Iran's Ex-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei To Be Buried In Mashhad On July 9; Funeral Details Released

Iran has officially announced the full schedule for the state funeral of slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with burial set for July 9, 2026, in Mashhad, more than four months after he was killed in joint US-Israeli airstrikes on February 28.

The schedule was released by the Committee for the Commemoration of the Ascension of the Mujahid Martyr Imam on June 13, 2026, and lays out a five-day ceremonial programme spanning Tehran, Qom and Mashhad.

Funeral Schedule

Farewell ceremonies will be held on Saturday and Sunday, July 4 and 5, at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla in Tehran.

A funeral procession will pass through Tehran on Monday, July 6, followed by a procession through the holy city of Qom on Tuesday, July 7. The final procession will be held in Mashhad on Thursday, July 9 — corresponding to the eve of the martyrdom of Imam Sajjad in the Islamic calendar, culminating in burial at the shrine of Imam Reza.

The ceremonies will also include the burial of four members of Khamenei's family killed alongside him: Dr. Misbah al-Huda Baqeri Kani, Sayyida Bushra Hosseini Khamenei, Zahra Haddad Adel, and Zahra Mohammadi Golpayegani.

ALSO READ: Why Is Ali Khamenei Still Unburied? Iran Delays Supreme Leader's Funeral Yet Again

Khamenei, who led the Islamic Republic for 35 years following the death of its founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in 1989, was 86 at the time of his death.

A state funeral had originally been scheduled for March 4 but was postponed as the conflict escalated. Iranian authorities had subsequently indicated the funeral would be held in early Muharram, a timeline that has now also slipped.

The repeated delays have coincided with ongoing conflict, active nuclear negotiations with the United States, and a significant transition in Iran's political leadership — suggesting the funeral's timing carries weight beyond religious scheduling.

Further details of the ceremonies are to be announced separately, the committee said.

ALSO READ: Proposed US-Iran Deal Hinges On Risky Plan Of Sequenced Rewards

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.