Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Muted Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Holds Near $90 A Barrel
The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,275.50, compared to Wednesday's index close of 24,250.
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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,275.50. Indian equity benchmarks, the Sensex and Nifty 50, ended Wednesday's session on a strong note, led by gains in IT and metal stocks. The NSE Nifty 50 gained 1.1% to close near 24,250, while the BSE Sensex advanced over 800 points, or 1.1%, to settle above 77,600.
Asian stock markets traded mixed on Thursday as investors assessed the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to leave interest rates unchanged while monitoring renewed tensions in the Middle East that lifted oil prices.
Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 1.74%, South Korea's Kospi rose 1.50%, while Australia's ASX 200 slipped 0.50%.
Investor focus remained on the Federal Reserve after policymakers voted 9-3 to keep the benchmark federal funds rate unchanged at 3.5% to 3.75%. The split decision highlighted growing differences among officials, with three policymakers favouring an interest-rate increase amid persistent inflation concerns.
Sentiment was also shaped by higher crude prices after the United States launched another round of strikes against targets in Iran. Brent crude traded near $90 a barrel after surging almost 8% in the previous session, marking its biggest one-day gain in more than two weeks. U.S. West Texas Intermediate held above $84 a barrel.
The renewed rise in oil prices added to concerns that elevated energy costs could keep inflation under pressure, complicating the outlook for global central banks even after the Fed opted to keep policy unchanged.
Wall Street ended sharply lower overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 1,153.18 points, or 2.19%, recording its biggest one-day decline since April 2025. The S&P 500 lost 1.52%, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.74%, leaving the technology-heavy index more than 10% below its intraday record.
Despite the overnight selloff, U.S. equity futures pointed to a firmer start. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 158 points, or 0.3%, while S&P 500 futures gained 0.4%. Nasdaq-100 futures advanced 0.7% as investors digested the latest technology earnings and the Fed's policy announcement.
Market participants are expected to remain focused on developments in the Middle East, corporate earnings and central bank commentary as they assess the outlook for inflation, interest rates and global equities.
Stock Market Live: Capri Global To Deploy OpenAI Across Lending Business
Capri Global Capital said it will collaborate with OpenAI to deploy enterprise-grade generative AI across its lending operations and key business functions.
Stock Market Live: MTAR Tech Reports Sharp Earnings Growth
MTAR Technologies reported strong year-on-year growth across revenue, operating profit and net profit in the June quarter.
MTAR Tech (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up to Rs 360.7 crore versus Rs 156.5 crore.
- Ebitda up to Rs 84.9 crore versus Rs 28.3 crore.
- Margin at 23.5% versus 18.1%.
- Net profit at Rs 50.2 crore versus Rs 10.8 crore.
Stock Market Live: Force Motors Reports Higher Profit In June Quarter
Force Motors reported higher revenue and profit for the June quarter, while operating margin narrowed.
Force Motors (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 6.2% to Rs 2,440 crore versus Rs 2,297 crore.
- Ebitda down 1.2% to Rs 327 crore versus Rs 331 crore.
- Margin at 13.4% versus 14.4%.
- Net profit up 22.8% to Rs 217 crore versus Rs 176 crore.
Stock Market Live: Vedanta Oil & Gas Swings To Profit In Q1
Vedanta Oil & Gas returned to profit in the June quarter despite reporting a one-time loss.
Vedanta Oil & Gas (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 8.5% to Rs 2,507 crore versus Rs 2,311 crore.
- Ebitda up 61.2% to Rs 814 crore versus Rs 505 crore.
- Margin at 32.5% versus 21.9%.
- Net profit at Rs 945 crore versus loss of Rs 103 crore.
- One-time loss of Rs 441 crore in Q1.
Stock Market Live: Syrma SGS Doubles June-Quarter Profit
Syrma SGS Technology reported strong growth in revenue and profit for the June quarter and approved a fund raise.
Syrma SGS (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 68.3% to Rs 1,589 crore versus Rs 944 crore.
- Ebitda up 86.3% to Rs 161.5 crore versus Rs 86.7 crore.
- Margin at 10.2% versus 9.2%.
- Net profit at Rs 100 crore versus Rs 49.7 crore.
- Re-appointed Sandeep Tandon as Executive Chairman for five years.
- Approved raising up to Rs 1,000 crore through QIP and other modes.
