The tax investors pay on profits from stocks and equity mutual funds can make a noticeable difference to their final returns. With long-term capital gains (LTCG) currently taxed at 12.5% on gains above Rs 1.25 lakh in a financial year, any change to the rules could leave investors with more money in hand.

Two possible changes are being discussed: bringing the LTCG tax rate down to 10% or raising the annual exemption limit. But which of these would offer greater tax relief to investors?

Under the current rules, profits from listed equity shares and equity-oriented mutual funds held for more than 12 months are taxed at 12.5%, provided the gains exceed Rs 1.25 lakh in a financial year. The exemption limit was raised from Rs 1 lakh in the July 2024 Budget, which also increased the LTCG tax rate from 10% to 12.5%.

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A reduction in the LTCG tax rate from 12.5% to 10% would benefit investors who make larger profits from their equity investments. For instance, an investor booking eligible long-term gains of Rs 5 lakh in a financial year would have to pay tax on Rs 3.75 lakh after using the existing Rs 1.25 lakh exemption.

At the current rate of 12.5%, the tax bill would come to Rs 46,875, excluding cess and surcharge. If the rate were cut to 10%, the tax would fall to Rs 37,500, saving the investor Rs 9,375.

The government could also consider raising the annual LTCG exemption limit from Rs 1.25 lakh to Rs 2 lakh instead of cutting the tax rate. This would allow investors to earn more from equity investments before having to pay tax on their gains.

For example, an investor with eligible long-term gains of Rs 1.8 lakh would currently pay tax on Rs 55,000, amounting to Rs 6,875 at the 12.5% rate. If the exemption limit were raised to Rs 2 lakh, the entire gain would be tax-free.

This would offer greater relief to investors whose annual gains fall below Rs 2 lakh than a reduction in the tax rate to 10%.

Which reform would make a bigger difference?

The more beneficial reform would depend on how much an investor earns from equity investments. Raising the tax-free threshold to Rs 2 lakh could bring greater relief to retail investors who make relatively small profits each year.

A reduction in the tax rate, by comparison, would have a bigger impact on individuals with large investment portfolios and higher realised gains.

Consider someone booking an eligible LTCG of Rs 10 lakh in a financial year. A reduction in the tax rate from 12.5% to 10% would lower the tax bill by Rs 21,875. Increasing the exemption limit to Rs 2 lakh, with the existing rate unchanged, would result in a smaller saving of Rs 9,375.

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Investors with annual eligible gains exceeding Rs 5 lakh would stand to benefit more from a rate cut. Those earning less than this amount could find the higher exemption limit more rewarding.

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