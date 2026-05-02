Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 45: Ranveer Singh's Spy Thriller Marks The Final Stretch

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge had a strong theatrical run, with the Ranveer Singh-starrer displaying notable staying power and continuing to attract audiences across the country.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

While Day 45 numbers are not yet officially updated, Sacnilk trends and Day 44 collections (Rs 1.05 crore net across 851 shows) indicate the film had witnessed a major drop in the number of screens. Dhurandhar 2 is currently in its seventh week, marking the final stretch of its theatrical run.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has collected Rs 1,359.83 crore in India gross and Rs 1,136.14 crore in India net collections. The film has earned Rs 425.40 crore from overseas markets, taking its impressive worldwide gross total to Rs 1,785.23 crore.

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Occupancy Data

The film had witnessed strong occupancy rates in the first week, with the highest going up to 76.1%. While the morning shows recorded lower occupancy rates, the afternoon, evening, and night shows balanced the overall data.

During the weekdays, as is expected, the occupancy rates fell; however, weekends saw a quick surge, which proved the film's positive word-of-mouth.

As of Day 44, the number of shows fell to 851, about 64% drop from the previous day's 2,367 screens. The overall occupancy for the day stood at 39.77%, with afternoon shows recording the highest at 48.15%.

Language-Wise Breakdown

Hindi, being the backbone of the film, earned the maximum amount. Tamil and Telugu versions also contributed significantly to the film's total. However, Malayalam and Kannada showed decent contributions.

As of Day 44, the film registered Rs 1.05 crore total net, with Hindi language accumulating Rs 1.00 crore. The Tamil version earned Rs 0.03 crore, while the Telugu version collected Rs 0.02 crore.

Box Office Journey So Far

The film opened with Rs 43 crore in previews and Rs 102.55 crore on Day 1. It had a historic opening weekend, with Day 4 bringing in Rs 114.85 crore and occupancy hitting 76.1%. With huge figures throughout the first week, Week 1 collections concluded at Rs 674.17 crore.

While collections and occupancy rates saw a gradual dip in the weeks that followed, the film continued to post big weekly totals. These enormous numbers are expected considering a high-budget production.

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Weekly Collections:

Week 1: Rs 674.17 crore

Week 2: Rs 263.65 crore

Week 3: Rs 110.60 crore

Week 4: Rs 54.70 crore

Week 5: Rs 19.52 crore

Week 6: Rs 12.45 crore

The significant drop in the number of shows and collections is expected with fresh releases and new competitors like Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla, Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji, and Junaid-Sai Pallavi's Ek Din. Moreover, the South industry has also welcomed new films like Dhanush's Kara, Mohanlal-Mammootty's Patriot, and others.

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