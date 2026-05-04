Final Results Of Tamil Nadu Elections: Check How Many Seats TVK, DMK, AIADMK And Other Parties Won

The showdown has come to a close in Tamil Nadu's state assembly elections. Safe to say, Vijay's TVK has left the public starstruck with its debut performance in the state after bagging a massive 107 out of 234 seats.

Not many had predicted that Vijay's bold, solo, and whistling entry would turn the political tide in TN by breaching through decades-long Dravidian duopoly. Yet, here we are, with Vijay likely to occupy the Chief Minister's chair.

However, it should be pointed out that the Dravidian parties haven't completely lost their sheen. Till the very end, both their tallies progressed, keeping the TVK away from crossing the majority mark of 118 seats and locking a full-fledged victory.

The MK Stalin led incumbent DMK, which appeared to be trailing behind as per earlier trends, caught up in the latter half of the day to secure a total of 60 seats.

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On the other hand, AIADMK which had started off stronger than its Dravidian rival lost momentum in the second half of the day and could secure only 47 in the end.

Here's a look at party-wise tally in Assam Elections

Party Won Leading Total Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam - TVK 105 2 107 Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam - DMK 59 1 60 All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam - ADMK 46 1 47 Indian National Congress - INC 5 0 5 Pattali Makkal Katchi - PMK 4 0 4 Indian Union Muslim League - IUML 2 0 2 Communist Party of India - CPI 2 0 2 Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi - VCK 2 0 2 Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) 2 0 2 Bharatiya Janata Party - BJP 1 0 1 Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam - DMDK 1 0 1 Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam - AMMKMNKZ 1 0 1 Total 230 4 234

In terms of vote share, the TVK clinched 34.92% votes, the DMK clinched 24.19%, and AIADMK managed to gather 21.21% of the total votes. Other parties like the INC and BJP secured 3.37% and 2.97% of the votes respectively.

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