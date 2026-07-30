Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On July 30

Good Morning!

Stock Market Recap

Indian equity benchmarks, the Sensex and Nifty 50, ended Wednesday's session on a strong note, led by gains in IT and metal stocks.

Investors will now turn their attention to the US Federal Reserve's policy decision, due later in the day.

The NSE Nifty 50 gained 1.1% to close near 24,250, while the BSE Sensex advanced over 800 points, or 1.1%, to settle above 77,600.

US Market Recap

US stocks slumped on Wednesday as investors rushed to cut risk exposure amid a sharp jump in oil prices, heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and growing caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 800 points in morning trade, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite also traded firmly in the red as markets digested a fresh escalation in the US-Iran conflict, rising crude prices and continued weakness in semiconductor stocks.

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For July 30: Nifty's Next Key Hurdle At 24,360 As Oil Shock, Fed Bears Loom | Check Key Levels

Earnings & Updates

SYRMA SGS Q1 (Cons)

• Net Profit up 101.2% to Rs 100 crore versus Rs 49.7 crore YoY

• Revenue up 68.3% to Rs 1,589 crore versus Rs 944 crore YoY

• Ebitda up 86.3% to Rs 161.5 crore versus Rs 86.7 crore YoY

• Ebitda Margin at 10.2% versus 9.2% YoY

• Re-appoints Sandeep Tandon as Executive Chairman for five years

• To raise up to Rs 1,000 crore via QIP and other modes

Vedanta Oil & Gas Q1 (Cons)

• Net Profit at Rs 945 crore versus loss of Rs 103 crore YoY

• One-time loss of Rs 441 crore in Q1

• Revenue up 8.5% to Rs 2,507 crore versus Rs 2,311 crore YoY

• Ebitda up 61.2% to Rs 814 crore versus Rs 505 crore YoY

• Ebitda Margin at 32.5% versus 21.9% YoY

Bajaj Housing Finance Q1

• Net Profit up 22.6% to Rs 715 crore versus Rs 583 crore YoY

• Total Income up 17% to Rs 3,063 crore versus Rs 2,616 crore YoY

TeamLease Services Q1 (Cons)

• Net Profit up 31.7% to Rs 34.9 crore versus Rs 26.5 crore YoY

• Revenue up 5.8% to Rs 3,035 crore versus Rs 2,869 crore YoY

• Ebitda up 5.9% to Rs 32.1 crore versus Rs 30.3 crore YoY

• Ebitda Margin flat at 1.05% YoY

Aequs Q1 (Cons)

• Net Loss at Rs 53.2 crore versus profit of Rs 3.6 crore YoY

• Revenue up 54.7% to Rs 396 crore versus Rs 256 crore YoY

• Ebitda down 46% to Rs 14.7 crore versus Rs 27.2 crore YoY

• Ebitda Margin at 3.7% versus 10.6% YoY

Dabur Q1 (Cons)

• Net Profit up 15% to Rs 591 crore versus Rs 514 crore YoY

• Revenue up 10.5% to Rs 3,764 crore versus Rs 3,405 crore YoY

• Ebitda up 10.9% to Rs 741 crore versus Rs 668 crore YoY

• Ebitda Margin at 19.7% versus 19.6% YoY

• Volume growth at 5%

• International business grew 15% in INR terms

• HPC business grew 12.3%

• Food and beverage business grew 7.2%

• Healthcare business grew 5.5%

MOIL Q1

• Net Profit down 5.4% to Rs 87.6 crore versus Rs 92.6 crore QoQ

• Revenue down 16.5% to Rs 371 crore versus Rs 444 crore QoQ

• Ebitda down 1.2% to Rs 136 crore versus Rs 138 crore QoQ

• Ebitda Margin at 36.8% versus 31.1% QoQ

Vedanta Iron & Steel Q1 (Cons)

• Net Profit at Rs 122 crore versus loss of Rs 1,913 crore QoQ

• Revenue down 5% to Rs 3,612 crore versus Rs 3,803 crore QoQ

• Ebitda down 7% to Rs 458 crore versus Rs 493 crore YoY

• Ebitda Margin at 12.7% versus 13% YoY

• One-time loss of Rs 1,512 crore in Q4 FY26

MTAR Tech Q1 (Cons)

