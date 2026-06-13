Trump Announces Iran Deal To Be Signed Sunday; Strait Of Hormuz To Immediately Open For All

US President Donald Trump has announced that a sweeping agreement with Iran will be signed on Sunday, resulting in the immediate reopening of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz to all global shipping.

Taking to Truth Social on Saturday, Trump heralded the impending pact as "a wall to no nuclear weapon," assuring that Tehran will not acquire nuclear capabilities through development, purchase, or any other means.

"The deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is open to all," he stated.

The President's definitive timeline follows a period of recent diplomatic friction. Prior to this announcement, Tehran had signalled a potential delay in finalising the peace deal, publicly attributing the holdup to the "hesitation of the other side." Trump's latest declaration appears to brush past those lingering roadblocks, projecting a swift and smooth conclusion to the negotiations.

For global markets, the immediate unblocking of the Strait of Hormuz—a crucial chokepoint for the world's oil supply—stands out as the most significant economic catalyst of the proposed deal.

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In his statement, Trump fiercely critiqued the Obama-era Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), framing the previous deal as a "smooth road" to an Iranian nuclear weapon. He emphasised that unlike the former administration's transfer of $1.7 billion in cash, his new framework ensures that "no money will exchange hands."

Detailing a highly unusual enforcement protocol, Trump stated that at an appropriate time, US forces—specifically crediting B-2 bombers and their pilots—would access Iran's deeply buried mountain facilities to extract, downblend, and destroy residual "nuclear dust."

While expressing optimism for a fundamentally reshaped and cooperative relationship with Iran and the broader Middle East, Trump concluded the announcement with a stark ultimatum. Should the diplomatic process fail, he warned, the US retains "the ultimate alternative, hopefully never to be used again."

ALSO READ: Iran's Ex-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei To Be Buried In Mashhad On July 9; Funeral Details Released

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