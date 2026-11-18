The Sandpapergate controversy has taken another major turn after former Australia batter Cameron Bancroft backed Usman Khawaja's claims that the entire Australian team knew about the ball-tampering plan during the 2018 Test series against South Africa.

In an explosive 4,000-word account published in 'The West Australian', Bancroft admitted that he had not provided a complete and truthful version of events during Cricket Australia's initial investigation into the incident.

“It was not just the three of us, Steve Smith, David Warner and I, who knew about me using sandpaper on the ball in South Africa. It was the whole team,” Bancroft wrote.

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Bancroft, who was caught on camera using sandpaper on the ball during the third Test in Cape Town, claimed that he had withheld important details to protect his teammates.

His statement supports the allegations made by Khawaja in his autobiography, 'Sabr', in which the former Australia opener claimed that the entire touring party was aware of the plan.



Bancroft also revealed that he had carried the burden of the incident for years and believed that the responsibility had been placed disproportionately on him.



The former Australia opener's revelations have added fresh fuel to the controversy, which had resurfaced following Khawaja's claims and the subsequent denial by current Australia captain Pat Cummins.

Cameron Bancroft Admits Withholding Details During Investigation

Bancroft admitted that he did not provide the complete version of events during Cricket Australia's investigation in 2018. He said he had withheld important information in an attempt to protect his teammates and avoid implicating others.

“I recall conversations with all the fast bowlers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh about whether it was reverse-swinging enough. All the bowlers gave me feedback if my work on the ball was working. It was helpful. Is it going yet? It's not going yet; it needs more. So I would use the sandpaper more on the ball,” Bancroft further claimed.



The initial Cricket Australia investigation had identified Bancroft, former captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner as the players involved in the ball-tampering plan. Bancroft received a nine-month suspension, while Smith and Warner were handed 12-month bans.



No other members of the touring party were named in the investigation at the time.



Bancroft's latest account has now challenged the version of events established by that investigation, with the former batter claiming that knowledge of the plan extended beyond the three players who were sanctioned.

Cameron Bancroft Feels Betrayed By Pat Cummins

Bancroft also expressed his disappointment with Pat Cummins' recent press conference, in which the Australia captain strongly rejected Khawaja's claims about the entire team knowing about the sandpaper plan.

“It was freeing to hear on a personal level the truth of the chronology of events finally out there. A burden I have carried all these years,” Bancroft wrote.

“But the final straw for me to write this account was Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins' press conference.

“It made me feel angry, betrayed and alone,” Bancroft wrote.



Cummins had dismissed the allegations as "complete and utter nonsense" and maintained that he had no knowledge of the ball-tampering plan during the 2018 tour of South Africa.



Bancroft said he felt betrayed by Cummins' comments, which became a major factor in his decision to speak publicly about the incident.

ALSO READ: Pat Cummins Calls Usman Khawaja's Sandpapergate Claims 'Complete Nonsense', Says '100% Wrong'



The former batter also reflected on how the controversy had affected his career and personal life, saying he had carried the burden of the incident for several years and believed that the responsibility had fallen disproportionately on him.

“As it turns out I ended up becoming the scapegoat for the entire team,” he said.



His revelations come at a time when Cricket Australia has announced an independent forum to allow players and support staff from the 2018 South Africa tour to share their accounts of the Sandpapergate scandal. The governing body has also clarified that no further sanctions will be imposed on members of the touring party.

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