• Net Profit at Rs 50.2 crore versus Rs 10.8 crore YoY

• Revenue at Rs 360.7 crore versus Rs 156.5 crore YoY

• Ebitda at Rs 84.9 crore versus Rs 28.3 crore YoY

• Ebitda Margin at 23.5% versus 18.1% YoY

Force Motors Q1 (Cons)

• Net Profit up 22.8% to Rs 217 crore versus Rs 176 crore YoY

• Revenue up 6.2% to Rs 2,440 crore versus Rs 2,297 crore YoY

• Ebitda down 1.2% to Rs 327 crore versus Rs 331 crore YoY

• Ebitda Margin at 13.4% versus 14.4% YoY

Karnataka Bank Q1

• Profit up 43.3% to Rs 419 crore versus Rs 292 crore YoY

• NII up 24.2% to Rs 938.3 crore versus Rs 755.6 crore YoY

• Gross NPA at 2.58% versus 2.78% QoQ

• Net NPA at 0.87% versus 0.98% QoQ

• Provisions at Rs 29 crore versus Rs 90 crore QoQ

• Provisions at Rs 29 crore versus Rs 111 crore YoY

• Operating Profit down 5.6% to Rs 580 crore versus Rs 615 crore QoQ

• Operating Profit up 24.2% to Rs 580 crore versus Rs 467 crore YoY

• Net Interest Margin at 3.20% versus 3.07% QoQ

Gokul Agro Q1 (Cons)

• Net Profit up 74.3% to Rs 124 crore versus Rs 71 crore YoY

• Revenue up 7.3% to Rs 5,282 crore versus Rs 4,924 crore YoY

• Ebitda up 52.5% to Rs 203.9 crore versus Rs 133.7 crore YoY

• Ebitda Margin at 3.9% versus 2.7% YoY

Redington Q1 (Cons)

• Net Profit up 76.7% to Rs 486 crore versus Rs 275 crore YoY

• Revenue up 34.6% to Rs 34,922 crore versus Rs 25,952 crore YoY

• Ebitda up 76.6% to Rs 707 crore versus Rs 400 crore YoY

• Ebitda Margin at 2% versus 1.5% YoY

Waaree Energies Q1 (Cons)

• Net Profit up 14% to Rs 850 crore versus Rs 745 crore YoY

• Revenue up 79% to Rs 7,932 crore versus Rs 4,426 crore YoY

• Ebitda up 44% to Rs 1,440 crore versus Rs 997 crore YoY

• Ebitda Margin at 18.2% versus 22.5% YoY

Vedanta Power Q1 (Cons)

• Net Loss at Rs 423 crore versus profit of Rs 88 crore YoY

• Revenue up 31.3% to Rs 2,607 crore versus Rs 1,986 crore YoY

• Ebitda down 30.2% to Rs 291 crore versus Rs 417 crore YoY

• Ebitda Margin at 11.2% versus 21% YoY

• One-time loss of Rs 487 crore in Q1

Syngene International Q1 (Cons)

• Net Loss at Rs 9 crore versus profit of Rs 86.8 crore YoY

• Revenue down 15.9% to Rs 736 crore versus Rs 875 crore YoY

• Ebitda down 33.4% to Rs 141 crore versus Rs 211 crore YoY

• Ebitda Margin at 19.1% versus 24.2% YoY

• One-time cost of Rs 14 crore in Q1

Star Health Q1

• Net Profit up 25.5% to Rs 550 crore versus Rs 438 crore YoY

• Insurance Revenue up 12.6% to Rs 4,917 crore versus Rs 4,366 crore YoY

Triveni Engineering Q1 (Cons)

• Net Profit up 73.8% to Rs 3.7 crore versus Rs 2.1 crore YoY

• Revenue up 2.1% to Rs 1,581 crore versus Rs 1,548 crore YoY

• Ebitda up 43.5% to Rs 53.1 crore versus Rs 37 crore YoY

• Ebitda Margin at 3.4% versus 2.4% YoY

Balkrishna Industries Q1 (Cons)

