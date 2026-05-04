West Bengal Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Counting Begins; BJP Vs TMC - Who Will Win In High-Stake Battle?

Good morning and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of the West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 results.

After a high-stakes campaign and a record voter turnout of over 92%, the state now stands at a historic crossroads. Counting for 293 seats is set to begin at 8:00 AM, starting with postal ballots, as both the Trinamool Congress and the BJP look to cross the 148-seat majority mark.

The stakes could not be higher for the state's political and economic future. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is eyeing a fourth consecutive term, relying on the strength of her grassroots welfare schemes to hold off a determined challenge. Meanwhile, the BJP is pushing for its first-ever mandate in the state, banking on significant inroads into the rural South to complement its traditional strongholds in the North.

National exit polls remain divided, leaving the outcome on a knife-edge. As the first EVM rounds begin to trickle in after 8:30 AM, we will get a clearer picture of whether the "Ma-Mati-Manush" fortress has held firm or if the state has opted for a fundamental shift in leadership. The prestige battle in Bhabanipur and leads from the industrial heartlands will be the key barometers to watch in these early hours.

Stay with NDTV Profit throughout the day for real-time data, the fastest lead updates, and comprehensive analysis as the mandate for West Bengal unfolds. Please note that counting for the Falta seat is deferred following a total re-poll order, making 147 the effective halfway mark for today's active tallies.