The ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 is set to begin on November 19, with eight teams competing for the title in Doha, Qatar. The 50-over tournament will feature India A, Pakistan A, Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A, Afghanistan A, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Hong Kong, China.

India A, led by Tilak Varma, will begin its campaign against Nepal on November 20. The team has been placed in Group B alongside Pakistan A, Nepal and UAE. Group A comprises Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A, Afghanistan A and Hong Kong, China.

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The group stage will feature 12 matches, with the top two teams from each group progressing to the semi-finals. The first semi-final will take place on November 26, followed by the second semi-final on November 27. The final is scheduled for November 29.

ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Full Schedule

All match timings are in Indian Standard Time (IST).

Date Match Time (IST) November 19 Bangladesh A vs Hong Kong, China 11:30 AM November 19 Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A 3:30 PM November 20 Pakistan A vs UAE 11:30 AM November 20 India A vs Nepal 3:30 PM November 21 Sri Lanka A vs Hong Kong, China 11:30 AM November 21 Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A 3:30 PM November 22 UAE vs Nepal 11:30 AM November 22 India A vs Pakistan A 3:30 PM November 23 Afghanistan A vs Hong Kong, China 11:30 AM November 23 Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A 3:30 PM November 24 India A vs UAE 11:30 AM November 24 Pakistan A vs Nepal 3:30 PM November 26 First Semi-Final 3:30 PM November 27 Second Semi-Final 3:30 PM November 29 Final 3:30 PM

All group-stage matches will be played in Doha, with the morning fixtures scheduled at the University of Doha for Science and Technology and the afternoon fixtures at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium. The knockout matches will be held at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium.

ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Live Streaming Details

Where to watch the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 live in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the live stream of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 on the Sony LIV app and website.

Where to watch the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 live telecast in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the live telecast of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 on the Sony Sports network.

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Where will the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 be played?

The entire tournament will be played in Doha, Qatar.

When will the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 final take place?

The final will be played on November 29 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, starting at 3:30 PM IST.

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