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Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Indicates Negative Open; Brent Crude Holds Above $113 A Barrel

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,030, compared to 'Monday's index close of 24,119.30. Markets are shut in Korea, Japan and China today.

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Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Indicates Negative Open; Brent Crude Holds Above $113 A Barrel
3 minutes ago

Hello and welcome to our live coverage on stock markets. 

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,030. On Monday, Indian equity benchmarks ended higher, supported by global market cues. Nifty closed 0.5% higher at 24,119.30, while the Sensex ended up 356 points at 77,269.40. Intraday, the 30-stock index had risen as much as 1.3% or 997.25 points to 77,910.75 and the 50-share index had gained as much as 1.2%.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures for July delivery fell 0.60% to $113.77 a barrel on Tuesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures declined 1.35% to $105.06 a barrel after Brent and WTI settled higher on Monday. Elsewhere, The Hang Seng Index opened at 25,945.75, down 150.13 points, or 0.58%. Markets in Korea, Japan and China are closed today due to a holiday. Trading in these markets will resume on Wednesday.

Companies scheduled to report earnings today include Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, Marico, Punjab National Bank, Coforge, United Breweries, SRF, Raymond, Shoppers Stop and Jammu & Kashmir Bank.
 

May 05, 2026 07:46 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Brokerages Split On BHEL After Results Beat

Kotak Securities maintained its Sell rating on BHEL but raised its target price to Rs 140 from Rs 120 after the company reported better results. The brokerage said strong execution, gross margin expansion and flat receivables helped performance, while coal gasification remains an added opportunity for the company.

Morgan Stanley maintained its Overweight rating and raised its target price to Rs 444 from Rs 304. It said BHEL’s macro positioning is improving in India and that the company’s turnaround could continue to surprise markets.

May 05, 2026 07:41 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: BJP Win May Aid Policy Coordination, Brokerages Say

Brokerages said the BJP’s state election wins could strengthen policy coordination between the Centre and states. Jefferies said the results may keep the capex burden with the central government as state manifestos continue to focus on income transfers and welfare schemes.

Macquarie said BJP-led governments in more states could support coordinated policymaking and development. Citi said the results expand the BJP’s geographic reach and may help the government implement policy and process reforms, while noting that the current Rajya Sabha composition already supports its legislative agenda.

May 05, 2026 07:35 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Trump Warns Iran Against Attacks On US Vessels

US President Donald Trump said Iran would face a military response if it attacks American vessels escorting ships through the Strait of Hormuz. He said the US had launched “Project Freedom” to secure the shipping route and urged South Korea to join the mission.

Read the full story here.

May 05, 2026 07:21 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: L&T, M&M And Hero MotoCorp Among Earnings To Watch Today

Companies scheduled to report earnings today include Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, Marico, Punjab National Bank, Coforge, United Breweries, SRF, Raymond, Shoppers Stop and Jammu & Kashmir Bank.

May 05, 2026 07:08 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Brent And WTI Futures Fall After Monday Gains

Brent crude futures for July delivery fell 0.60% to $113.77 a barrel on Tuesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures declined 1.35% to $105.06 a barrel after Brent and WTI settled higher on Monday.

May 05, 2026 07:06 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Hang Seng Index Opens Lower

The Hang Seng Index opened at 25,945.75, down 150.13 points, or 0.58%.

May 05, 2026 07:05 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Korea, Japan And China Markets Shut For Holiday

Markets in Korea, Japan and China are closed today due to a holiday. Trading in these markets will resume on Wednesday.

May 05, 2026 07:04 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Points To Lower Start For Nifty 50

GIFT Nifty traded at 24,030, below Monday’s Nifty 50 close of 24,119.30. The move indicates a lower opening for the Indian benchmark index.

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