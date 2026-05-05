Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Indicates Negative Open; Brent Crude Holds Above $113 A Barrel

Hello and welcome to our live coverage on stock markets.

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,030. On Monday, Indian equity benchmarks ended higher, supported by global market cues. Nifty closed 0.5% higher at 24,119.30, while the Sensex ended up 356 points at 77,269.40. Intraday, the 30-stock index had risen as much as 1.3% or 997.25 points to 77,910.75 and the 50-share index had gained as much as 1.2%.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures for July delivery fell 0.60% to $113.77 a barrel on Tuesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures declined 1.35% to $105.06 a barrel after Brent and WTI settled higher on Monday. Elsewhere, The Hang Seng Index opened at 25,945.75, down 150.13 points, or 0.58%. Markets in Korea, Japan and China are closed today due to a holiday. Trading in these markets will resume on Wednesday.

Companies scheduled to report earnings today include Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, Marico, Punjab National Bank, Coforge, United Breweries, SRF, Raymond, Shoppers Stop and Jammu & Kashmir Bank.