• To pay first interim dividend of Rs 4 per share

• Net Profit up 56.4% to Rs 451 crore versus Rs 288 crore YoY

• Revenue up 25% to Rs 3,455 crore versus Rs 2,760 crore YoY

• Ebitda up 47% to Rs 744.4 crore versus Rs 506 crore YoY

• Ebitda Margin at 21.5% versus 18.3% YoY

eMudhra Q1 (Cons)

• Profit up 11% to Rs 32 crore versus Rs 29 crore QoQ

• Revenue down 1.4% to Rs 191 crore versus Rs 193 crore QoQ

• EBIT up 14.9% to Rs 37.7 crore versus Rs 32.8 crore QoQ

• EBIT Margin at 19.8% versus 17% QoQ

TBO Tek Q1 (Cons)

• Net Profit up 32.4% to Rs 83.4 crore versus Rs 63 crore YoY

• Revenue up 81.1% to Rs 926 crore versus Rs 511 crore YoY

• Ebitda up 86.2% to Rs 138 crore versus Rs 74.1 crore YoY

• Ebitda Margin at 14.9% versus 14.5% YoY

Eicher Motors Q1 (Cons)

• Profit up 21.4% to Rs 1,463 crore versus Rs 1,205 crore YoY

• Revenue up 31.5% to Rs 6,632 crore versus Rs 5,042 crore YoY

• Ebitda up 32.2% to Rs 1,590 crore versus Rs 1,203 crore YoY

• Ebitda Margin at 24% versus 23.9% YoY

• To invest Rs 1,225 crore for greenfield expansion in Andhra Pradesh

Timex Group Q1

• Net Profit up 70.6% to Rs 25 crore versus Rs 14.7 crore YoY

• Revenue up 29.6% to Rs 219 crore versus Rs 169 crore YoY

• Ebitda up 62.8% to Rs 35.2 crore versus Rs 21.6 crore YoY

• Ebitda Margin at 16.1% versus 12.8% YoY

Chalet Hotels Q1 (Cons)

• Net Profit down 57.6% to Rs 86 crore versus Rs 203 crore YoY

• Revenue down 42.7% to Rs 512 crore versus Rs 895 crore YoY

• Ebitda down 34.5% to Rs 234 crore versus Rs 357 crore YoY

• Ebitda Margin at 45.7% versus 40% YoY

Prestige Estates Q1 (Cons)

• Net Profit down 19.4% to Rs 236 crore versus Rs 293 crore YoY

• Revenue up 16% to Rs 2,675 crore versus Rs 2,307 crore YoY

• Ebitda down 3.8% to Rs 860 crore versus Rs 894 crore YoY

• Ebitda Margin at 32.1% versus 38.7% YoY

ACME Solar Q1 (Cons)

• Net Profit up 79.9% to Rs 235 crore versus Rs 131 crore YoY

• Revenue up 67.8% to Rs 858 crore versus Rs 511 crore YoY

• Ebitda up 60.4% to Rs 734 crore versus Rs 458 crore YoY

• Ebitda Margin at 85.6% versus 89.6% YoY

Laxmi Organic Q1 (Cons)

• Net Profit at Rs 67.7 crore versus Rs 21.4 crore YoY

• Revenue up 39.7% to Rs 968 crore versus Rs 693 crore YoY

• Ebitda at Rs 114.3 crore versus Rs 30.9 crore YoY

• Ebitda Margin at 11.8% versus 4.5% YoY

Zensar Tech Q1 (Cons)

• Profit down 12.7% to Rs 184 crore versus Rs 211 crore QoQ

• Revenue up 4% to Rs 1,508 crore versus Rs 1,450 crore QoQ

• EBIT down 9.6% to Rs 192 crore versus Rs 213 crore QoQ

• EBIT Margin at 12.75% versus 14.67% QoQ

Quess Corp Q1 (Cons)

• Net Profit up 60.9% to Rs 81.9 crore versus Rs 50.9 crore YoY

• Revenue up 14.5% to Rs 4,182 crore versus Rs 3,651 crore YoY

• Ebitda up 21.3% to Rs 84.4 crore versus Rs 69.6 crore YoY

• Ebitda Margin at 2% versus 1.9% YoY

ADF Foods Q1 (Cons)

