PPF Vs Bank FD: Which Builds Better Wealth Over Long Term?

When planning for long-term wealth creation, choosing the right investment avenue is crucial. Among the most trusted options in India, Bank Fixed Deposits (FDs) and the Public Provident Fund (PPF) remain popular for their safety and predictable returns. However, their effectiveness differs significantly when evaluated over a long horizon of 25 years or more.

FD and PPF both have different features and come with their own set of advantages. The key differentiator lies in taxation. While both instruments offer comparable interest rates, the tax treatment plays a decisive role in determining the final wealth accumulated.

But how to decide which one aligns with your financial goals and requirements better? Let's find out.

ALSO READ: SIP Vs Step-Up SIP: How Different Is The Journey To Your First Rs 1 Crore?

What is FD?

Bank Fixed Deposits, also known as FDs, has been a go-to investment option in India for years as it offers guaranteed returns with high liquidity. Investors need to deposit a lump sum amount for a fixed tenure at a predetermined rate of interest. You can choose the investment amount and tenure based on your needs.

The annual interest rates typically range between 6% and 8%. In most cases, senior citizens receive an additional 0.50% interest over regular rates. FDs also offer a range of other benefits like flexibility, tax benefits under Section 80C for a 5-year lock-in period, higher stability, periodic interest, and more.

How much wealth it builds in 25 years?

Let's assume you invest Rs 1.5 lakh for 25 years without increasing the amount, and earn an average annual return of 7%, your retirement corpus could grow to around Rs 1.89 crore.

Yearly Investment: Rs 1.5 lakh

Time period: 25 years

Interest rate: 7% per annum

Total investment value: Rs 1.5 lakh

Estimated returns: Rs 6.64 lakh

Final Corpus: Rs 8.14 crore

What Is Public Provident Fund (PPF)?

This is a government-backed investment scheme offering guaranteed returns at 7.1% per annum, long-term financial security with consistent growth. Primarily designed to encourage disciplined investing, but it gained popularity as a retirement planning scheme. PPF comes with a 15-year lock-in period and you cannot withdraw your money before it reaches maturity. This investment option has an EEE tax status, which means your investment and the applicable interest are tax-free.

The best thing about this plan is that you can open a PPF account with a bank or post office and start investing from as low as Rs 500 per year to Rs 1.5 lakh.

How much wealth it builds in 25 years?

Let's assume you invest Rs 1.5 lakh for 25 years without increasing the amount, and earn an average annual return of 7.1%, your retirement corpus could grow to around Rs 1.03 crore.

Yearly Investment: Rs 1.5 lakh

Time period: 25 years

Interest rate: 7.1% per annum

Total investment value: Rs 37.5 lakh

Estimated returns: Rs 65.58 lakh

Final Corpus: Rs 1.03 crore

FD vs PPF: Which is Better?

PPF has a clear advantage due to its tax-free status. Over long durations, compounding without tax deductions significantly boosts the final corpus. FDs, on the other hand, are better suited for short- to medium-term goals or for investors who prioritize liquidity and flexibility.

ALSO READ: Rs 3,000 SIP For Child: How Small Savings Build A Big Corpus By Age 18

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.