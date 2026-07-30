Five Stocks To Buy: Trent, Jio Financial Services, NMDC And More | July 30, 2026

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, focusing on sectors such as consumer durables, financial services, steel, and pharmaceutical.

Top picks for Thursday, July 30 include Trent, Aurobindo Pharma, NMDC, 360 One Wam and Jio Financial Services.

Trent

Jigar Shantilal Patel, Senior Manager – Equity Technical Research Anand Rathi share and stock broker, sees positive price action in the fashion retail space. He recommended a buy on Trent for a target of Rs 3,225, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 2,900 .

Aurobindo Pharma

VLA Ambala, SEBI RA & Founder, SMT Stock Market, identified a buying opportunity in the pharma sector. She recommended entering Aurobindo Pharma for an upside target of Rs 1,640 and Rs 1,700, while protecting the position with a stop loss at Rs 1,510.

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Jio Financial Services

Jigar Shantilal Patel also sees technical strength in the financial services sector. He recommended a buy on Jio Financial Services for a target of Rs 270, suggesting a stop loss at Rs 235 to manage downside risk.

NMDC

Ajit Mishra, SVP-Research, Religare Broking highlighted momentum in the steel segment with a buy call on NMDC. He recommended an entry for an upside target of Rs 89, advising traders to keep a strict stop loss at Rs 84.

360 One Wam

Amit Goel of BlueOak Wealth also sees strong technical momentum in the financial services space. He recommended a buy on 360 One Wam for an upside target of Rs 1,380. Traders are advised to protect the position with a stop loss at Rs 1,060.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.



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