• Net Profit up 13.5% to Rs 17.3 crore versus Rs 15.2 crore YoY

• Revenue up 25.9% to Rs 167.3 crore versus Rs 132.9 crore YoY

• Ebitda up 26.1% to Rs 29.7 crore versus Rs 23.5 crore YoY

• Ebitda Margin at 17.72% versus 17.7% YoY

One MobiKwik Systems Q1 (Cons)

• Net Profit up 59% to Rs 95 crore versus Rs 60 crore YoY

• Total Income up 45.3% to Rs 677 crore versus Rs 466 crore YoY

Piramal Pharma Q1 (Cons)

• Net Loss at Rs 69.4 crore versus loss of Rs 81.7 crore YoY

• Revenue up 17.4% to Rs 2,270 crore versus Rs 1,934 crore YoY

• Ebitda up 82.9% to Rs 195 crore versus Rs 107 crore YoY

• Ebitda Margin at 8.6% versus 5.5% YoY

Hexaware Tech Q1 (Cons)

• Net Profit down 6.1% to Rs 330 crore versus Rs 352 crore QoQ

• Revenue up 5.7% to Rs 3,845 crore versus Rs 3,639 crore QoQ

• EBIT up 9% to Rs 524 crore versus Rs 480 crore QoQ

• EBIT Margin at 13.6% versus 13.3% QoQ

Q1 Earnings to Watch (July 30)

Aarti Industries

Archean Chemical Industries

Ajanta Pharma

Alivus Life Sciences

Apollo Pipes

AWL Agri Business

Bajaj Finance

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals

Data Patterns (India)

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation

Exide Industries

Gillette India

Go Fashion (India)

Honda India Power Products

Hyundai Motor India

ICRA

Indegene

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

JBM Auto

LIC Housing Finance

LT Foods

Mahindra & Mahindra

Mankind Pharma

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

Global Health

Mahanagar Gas

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company

National Securities Depository

Nucleus Software Exports

Nuvama Wealth Management

Pricol

PSP Projects

Quick Heal Technologies

RailTel Corporation of India

Rainbow Children's Medicare

Swiggy

Tata Steel

Transport Corporation of India

Thermax

Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Vedanta

Westlife Foodworld

Stocks In News

Ramco Systems: CFS Aero, a leading UK-based aerospace engineering company, selected Ramco Aviation Software to digitise and manage its engine and APU MRO operations.

NINtec Systems: Successfully delivered an enterprise-scale AI transformation platform for a leading European automotive marketplace.

Hind Rectifiers: Secured its first order from the United States for traction motor assemblies, marking its entry into the U.S. market. Delivery is scheduled for FY27.

SBI Cards: Launched the Google Pay Flex SBI Card, a new rewards credit card for the domestic market.

TeamLease Services: Approved the divestment of its entire 30% stake in Crystal HR and Securities Solutions Pvt. Ltd. for Rs 10 crore.

Madhya Bharat Agro Products: Board approved raising up to Rs 317.48 crore through a preferential issue of equity shares to non-promoter investors.

Capri Global Capital: Announced a collaboration with OpenAI to deploy enterprise-grade generative AI across its lending operations and key business functions.

Tata Chemicals: Kenyan authorities directed subsidiary Tata Chemicals Magadi Ltd. to suspend mining operations and soda ash exports.

Cupid: Announced an additional follow-on investment of $5 million in GII Healthcare Investment Ltd. to strengthen its strategic partnership.

Shyam Metalics and Energy: Commissioned a 1.5 MTPA beneficiation plant at Sambalpur, Odisha, with an investment of Rs 150 crore.

Cochin Shipyard: ACC approved the extension of the additional charge of Chairman & Managing Director held by Jose V. J. (Director – Finance) for another seven months.

Sumeet Industries: Board approved a conversion-based preferential issue of 84.31 lakh shares worth Rs 28 crore and approved Rs 49.90 crore for CP plant integration.

IRCTC: Rahul Himalian was given additional charge as Chairman and Managing Director for nine months from July 20, 2026.

India Pesticides: Obtained registration for a fungicide formulation in Morocco, marking its entry into the Moroccan agrochemical market.

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals: Completed the acquisition of an 85% stake in Aequitas Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. for Rs 20.8 crore.

Triveni Engineering & Industries: Triveni Power Transmission allotted 7.35 crore equity shares to eligible shareholders under the Scheme of Arrangement and ceased to be a subsidiary, becoming an associate.

Steelcast: Board approved setting up a greenfield foundry with an additional capacity of 8,500 tonnes at an investment of Rs 120 crore.

Vikran Engineering: Commissioned the 132 kV Miao–Namsai transmission line in Arunachal Pradesh, strengthening power transmission infrastructure in the North East.

iValue Infosolutions: CEO Shrikanth Manohar Shitole resigned, effective July 31, 2026.

Eicher Motors: Approved a Rs 1,225 crore Phase-I greenfield expansion in Andhra Pradesh, adding capacity of up to 4.5 lakh motorcycles annually by FY30. Royal Enfield's total capacity will increase to 24.5 lakh units per year.

BHEL: Clarified that reports on the 1200 kV transformer relate to developments from 2011 and 2014.

Oberoi Realty: Entered into a development agreement to redevelop a 2,430 sq m land parcel at Malabar Hill, with free-sale entitlement of up to 68,000 sq ft.

GAIL / RCF: GAIL and RCF signed an MoU for a 1.27 MMTPA gas-based fertiliser project in Maharashtra.

SignatureGlobal: Signed a collaboration agreement to develop a 6.14-acre project in Sohna, Gurugram, with development potential of 0.52 million sq ft.

Aye Finance: Allotted 22,000 non-convertible debentures worth Rs 220 crore on July 29, 2026.

Brigade Enterprises: Acquired a two-acre land parcel on Kanakapura Road for a premium residential project with a gross development value of Rs 400 crore.

NTPC Green: A 50 MW solar project in Rajasthan will commence commercial operations on July 31, 2026, taking the group's total installed capacity to 10,836.56 MW.

Novartis India: Novartis AG completed the sale of its 70.68% stake (1,74,50,680 shares) to a ChrysCapital-led consortium. Following the change in control, the company's Chairperson, Whole-time Directors, CFO and Independent Directors resigned. Dr. Vikas Gupta was appointed Managing Director & CEO, Ramesh Ramadurai was named Chairperson, and three new Independent Directors joined the Board. ChrysCapital plans to expand the company's portfolio and drive long-term growth in India's branded pharmaceuticals market

Astral: Board withdrew the Composite Scheme of Arrangement, with the proposed demerger of the chemicals business deferred until it achieves greater scale.

NBCC: Signed an agreement with the Seychelles government for the $75 million Ile Aurore Housing Project comprising 1,008 affordable housing units and related infrastructure, funded through EXIM Bank's Line of Credit.

Premier Energies: Board will meet on August 6, 2026, to consider Q1 results, the AGM notice and a fund raise of up to Rs 5,000 crore.

Punjab National Bank: Board approved setting up a $1.5 billion Medium Term Note (MTN) programme and raising foreign currency funds through bond issuances via its IFSC Banking Unit in GIFT City.

UPL: Subsidiary UPL Brasil will divest its entire stake in Brazil-based joint venture Bioplanta for a nominal consideration of $20. The transaction is expected to close by July 31, 2026.

Waaree Energies: Commissioned 118.8 MW of capacity from the 170 MW Unit 3 at its solar power facility in Neemuch Solar Park, Madhya Pradesh.

Kesar India: Announced the acquisition of a stake in Kesar Lands Pvt. Ltd.

Rainbow Children's Medicare: Subsidiary Rainbow Women & Children's Hospital will develop a new women and children's hospital in Malad, Mumbai, at an estimated cost of Rs 90 crore. Fountainhead TCHM Healthcare LLP will acquire a 24% stake in the subsidiary, while Rainbow will retain a 76% stake and management control

Lemon Tree Hotels: Signed two licence agreements for Lemon Tree Hotel, Siddharthanagar, Nepal, and Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, Vijayawada.

Sun Pharma: Received approval to manufacture and market semaglutide in Brazil.

Bulk Deals

KPIT Technologies

Massachusetts Institute of Technology sold 40 lakh shares at Rs 609.09 per share.

Landmark Cars

Sappers Infra Realtors bought 60 lakh shares at Rs 1.93 per share.

Nirbhay Fancy Vassa sold 60 lakh shares at Rs 1.92 per share.

Go Digit General Insurance

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 57.21 lakh shares at Rs 243 per share.

