he added.

The illustrations show that India has around 19,000 refrigerated (reefer) trucks against an estimated requirement of 62,000. More significantly, only around 1,300 pack-houses exist against a requirement of 70,000, leaving more than 68,000 yet to be built.

He further shared that India loses around Rs 57,000 crore worth of fruits and vegetables every year.

Kamath further highlight how the absence of an assured buyer affects both farmers' earnings and consumer prices.

Between 2015 and 2025, the biggest one-year price jump recorded for milk was 10%, compared with 107% for potatoes and 202% for tomatoes.

The difference is also reflected in how much farmers receive from every Rs 100 spent by consumers. Dairy farmers get around Rs 70, while potato farmers receive Rs 37 and tomato farmers just Rs 33.

According to Kamath, an assured buyer that manages the supply chain can help reduce price fluctuations and ensure a more predictable market for farmers. "We built Amul for milk. Nobody has built it at that scale for fruits and vegetables yet. Quick commerce solved the last mile. The next big consumer business might be in the first mile," he said.

He concluded by asking people which crop they would choose to build an assured buyer network for.

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