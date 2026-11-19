After more than 13 years of anticipation, Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is now live and the internet seems to be celebrating in its own way. Hilarious memes and celebration videos have taken over social media with gamers also joking about disappearing from social media.

GTA 6, released on November 19, marks the return of one of the gaming industry's most popular franchises. As players finally get their hands on the latest instalment, social media platforms have been flooded with reactions capturing the excitement surrounding the launch.

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The memes flooding social media alongside the launch of the much awaited game reflect the gamer community's excitement over the launch. One X user's take on recent news about Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and its association with the launch of GTA 6 garnered attention as it left people amused.

"Bro prepared affair for 2 year built RTX 5090 just to play GTA 6," the user wrote.GTA 6 was reportedly developed by 6,000 developers worldwide.

The launch has also brought an end to one of the internet's longest-running gaming jokes: the "We got this before GTA 6" meme. For years, users have used the phrase to poke fun at the game's prolonged development and repeated delays.

Other users posted memes about watching other people have early access to the game while they were going to work.

Developed by Rockstar Games, GTA 6 takes players back to Vice City, the fictional setting inspired by Miami. The game expands its world to Leonida, a fictional state inspired by Florida.

The storyline follows two central characters, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, whose lives become intertwined with the criminal underworld following a failed attempt to improve their circumstances.

According to Rockstar Games' official website, the game is releasing for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The long wait for GTA 6 has been marked by trailers, speculation and release-date changes. Rockstar had previously moved the launch to November 19, 2026, explaining that the additional time would allow the developers to deliver the level of polish players expected.

With the game finally available, fans are celebrating the end of a wait that has become a cultural phenomenon in itself. And judging by the memes, jokes and online celebrations, GTA 6's launch is proving to be much more than just another video game release.

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