Kerala Election Result 2026 Live: UDF Eyes Comeback as Pinarayi Vijayan-Led LDF Fights to Hold Ground, Counting Underway

The counting of votes for all 140 Assembly seats in Kerala is has commenced at 8:00 am on Monday. Polling was held on April 9, 2026 to elect members of the Kerala Legislative Assembly, with results to be declared on May 4.

As per the established counting procedure, ballot box votes — which register the mandate of armed forces personnel — will be tallied first, followed by votes recorded in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The majority mark stands at 71 seats, with the primary contest being between the ruling Left Democratic Front and the United Democratic Front, along with regional parties playing a role in several constituencies.

With high stakes and close contests anticipated across the state, counting day is expected to be keenly watched across Kerala and the nation.

Here are the latest updates on Kerala election results 2026: