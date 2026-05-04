Final Results Of West Bengal Elections 2026: Check How Many Seats BJP, TMC, CPM, Other Parties Won

The TMC, led by Mamata Banerjee, was dislodged from power after three back-to-back terms spanning 15 years. The BJP's historic win with 206 seats in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly, has placed the Saffron party in the driver's seat, while TMC has not been able to cross the three figures as it has secured only 81 seats in the 293-seat assembly.

The Congress and the Communist Party of India will have to be content with single figures of 2 and 1 seats, respectively.

Current Chief Minister and TMC head, Mamata Banerjee, lost the contest to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in Bhabanipur, TMC's stronghold. She lost this seat by a margin of 15105 votes.

Here's a look at the party-wise tally in the West Bengal Elections

BJP: 206

TMC: 81

Congress: 2

AJUP: 2

CPI(M): 1

All India Secular Front: 1

The Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) and a revitalised Left-Congress alliance split the Muslim vote in districts like Murshidabad and Malda, undermining the TMC's long-standing stronghold, while the voters were drawn to the BJP's vigorous campaigning focussing "change" narrative, which resulted in a strong performance in rural areas and a consolidation of Hindu votes.

While accusations of corruption, like the Teacher Recruitment Scam, fuelled discontent among the youth, high-profile cases, including the RG Kar case and Sandeshkhali, greatly spread anger among the female voters against the state government.

ALSO READ: Bengal Election Results: A Look At Biggest Winning Margins As BJP Wave Sweeps State

Previously, the ECI undertook a pre-poll voter modification review of its electoral records through a Special Intensive Review (SIR) in West Bengal. To date, authorities have carried out this procedure in over a dozen states across the country.

More than nine million persons, or about 12% of the state's 76 million voters, were controversially removed from the voting list during the West Bengal exercise, depriving them of their ability to vote in the elections. Three million of them were unable to cast ballots since no special tribunals could hear their cases in the limited time before the elections, while over six million were ruled absentee or deceased.

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