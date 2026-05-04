Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement
LIVE UPDATES

West Bengal Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Counting Begins; BJP Vs TMC - Who Will Win In High-Stake Battle?

As the first EVM rounds begin to trickle in after 8:30 AM, we will get a clearer picture of whether the "Ma-Mati-Manush" fortress has held firm.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
West Bengal Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Counting Begins; BJP Vs TMC - Who Will Win In High-Stake Battle?
3 minutes ago

Good morning and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of the West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 results.

After a high-stakes campaign and a record voter turnout of over 92%, the state now stands at a historic crossroads. Counting for 293 seats is set to begin at 8:00 AM, starting with postal ballots, as both the Trinamool Congress and the BJP look to cross the 148-seat majority mark.

The stakes could not be higher for the state's political and economic future. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is eyeing a fourth consecutive term, relying on the strength of her grassroots welfare schemes to hold off a determined challenge. Meanwhile, the BJP is pushing for its first-ever mandate in the state, banking on significant inroads into the rural South to complement its traditional strongholds in the North.

National exit polls remain divided, leaving the outcome on a knife-edge. As the first EVM rounds begin to trickle in after 8:30 AM, we will get a clearer picture of whether the "Ma-Mati-Manush" fortress has held firm or if the state has opted for a fundamental shift in leadership. The prestige battle in Bhabanipur and leads from the industrial heartlands will be the key barometers to watch in these early hours.

Stay with NDTV Profit throughout the day for real-time data, the fastest lead updates, and comprehensive analysis as the mandate for West Bengal unfolds. Please note that counting for the Falta seat is deferred following a total re-poll order, making 147 the effective halfway mark for today's active tallies.

May 04, 2026 08:02 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

West Bengal Election Result 2026 Live: Counting Begins!

The counting of ballots for the West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 has begun! Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all the latest updates. 

May 04, 2026 07:58 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

West Bengal Election Result 2026 Live: Anytime Now!

We are almost there. Counting is set to start anytime now.

May 04, 2026 07:48 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

West Bengal Election Result 2026 Live: Ten Minutes To Go!

The clock is ticking. Only ten minutes to go before we start counting the first ballots. I hope you guys are just excited as I am. 

May 04, 2026 07:45 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

West Bengal Election Result 2026 Live: The New Players

From the ISF in the minority belts to Humayun Kabir's new outfit, smaller players could hold the key in 20-30 swing seats. In a tight race, every percentage point counts.

May 04, 2026 07:35 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

West Bengal Election Result 2026 Live: Counting Protocol

Following ECI protocol, postal ballots - often representing government employees and senior citizens - will be opened first. We expect the first EVM trends to begin trickling in by 8:30 AM.

May 04, 2026 07:30 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

West Bengal Election Result 2026 Live: 30 More Minutes!

Get your popcorns in! We are just half an hour away from counting. 

May 04, 2026 07:23 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

West Bengal Election Result 2026 Live: The Industrial Belt Factor

Keep an eye on the jute and industrial belts of Howrah and Hooghly. These regions saw intense campaigning and high turnouts. Any swing here early on could signal a deeper shift in the working-class vote bank.

May 04, 2026 07:13 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

West Bengal Election Result 2026 Live: The "Maa-Maati-Manush" Test

Can Lakshmir Bhandar and other welfare schemes blunt the anti-incumbency wave? The TMC is banking on women voters and the rural heartland to offset the BJP's aggressive urban and North Bengal push. Roughly 45 minutes to the first ballot.

May 04, 2026 07:03 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

West Bengal Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Split

For those new to this, keep an eye on the North Bengal results early. If the BJP sweeps the first 50 seats in the North, the pressure is on the TMC to perform in the South, failing which could see them easily getting beaten by the Suvendu Adhikari-led party. 

May 04, 2026 06:59 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

West Bengal Election Result 2026 Live: Exit Poll Figures

According to NDTV’s Poll of Polls for the West Bengal election, the contest appears extremely tight between the two main alliances.

The TMC is projected to secure around 142 seats, while the BJP is close behind with an estimated 143 seats, indicating a neck-and-neck race.

Meanwhile, the Congress alliance is expected to win just 1 seat, with the Left also projected at 1 seat. Other parties and independents are collectively estimated to take around 7 seats, suggesting limited influence in the overall outcome compared to the two leading blocs.

May 04, 2026 06:53 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

West Bengal Election Result 2026 Live: One Hour To Go

Only one hour to go before we start counting down the votes. All eyes will be on the Bhabanipur constituency, where Mamata Banerjee is taking on LoP Suvendu Adhikari. A leader here for either side could set the tone for the entire state's momentum. 

 

May 04, 2026 06:41 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

West Bengal Election Result 2026 Live: Maximum Security

Massive security blanket across the state this morning. The ECI has deployed 165 additional counting observers and 77 police observers to ensure a "transparent and intimidation-free" process. QR-code-enabled ID cards are mandatory for all personnel entering counting halls.

May 04, 2026 06:39 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

West Bengal Election Result 2026 Live: The Magic Number

148: That is the target for a majority in the 294-member West Bengal Assembly. However, with counting for the Falta seat deferred to May 24, today’s active tally will be out of 293. The first party to hit the 147-mark effectively controls the narrative.

May 04, 2026 06:37 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

West Bengal Election Result 2026 Live: Hello And Welcome

Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit. The big judgement day is here for the state of West Bengal. After a record 92% voter turnout, the fate of 293 seats lies inside the EVMs.

As someone hailing from the city of Kolkata, I am personally pumped to give you all the latest updates and keep you informed. Stay tuned to NDTV Profit. 

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Assam Election Result 2026 Live: Counting Begins; Himanta Sarma-Led BJP-NDA Hopeful of Third Term

Assam Election Result 2026 Live: Counting Begins; Himanta Sarma-Led BJP-NDA Hopeful of Third Term

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source