Kerala Election Result 2026 Live: UDF Eyes Comeback as Pinarayi Vijayan-Led LDF Fights to Hold Ground, Counting Underway

The counting of votes for all 140 Assembly seats in Kerala is scheduled to begin at 8:00 am on Monday.
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May 04, 2026
The counting of votes for all 140 Assembly seats in Kerala is has commenced at 8:00 am on Monday. Polling was held on April 9, 2026 to elect members of the Kerala Legislative Assembly, with results to be declared on May 4.
As per the established counting procedure, ballot box votes — which register the mandate of armed forces personnel — will be tallied first, followed by votes recorded in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).
The majority mark stands at 71 seats, with the primary contest being between the ruling Left Democratic Front and the United Democratic Front, along with regional parties playing a role in several constituencies.
With high stakes and close contests anticipated across the state, counting day is expected to be keenly watched across Kerala and the nation.
Here are the latest updates on Kerala election results 2026:
Kerala Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Kerala recorded high turnout on April 9 polls
Kerala voted on April 9, following the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, and recorded 78.27% polling, a turnout higher than any in recent Assembly elections. Out of the 140 constituencies, 42 seats recorded more than 80% polling.
Kerala Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan changes social media bio ahead of vote counting for Assembly elections
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan changed his social media bio on Sunday, one day ahead of the counting of votes for the recently held Assembly elections in the State.
The changed bio of Vijayan now reads “Polit Bureau Member, Communist Party of India (Marxist)”.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is eyeing a historic third consecutive term from his home turf. While the constituency is a storied fortress for the Left, the 2026 race is shaping up to be more than just a victory lap, both from the United Democratic Front led by the Congress and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.
The UDF had fielded VP Abdul Rasheed against the Chief Minister, whereas on the other hand, K. Ranjith contested on the BJP’s ticket.
Kerala Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Where Does the BJP Stand in Kerala
The BJP, led in Kerala by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, is pushing hard for a historic breakthrough in the state, backed by an intense and wide-ranging campaign. The visible cracks within the INDIA bloc, combined with what promises to be a closely fought contest, suggest that the final outcome could well come down to the performance of smaller parties and independent candidates.
Kerala Election Result 2026 Live Updates: What Makes the Kerala Contest Crucial This Time
The CPI(M)-led LDF is seeking a rare third consecutive term in power, which would further cement its break from Kerala's long-standing tradition of alternating governments between the Left and the Congress. The outcome carries significant weight, both for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's political future and for the Left's standing on the national stage.
On the other side, the Congress-led UDF under V D Satheesan is banking on anti-incumbency sentiment and corruption allegations against the ruling dispensation to project itself as the voice of change in the state.
Kerala Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Kerala's Political Landscape Across Three Elections
A look at Kerala's last three Assembly elections points to deep-rooted political loyalties across the state. Of the 140 seats, 87 have stayed with the same parties since 2011, reflecting how entrenched voter allegiances remain largely unchanged over the years.
Geographically, the CPI(M)-led LDF under Pinarayi Vijayan has continued to dominate several northern districts, while the Congress-led UDF has maintained its stronghold in central Kerala. The IUML, meanwhile, remains the undisputed force in Malappuram.
Kerala Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Who will be Congress CM if party wins?
If the Congress-led UDF alliance wins Kerala, the question of who will become Chief Minister remains wide open. Several senior leaders are in the running for the top post, with exit polls not only predicting a UDF victory but also pointing to Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan as the most preferred CM candidate among voters.
However, the race is not settled yet. Alongside Satheesan, veteran leaders Ramesh Chennithala and K C Venugopal have also been cited as strong contenders for the Chief Minister's chair, making the final decision one to watch closely.
Kerala Election Result 2026 Live: What do the exit polls say?
Multiple exit polls have projected a victory for the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala. However, many surveys suggested a narrow margin, indicating a close contest between the UDF and the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF).
In Kerala’s 140-member Legislative Assembly, the halfway mark required to form a government is 71 seats. In 2021, the CPI (M)-led LDF formed the government in the state after winning 99 of the 140 assembly seats. The Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government has been in power in Kerala since 2016.