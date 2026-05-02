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Who Was Aman Kumar Sharma? Delhi Judge Who Handled Criminal & Civil Cases Dies By Suicide

As a JMFC-1st class and a civil judge,he had handleda variety of criminal and civil cases.

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Who Was Aman Kumar Sharma? Delhi Judge Who Handled Criminal & Civil Cases Dies By Suicide
As a JMFC-1st class and a civil judge, Aman Kumar Sharma had handleda variety of criminal and civil cases.
File Photo: NDTV

Delhi court Judge Aman Kumar Sharma, who handled both criminal and civil cases, died by suicide on Saturday.

The 35-year-old Delhi court Judge was found hanging at his residence in the Sufderjung area, said police.

Aman Kumar Sharma earned his BA and LLB at Symbiosis Law School in Pune in 2018 and joined the Delhi Judicial Services on June 19, 2021.

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As a JMFC-1st class and a civil judge, he had handled a variety of criminal and civil cases.

Sharma began working as the full-time secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, North East District at the Karkardooma Courts in Delhi, on October 18, 2025.

In October 2025, Sharma was appointed full-time secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

He had earlier served in various jurisdictions as a Judicial Magistrate First Class and Civil Judge.

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