Q4 Results Live Updates: DMart, Kotak Mahindra Bank Among Over 20 Firms To Report Earnings; Dividend In Spotlight

Hello and welcome to our live coverage on Q4 results.

At least 26 companies are set to report their results for the January-March quarter today, offering a detailed look at business performance in the final stretch of FY26. From banking to retail, capital goods to manufacturing, these earnings will reflect revenue growth, profit trends, margins and full-year outcomes.

Key companies reporting today include Avenue Supermarts, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and APL Apollo Tubes, among others. Investors will also track management commentary from earnings calls for cues on demand trends, cost pressures and outlook for FY27.

Stay with us as we bring you real-time updates, key numbers, and market reactions throughout the day.