Peak XV Partners Growth Investments III sold 57.21 lakh shares at Rs 243 per share.

Asian Granito India

HRTI bought 1.97 lakh shares at Rs 62.57 per share.

Junomoneta Finsol bought 31,611 shares at Rs 62.92 per share.

QE Securities sold 99,496 shares at Rs 63.41 per share.

BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle

HRTI sold 50,318 shares at Rs 783.99 per share.

QE Securities sold 6,783 shares at Rs 785.11 per share.

Gandhar Oil Refinery

HRTI bought 1.16 lakh shares at Rs 234.89 per share.

KPIT Technologies

HRTI sold 2.94 lakh shares at Rs 631.48 per share.

Laser Power & Infra

Yuga Stocks and Commodities bought 10.01 lakh shares at Rs 306.97 per share.

Motisons Jewellers

Arihant Capital Markets sold 15.85 lakh shares at Rs 14.57 per share.

Paradeep Phosphates

QE Securities sold 3.65 lakh shares at Rs 154.36 per share.

TIL

Irage Broking Services bought 91,256 shares at Rs 254.95 per share.

Mahan Eximp sold 4.36 lakh shares at Rs 216.18 per share.

Salgurn Merchants sold 10.98 lakh shares at Rs 215.82 per share.

Singularity Equity Fund I bought 5.27 lakh shares at Rs 223.72 per share.

Board Meetings

Fund Raising

JBM Auto

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company

Nuvama Wealth Management

Prabha Energy

Union Bank of India

Lock in Shares

CSM Technologies: 1 Month Lock in, 1 Million Shares, 2% of Total Outstanding

Indiqube Spaces: 6 Month Lock in, 71 Million Shares, 34% of Total Outstanding

IPO Openings

MV Electrosystems Ltd. is engaged in engaged in the design, development, assembly and manufacturing of electrical & power electronics equipment used in railway rolling stock including IGBT based 3-Phase Drive Propulsion equipment for electric locomotives, switchgear panels for railway coaches & EMU's, cable protection & management products and electrical components, systems & sub-systems.

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Juniper Green: An independent renewable energy company that develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale solar, wind, hybrid, and battery energy storage projects, selling electricity across India, Issue size of Rs. 1800 crore, Entirely a fresh issue of 8.00 crore shares, IPO opens on the 30th of July and closes on the 3rd of August.

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Period Ended 31 Mar 2026 31 Mar 2025 31 Mar 2024 Total Income 804.93 570 424.45 Profit After Tax 40.46 36 40.06 EBITDA 692.18 486 370.84 EBITDA Margins 85.99% 85.24% 87.37%

IPO Listings

Xtranet Technologies: offers enterprise applications, managed IT services, and digital transformation platforms, IPO Listing on the 30th of July, Lower price band is Rs. 120, Upper price band is Rs. 127.

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INDO-MIM: manufactures highly complex metal components using Metal Injection, IPO Listing on the 30th of July, Lower price band is Rs. 461, Upper price band is Rs. 485.

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Lohia Corp: global manufacturer of machinery and complete production lines for woven plastic packaging, technical textiles, and related industrial applications, IPO Listing on the 30th of July, Lower price band is Rs. 404, Upper price band is Rs. 425.

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AGM

Bajaj Finance

M&M

ICRA

India Nippon

Transport Corp

Afcons Infra

Zensar Tech

V-Mart Retail

Summit Sec

IKIO Tech

Thermax

Piramal Pharma

Apar Ind

Jaiprakash Pow

JK Lakshmi Cem

BF Investment

MOTHERSON

Max Healthcare

Jain Resource

Tanfac Ind

Oriental Hotels

Trading Tweaks

Price band change from 20% to 10% - Asian Granito India Limited

List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage

Asian Granito India

Madhya Bharat Agro Products

Nilkamal Limited

ALSO READ: Buy, Sell Or Hold: Dabur, BEL, Angel One, L&T, Bajaj Housing And J&K Bank — Ask Profit

List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework

Diamond Power

Landmark Cars

F&O Cues

Nifty Aug Futures is up 0.85% to Rs. 24303 at a premium of Rs. 53.

Maximum Call OI at 25000 strike and Maximum Put OI at 24000 strike.

Stocks Under Ban : NIl

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