Lorna Hajdini Row: Joe Rogan Blasts Ex-JPMorgan Banker Chirayu Rana, Calls Allegations A 'Scam'

Chirayu Rana, a former JPMorgan Chase employee, has accused Executive Director Lorna Hajdini of sexual harassment —claims that podcast host Joe Rogan has described as 'fake.'

Speaking on his podcast, Rogan made light of the accusations, calling them "lurid" and comparing them to the work of "the ho****st guy ever."

Hajdini was accused by Rana of drugging him and using racist remarks to threaten his bonus. JP Morgan disputes the accusations, claiming that their internal investigation showed no proof of misconduct.

According to The New York Post, Rana accused the 37-year-old executive director of sexually abusing him in the lawsuit he filed under the alias John Doe.

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As per the lawsuit, Rana claimed that Hajdini turned him into a "sex slave" by drugging and threatening to cut his bonus if he did not cooperate.

In a segment of his program, Rogan responded to Chirayu Rana's portrayal of the unidentified "John Doe" who accused executive director Lorna Hajdini of sexual assault.

The podcast's guest, comedian Shane Gillis, while agreeing with the host, stated that the 35-year-old Rana's complaint felt unreal.

"The claims were made by an Indian guy." Gillis inquired. "Yeah," Rogan answered. She was attractive. "It reads like a h***y Indian guy wrote it," Gillis continued.

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The comedian remarked, "Just coming up with the hottest scene," during the three-hour podcast that was released earlier on Friday, May 1, 2026. The podcast conversation followed Rana's outrageous statement that the 37-year-old Hajdini had turned him into a "sex slave."

The Post said on Friday that Rana left the boutique investment firm Bregal Sagemount three weeks ago. The 35-year-old former JPMorgan banker has not yet commented on the situation, and neither JPMorgan nor Hajdini's representatives have gone into further detail beyond the bank's initial denial.

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