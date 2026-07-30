Dabur Q1 Review: Brokerages Hail In-line Results, Flag Inflation Risks — Should You Buy?

Shares of Dabur India will in focus today, July 30 after the consumer durables company announced April-June quarter results for fiscal 2027. The FMCG firm's consolidated net profit rose 15% to Rs 591 crore in the quarter from Rs 514 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Dabur's revenue surged 10.5% to Rs 3,764 crore for the quarter on June 30, from Rs 3,405 crore in the year-ago period. In terms of operation, Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was up 10.9% to Rs 741 crore from Rs 668 crore in the previous fiscal. The Ebitda margin contracted to 19.7% from 19.6%.

Brokerages largely maintained their existing ratings on Dabur after June quarter results, with most highlighting margin performance, stronger rural demand, while cautioning on inflation, competitive intensity and demand volatility. Macquarie retained 'Neutral' rating on Dabur at a target of Rs 470, marking an upside of 8.3% from its current market price. Citing in-line results, Jefferies maintained 'buy' at a target price of Rs 610, upside of 40%. Highlighting capital allocation and M&A optionality a key driver for growth,Goldman Sachs retained neutral coverage and cut target price to Rs 485 (11% upside) from Rs 515. Flagging geopolitical risks and inflation, Morgan Stanley maintained underweight at a target price of Rs 425, a downside of 2%.



Macquarie on Dabur

Maintain Neutral with target price of Rs 470

In-line Q1; FY27 targets reiterated

Management's confidence in driving sequential improvement in sales growth was encouraging

Remain concerned about the continued growth volatility in beverages

Worry about company's ability to balance market share and profitability in categories with high competitive intensity in India

Jefferies on Dabur

Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 610

A Broadly Inline Result

Rural outpaced urban, but the gap is narrowing

Despite cost pressures, Dabur managed to protect EBITDA margins

Mgmt sounded somewhat cautious on volume growth due to high inflation

Stock trades at a significant discount to peers & remains a dark horse



Goldman Sachs on Dabur

Maintain Neutral; Cut target to Rs 485 from Rs 515

In-line performance with PAT growing faster than revenue

HPC and Foods Lead, Beverages Recovering post rains in April

International Business was a tailwind

Capital Allocation and M&A Optionality a key driver for growth



Morgan Stanley on Dabur

Maintain Underweight with target of Rs 425

Q1: In Line; Guidance Reiterated

Management believes double-digit profitable growth is possible, if conflict ceases tomorrow

Dabur saw 8% inflation in Q1, mitigated via pricing actions

Management remains watchful of geopolitical risks and inflation



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