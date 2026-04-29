Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Signals Higher Open; Oil Above $110

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The GIFT Nifty traded near 24,080 level, signalling a potential higher open for the Nifty 50 that closed 0.4% lower at 23,995.70 in the previous session.

Asian stocks were mixed after a technology‑led selloff on Wall Street, as concerns grew over the returns on billions of dollars being spent on artificial intelligence ahead of a slew of megacap earnings. Markets opened lower in Australia and South Korea, while Japan was closed for a public holiday. Sentiment toward technology stocks showed signs of stabilising. The MSCI AC Asia Pacific index was flat.

South Korea's Kospi recovered opening losses to trade 0.2% higher, just a few points below the record level reached in the previous session. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures stood at 25,661, compared with the index's last close of 25,679.78.

Brent crude opened down 0.5% to $110.75 a barrel, set to snap seven days of gains. WTI crude futures held above $99 per barrel on Wednesday after gaining more than 3% in the prior session.

S&P 500 futures added 0.2%, while Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4%. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 118 points, or 0.24%. Overnight in New York, the S&P 500 fell 0.49% to close at 7,138.80, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.9%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 25.86 points, or 0.05%.