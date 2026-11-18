Anthropic is expected to list at a much higher rate that its initial public offering (IPO), due to increased demand from investors that surpassed expectations.

This demand translated into the stock being oversubscribed nearly seven times more shares than what it is offering, according to reports on Tuesday.

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According to reports, the company may increase the price band for its initial public offering (IPO) above the previously quoted range of $70-$78, according to a The company behind the Claude large language model (LLM) will list on the Nasdaq US stock exchange and will be available for trade on Nov. 19. Trading is scheduled to begin on Nasdaq on Thursday under the ticker ANT.

The company is looking to raise up to $64.4 billion in funds via the IPO, which has become one of the most anticipated issues of the year. The IPO is expected raise $64.35 billion and command a fully diluted valuation of about $1.4 trillion.

A separate $26 billion private placement involving strategic investors could take the total fundraising to as much as $90.4 billion.

This includes commitments from tech giants like Google, Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), alongside other investors such as Broadcom, Micron Technology, Microsoft and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). Certain board members and affiliated entities have also indicated interest in purchasing up to $303 million worth of shares.

The company, led by CEO Dario Amodei, has seen rapid growth in demand for its Claude models and enterprise AI products. Recent figures indicate Anthropic's run-rate revenue skyrocketed by $10 billion within just a month to reach about $81 billion.

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The company made the announcement of the revenue amount along with the total figure of committed expenditures of nearly $900.9 billion, indicating high costs of infrastructure and computing requirements for its AI business.

According to the company's disclosures, Anthropic's run-rate revenue increased from approximately $71 billion as of Sept. 30 to $81 billion a month later.

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