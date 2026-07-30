US Fed Holds Rates Steady: How Will FOMC's Hawkish Pause Impact Indian Stock Market?

The Fed kept its policy rate unchanged at 3.5-3.75%, despite expectations of a hike (market pricing for a hike at ~33% before the meeting). However, there were three dissents-the most since Sep-16 (by Kashkari, Hammack, and Logan)-in favor of a 25bps hike, as Chair Warsh eventually witnessed the "family fight" he sought

The statement was largely unchanged from the previous meeting, acknowledging solid economic activity alongside strong investment and productivity growth. It also reiterated the FOMC's intent to deliver price stability, emphasizing that the Fed under Warsh will be laser-focused on bringing down inflation.

The Federal Reserve appears to be stepping back from its traditional role of proactively guiding markets, instead allowing market forces to dictate outcomes. This shift is not particularly reassuring. It introduces a layer of uncertainty across asset classes, evident in the recent divergence where equity markets, including the Dow, have softened while Treasury yields have moved higher. Such signals reflect a lack of clear directional confidence, according to analysts.

At the same time, the Fed continues to maintain a hawkish tone without decisive action, suggesting a possible element of political calibration. With US midterm elections approaching, there is a perception that the central bank is delaying aggressive rate actions, potentially prioritizing stability over inflation control in the near term.



How will the Indian stock market move after US Fed's verdict?

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of benchmark's Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,275.50. Indian equity benchmarks, the Sensex and Nifty 50, ended Wednesday's session on a strong note, led by gains in IT and metal stocks. The NSE Nifty 50 gained 1.1% to close near 24,250, while the BSE Sensex advanced over 800 points, or 1.1%, to settle above 77,600.

This comes after Asian stock markets traded mixed as investors assessed the US Federal Reserve's decision to leave the key interest rates unchanged while monitoring renewed tensions in the Middle East that lifted oil prices. Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark gained 1.74%, South Korea's Kospi rose 1.50%, while Australia's ASX 200 slipped 0.50%.

''In the short run, this dynamic may work in favor of emerging markets like India. A relatively weaker dollar could ease pressure on the rupee and provide some breathing room for capital flows and external balances. However, the medium-term risks remain significant. If inflation in the US persists or re-accelerates due to delayed policy action, the eventual correction could be sharper and more disruptive, transmitting volatility across global markets, including India,'' said Ajitabh Bharti, Co-founder and Executive Director, Capital XB

Investor focus remained on the US Federal Reserve after policymakers voted 9-3 to keep the benchmark federal funds rate unchanged at 3.5% to 3.75%. The split decision highlighted growing differences among officials, with three policymakers favouring an interest-rate increase amid persistent inflation concerns. FOMC faces strong internal pressure to hike rates further due to rising energy costs and persistent inflation.

Warsh reiterated such focus in the press conference ("we will deliver price stability") and, interestingly, welcomed the rise in Treasury yields since the last meeting as a sign that "market participants are learning to play the ball, not the referee", ie reacting to economic developments and not 'Fedspeak'. Given Warsh's preference for less communication from the Fed, it is likely that volatility in markets will rise around FOMC meetings under his tenure. This will also be influenced by the complete lack of forward guidance, which is likely to be the norm in Warsh's Fed,'' said Madhavi Arora. Lead - Economist | Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.

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