Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement
LIVE UPDATES

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Signals Higher Open; Oil Above $110

The GIFT Nifty traded near 24,080 level, signalling a potential higher open for the Nifty 50 that closed 0.4% lower at 23,995.70 in the previous session.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Signals Higher Open; Oil Above $110
6 minutes ago

Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live market coverage!

The GIFT Nifty traded near 24,080 level, signalling a potential higher open for the Nifty 50 that closed 0.4% lower at 23,995.70 in the previous session.

Asian stocks were mixed after a technology‑led selloff on Wall Street, as concerns grew over the returns on billions of dollars being spent on artificial intelligence ahead of a slew of megacap earnings. Markets opened lower in Australia and South Korea, while Japan was closed for a public holiday. Sentiment toward technology stocks showed signs of stabilising. The MSCI AC Asia Pacific index was flat.

South Korea's Kospi recovered opening losses to trade 0.2% higher, just a few points below the record level reached in the previous session. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures stood at 25,661, compared with the index's last close of 25,679.78.

Brent crude opened down 0.5% to $110.75 a barrel, set to snap seven days of gains. WTI crude futures held above $99 per barrel on Wednesday after gaining more than 3% in the prior session.

S&P 500 futures added 0.2%, while Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4%. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 118 points, or 0.24%. Overnight in New York, the S&P 500 fell 0.49% to close at 7,138.80, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.9%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 25.86 points, or 0.05%.

Apr 29, 2026 07:38 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market News Live Updates: Vedanta, Waaree Energies, Bajaj Finance Q4 Results Today

Vedanta, Waaree Energies, KFin Technologies, Bajaj Finance and Mphasis will announce the financial results for the fourth quarter of the current financial year on Wednesday. The earnings statements will be disclosed through the stock exchanges.

Vedanta is expected to report profit at Rs 8,066.2 crore and revenue at Rs 50,729.23 crore. Ebitda is likely to be at Rs 18,144.28 crore with margin at 35.80%.

Waaree Energies is expected to report stronger March-quarter earnings, with revenue at Rs 7,587.06 crore. Profit is estimated at Rs 1,115.93 crore. Ebitda is likely to be at Rs 1,721.73 crore with a margin of 22.70%.

img
read-more
Vedanta, Waaree Energies, KFin Tech, Bajaj Finance Q4 Results Today — What To Expext

Apr 29, 2026 07:33 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market News Live Updates: What UAE Exit From OPEC+ Means For Oil Prices

The United Arab Emirates has announced it will exit the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and the broader OPEC grouping effective May 1, 2026, ending nearly six decades of membership and raising fresh questions over global oil market stability.

The move will cut OPEC's membership to 11 and, according to BBC, it will hit roughly 15% of its production capacity, marking one of the most significant structural shifts in the cartel in recent years.

Analysts pointed to a mix of supply fears and geopolitical tensions, particularly the ongoing US-Iran standoff and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global crude flows.

img
read-more
UAE Quits OPEC: What It Means For Oil Prices Amid Hormuz Standoff

Apr 29, 2026 07:28 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market News Live Updates: Oil Prices Today

Oil prices paused after a sharp climb, as markets tracked uncertain diplomatic signals around the Iran conflict and the fate of the Strait of Hormuz — a chokepoint that remains effectively shut. Brent crude hovered near $111 a barrel after gaining roughly 2.8% in the previous session, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) traded just above $99. The price action reflects a market caught between tentative ceasefire developments and the reality of constrained Middle East supply.

img
read-more
Oil Prices On April 29: Brent Pauses Near $111 Amid Fragile US-Iran Ceasefire Talks

Apr 29, 2026 07:22 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market News Live Updates: Wall Street Recap

US stocks declined on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 Index falling from its record, led by a slide in semiconductor and other tech companies.

A report about OpenAI missing its internal sales goals fueled worries about artificial intelligence spending, dragging on a swath of exposed shares. Chip stocks, which ended their record winning streak this week, sold off. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, known as the SOX, closed down 3.6%, with all of its 30 members in the red.

The S&P 500 Index fell 0.5%, with chips stocks Nvidia Corp., Broadcom Inc. and Micron Technology Inc. among top decliners on a points basis. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index fell 1%. 

img
read-more
S&P 500, Nasdaq Falls From Peak as OpenAI Fears Drag on Tech, Chip

Apr 29, 2026 07:12 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market News Live Updates: Recap

India's benchmark equity indices ended lower on Tuesday, after seesawing between gains and losses, as investor sentiment turned cautious on higher oil prices and Middle East tensions. Banks fared the worst during the session. The Nifty 50 settled 97 points or 0.4% lower at 23,995.70. The BSE Sensex shed 416.72 points or 0.5% to close at 76,886.91.

Sector-wise, the market remained weak with selling pressure led by PSU Banks, Banking, Private Banks, and Auto counters, reflecting caution in financial and rate-sensitive stocks. Financial Services, IT, Realty, and FMCG also traded lower, adding to the broader weakness. However, selective buying was visible in Oil & Gas, Metals, Chemicals, and Media, which provided some support to the market. Overall sentiment stayed subdued, with weakness largely concentrated in banking and auto sectors.

Apr 29, 2026 07:03 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market News Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Check

The GIFT Nifty traded near 24,080 level, signalling a potential higher open for the Nifty 50 that closed 0.4% lower at 23,995.70 in the previous session.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Kerala Exit Polls 2026: Date, Time, Where To Watch And Key Details

Kerala Exit Polls 2026: Date, Time, Where To Watch And Key Details

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source