Stock Market Live: Rainbow Children's To Build Mumbai Hospital
Rainbow Children's Medicare said its subsidiary will develop a women and children's hospital in Malad, Mumbai.
- Estimated project cost: Rs 90 crore.
- Fountainhead TCHM Healthcare LLP will acquire a 24% stake in the subsidiary.
- Rainbow Children's will retain a 76% stake and management control.
Stock Market Live: NTPC Green Commissions Rajasthan Solar Capacity
NTPC Green Energy said 50 MW of solar capacity at its Rajasthan project will achieve commercial operation on July 31.
- Group operational capacity increases to 10,836.56 MW.
Stock Market Live: Sun Pharma Gets Brazil Approval For Semaglutide
Sun Pharma received regulatory approval to manufacture and market semaglutide in Brazil, expanding its presence in the GLP-1 therapy market.
Stock Market Live: Brokerages Back Star Health After Q1 Results
Brokerages retained a positive view on Star Health following its June-quarter performance.
Jefferies
- Buy
- Target price: Rs 700
- Fourth consecutive quarter of improvement in loss ratio.
- Combined insurance service ratio beat estimates.
Stock Market Live: Star Health Reports Higher June-Quarter Profit
Star Health Insurance reported growth in profit and insurance revenue for the June quarter.
Star Health (Q1 YoY)
- Insurance revenue up 12.6% to Rs 4,917 crore versus Rs 4,366 crore.
- Net profit up 25.5% to Rs 550 crore versus Rs 438 crore.
Stock Market Live: Karnataka Bank Reports Lower Bad Loans In Q1
Karnataka Bank reported improved asset quality and higher profit in the June quarter.
Karnataka Bank (Q1 YoY)
- Net interest income up 24.2% to Rs 938.3 crore versus Rs 755.6 crore.
- Net profit up 43.3% to Rs 419 crore versus Rs 292 crore.
- Gross NPA at 2.58% versus 2.78% QoQ.
- Net NPA at 0.87% versus 0.98% QoQ.
Stock Market Live: Balkrishna Industries Declares Interim Dividend
Balkrishna Industries announced its first interim dividend alongside June-quarter earnings.
Balkrishna Industries (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
Revenue up 25% to Rs 3,455 crore versus Rs 2,760 crore.
Ebitda up 47% to Rs 744.4 crore versus Rs 506 crore.
Margin at 21.5% versus 18.3%.
Net profit up 56.4% to Rs 451 crore versus Rs 288 crore.
- Declared first interim dividend of Rs 4 per share.
Stock Market Live: Balkrishna Industries Declares Interim Dividend
Balkrishna Industries announced its first interim dividend alongside June-quarter earnings.
Balkrishna Industries (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
Revenue up 25% to Rs 3,455 crore versus Rs 2,760 crore.
Ebitda up 47% to Rs 744.4 crore versus Rs 506 crore.
Margin at 21.5% versus 18.3%.
Net profit up 56.4% to Rs 451 crore versus Rs 288 crore.
- Declared first interim dividend of Rs 4 per share.
Stock Market Live: TeamLease Services Reports Higher June-Quarter Profit
TeamLease Services reported growth in profit and revenue during the June quarter.
TeamLease Services (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
Revenue up 5.8% to Rs 3,035 crore versus Rs 2,869 crore.
Ebitda up 5.9% to Rs 32.1 crore versus Rs 30.3 crore.
Margin at 1.05% versus 1.05%.
Net profit up 31.7% to Rs 34.9 crore versus Rs 26.5 crore.
- Approved sale of its entire 30% stake in Crystal HR and Securities Solutions Pvt. Ltd. for Rs 10 crore.
Stock Market Live: Brokerages See Astral Decision As Positive
Brokerages said Astral's decision to withdraw its proposed chemicals demerger removes an overhang on the stock.
Morgan Stanley
- Overweight
- Target price: Rs 1,660
- Withdrawal removes a key uncertainty.
Citi
- Buy
- Target price: Rs 1,900
- Board may revisit demerger once the chemicals business achieves greater scale.
Stock Market Live: Astral Drops Chemical Business Demerger Plan
Astral withdrew its composite scheme of arrangement, deferring the proposed demerger of its chemicals business until it reaches sufficient scale.
