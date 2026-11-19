Bangladesh A will begin their ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 campaign against Hong Kong, China, on Thursday, November 19.

The tournament opener will be played at the University of Doha for Science and Technology Cricket Ground in Doha, Qatar.

Bangladesh A, who are led by Saif Hassan, will look to start their campaign with a win, while Hong Kong, China, will be captained by Yasim Murtaza.

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The eight-team tournament will feature two groups, with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the semi-finals. Bangladesh A and Hong Kong, China, are placed in Group A alongside Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A.

Bangladesh A vs Hong Kong, China: Date

The Bangladesh A vs Hong Kong, China match in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 will be played on Thursday, November 19.

Bangladesh A vs Hong Kong, China: Time

Bangladesh A vs Hong Kong, China match will begin at 11:30 AM IST.

Bangladesh A vs Hong Kong, China: Venue

The match will be played at the University of Doha for Science and Technology Cricket Ground in Doha, Qatar.

Where To Watch Bangladesh A vs Hong Kong, China Live Telecast In India?

The live telecast of the Bangladesh A vs Hong Kong, China match will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

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Where To Watch Bangladesh A vs Hong Kong, China Live Streaming In India?

The online live streaming of the Bangladesh A vs Hong Kong, China match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

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