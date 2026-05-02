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Q4 Results Live Updates: DMart, Kotak Mahindra Bank Among Over 20 Firms To Report Earnings; Dividend In Spotlight

Q4 Results live updates: Track revenue, profit, margin and outlook from 26 companies including Avenue Supermarts, Kotak Mahindra Bank and APL Apollo Tubes.

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Q4 Results Live Updates: DMart, Kotak Mahindra Bank Among Over 20 Firms To Report Earnings; Dividend In Spotlight
5 minutes ago

Hello and welcome to our live coverage on Q4 results.

At least 26 companies are set to report their results for the January-March quarter today, offering a detailed look at business performance in the final stretch of FY26. From banking to retail, capital goods to manufacturing, these earnings will reflect revenue growth, profit trends, margins and full-year outcomes.
Key companies reporting today include Avenue Supermarts, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and APL Apollo Tubes, among others. Investors will also track management commentary from earnings calls for cues on demand trends, cost pressures and outlook for FY27.

Stay with us as we bring you real-time updates, key numbers, and market reactions throughout the day.

May 02, 2026 10:50 (IST)
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IndiaMART InterMESH Q4 Results Live: Profit Falls 72%, Margin Contracts Despite Revenue Growth

  • Revenue increased 13.9% YoY to Rs 404 crore from Rs 355 crore.

  • Ebitda rose 1.7% YoY to Rs 133 crore from Rs 130 crore.

  • Ebitda margin declined to 32.8% from 36.7% YoY.

  • Net profit fell 72.2% YoY to Rs 50.2 crore from Rs 181 crore.

May 02, 2026 10:40 (IST)
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Welspun Specialty Solutions Q4 Results Live: Profit Up 19.6%, Revenue Rises 9.8%, Margin Expands

  • Net profit increased 19.6% YoY to Rs 4.3 crore from Rs 3.6 crore.

  • Revenue rose 9.8% YoY to Rs 220 crore from Rs 200 crore.

  • Ebitda grew 14.7% YoY to Rs 11.2 crore from Rs 9.7 crore.

  • Ebitda margin improved to 5.1% from 4.9% YoY.

May 02, 2026 10:30 (IST)
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Ramkrishna Forgings Q4 Results Live: Revenue Up 28.5%, Profit Down 72% On High Base

  • Revenue rose 28.5% YoY to Rs 1,216.8 crore from Rs 947.2 crore.

  • Ebitda stood at Rs 208.2 crore versus Rs 98.5 crore, with margin at 17.1% compared with 10.4%.

  • Net profit fell 72% YoY to Rs 55.93 crore from Rs 199.8 crore.

  • The profit decline reflects a high base as Q4FY25 included a one-time tax write-back of Rs 223.5 crore. Other income also declined to Rs 1.9 crore from Rs 11.5 crore YoY.
May 02, 2026 10:20 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: Dividends In Focus As Companies Announce Q4 Earnings And Payouts

Companies reporting Q4FY26 results may also announce final or interim dividends based on full-year profitability and cash position. Dividend declarations typically follow board approvals on payout ratio, retained earnings and capital requirements.

Investors track dividend yield, record date and payout timeline alongside earnings such as profit and margin. For banks and financial companies, dividend decisions also depend on regulatory capital norms, while capital-intensive sectors may balance payouts with capex plans. The announcements often coincide with earnings releases and management commentary on FY26 outlook.

May 02, 2026 10:10 (IST)
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Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 Results Live: NII Seen Up 4.8%, Margin To Decline, Profit May Rise 6.5%

  • Net interest income is expected to rise 4.8% YoY to Rs 7,634 crore from Rs 7,284 crore.

  • Margin may come in at 4.41% compared with 4.54% QoQ.

  • Operating profit is seen at Rs 5,887 crore, up 7.6% YoY from Rs 5,472 crore.

  • Net profit may increase 6.5% YoY to Rs 3,782 crore from Rs 3,552 crore.

  • Gross NPA is expected at 1.25% versus 1.3% QoQ.

  • Net NPA may come in at 0.30% compared with 0.31% QoQ.

May 02, 2026 10:04 (IST)
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Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 Results Live: Margin Seen Lower; Loan Growth Led By Corporate And Secured Retail

  • Margin may contract due to deposit repricing in Q4FY26.

  • Credit cost is expected to remain stable with lower slippages in microfinance and credit card segments.

  • Stress in the retail commercial vehicle segment remains a key monitorable.

  • Loan growth is likely to be led by corporate and secured retail segments, while operating expenses may grow slightly ahead of loan growth.

May 02, 2026 10:02 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: DMart, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Netweb Technologies Among 26 Firms To Announce Q4 Earnings

At least 26 companies are set to report their Q4FY26 results for the January–March quarter on May 2. The updates will include revenue, net profit, margin and full-year performance for FY26.

Key companies scheduled to announce earnings include Avenue Supermarts Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd and Netweb Technologies India Ltd.

Companies across banking, retail, capital goods and manufacturing sectors will also hold earnings calls to discuss performance and FY26 outlook. Some firms may announce dividends along with their results.

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