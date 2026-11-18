Diljit Dosanjh's Aura India Tour has been drawing large crowds, with fans singing along to his popular tracks and his signature "Punjabi Aa Gaye Oye" line at every show. After performing in Indore, the singer is now set to take the stage at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat.

To make the most of his time in the state, Diljit and his team visited the GIR National Park.

In a video shared on Instagram, the singer revealed that he woke up at 3 a.m. due to jet lag. He then headed to the gym at 4:30 a.m. Well, it seems the workout was only part of his morning.

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In the video, Diljit can be seen making his way through a safari, where he catches sight of a lion and lionesses roaming freely in their natural habitat.

The singer is also seen capturing the wild encounters on camera, clicking photographs as lions and lionesses make an appearance. The highlight comes when a pride of lions is seen making its way across the road, offering Diljit and his followers a front-row glimpse of the majestic animals in their natural habitat.

From tracking the lions through his binoculars to photographing them in the wild, it is safe to say Diljit made the most of his safari adventure.

Sharing the clip, Diljit jokingly documented his unusually early start, saying, “Gir National Park, Gujarat. 21st November- Narendra Modi Stadium.”

In a set of pictures shared on Instagram, Diljit Dosanjh can be seen enjoying an open safari ride as he sets out in search of the mighty king of the jungle, binoculars in hand.

Later in the day, Diljit Dosanjh paid a visit to the Girnar Mountain, located in Junagadh, Gujarat.

It is a major pilgrimage site for Hindus and Jains. The sacred mountain is home to numerous temples, including the Amba Mata, Gorakshanath and Dattatreya temples, as well as the Jain temple dedicated to Tirthankara Neminath.

Sharing a video from the hike, Diljit said, “GIRNAR PARVAT. Formed Around 66 Million Years Ago.”

Diljit Dosanjh will perform in Ahmedabad on November 21.

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