Stock Market Live: Morgan Stanley Sees Stable Growth At Bajaj Housing Finance
Morgan Stanley retained its positive view on Bajaj Housing Finance after the June-quarter update and management guidance.
Morgan Stanley
- Overweight
- Target price: Rs 1,175
- AUM growth guided at 21–23%.
- Management expects 20–25 bps full-year NIM compression.
- Credit cost guidance maintained at 10–15 bps for FY27.
Stock Market Live: Bajaj Housing Finance Reports Higher Q1 Profit
Bajaj Housing Finance reported growth in profit and total income for the June quarter.
Bajaj Housing Finance (Q1 YoY)
- Total income up 17% to Rs 3,063 crore versus Rs 2,616 crore.
- Net profit up 22.6% to Rs 715 crore versus Rs 583 crore.
Stock Market Live: Brokerages Cut Across Views On Syngene After Q1
Brokerages reviewed Syngene International following its June-quarter earnings after revenue and profitability missed expectations.
Macquarie
- Outperform
- Target price: Rs 735
- Called the quarter an all-round miss but noted management retained FY27 EBITDA margin guidance in the mid-20% range.
Stock Market Live: Syngene International Reports Quarterly Loss
Syngene International reported a loss in the June quarter as revenue and operating profit declined year on year.
Syngene International (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
Revenue down 15.9% to Rs 736 crore versus Rs 875 crore.
Ebitda down 33.4% to Rs 141 crore versus Rs 211 crore.
Margin at 19.1% versus 24.2%.
Net loss at Rs 9 crore versus profit of Rs 86.8 crore.
- One-time cost of Rs 14 crore in Q1.
Stock Market Live: Redington Reports Strong Double-Digit Growth In Q1
Redington reported higher revenue and profit for the June quarter, supported by broad-based growth across its businesses.
Redington (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 34.6% to Rs 34,922 crore versus Rs 25,952 crore.
- Ebitda up 76.6% to Rs 707 crore versus Rs 400 crore.
- Margin at 2% versus 1.5%.
- Net profit up 76.7% to Rs 486 crore versus Rs 275 crore.
Stock Market Live: Key F&O Levels Show Support At 24,000
Derivative positioning indicates the 24,000 strike has the highest Put open interest, while the 25,000 strike carries the highest Call open interest, making these key support and resistance levels for today's trade.
- Maximum Call OI: 25,000 strike.
- Maximum Put OI: 24,000 strike.
- No stocks are under the F&O ban list today.
Stock Market Live: Nifty August Futures Trade At Premium Before Open
Nifty August futures traded at 24,303, indicating a premium of 53 points over the spot index ahead of the opening bell. Derivatives positioning points to a positive start for domestic equities.
Stock Market Live: NBCC Bags Seychelles Housing Project
NBCC signed an agreement with the Government of Seychelles for a USD 75 million affordable housing project comprising 1,008 housing units and related infrastructure.
Stock Market Live: Ramco Systems Wins Aviation Software Mandate
Ramco Systems said UK-based aerospace engineering company CFS Aero selected its aviation software to digitise engine and APU maintenance, repair and overhaul operations.
Stock Market Live: GAIL, RCF Sign MoU For Gas-Based Fertiliser Project
GAIL and Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilisers signed an MoU to develop a 1.27 MMTPA gas-based fertiliser project in Maharashtra.
Stock Market Live: Tata Chemicals Subsidiary Told To Suspend Kenya Mining
Kenyan authorities directed Tata Chemicals Magadi Ltd. to suspend mining operations and soda ash exports, according to the company's filing.
Stock Market Live: Novartis India Gets New Owner And Management
Novartis AG completed the sale of its 70.68% stake in Novartis India to a ChrysCapital-led consortium, triggering changes in management and board composition.
- Dr. Vikas Gupta appointed Managing Director and CEO.
- New independent directors appointed.
- Company plans rebranding following separation from Novartis AG.
Stock Market Live: Premier Energies Board To Consider Rs 5,000 Crore Fund Raise
Premier Energies said its board will meet on Aug. 6 to consider raising up to Rs 5,000 crore alongside approval of June-quarter earnings and the AGM notice.
Stock Market Live: Punjab National Bank Approves $1.5 Billion MTN Programme
Punjab National Bank's board approved establishing a USD 1.5 billion medium-term note programme to raise foreign currency funds through bond issuances via its IFSC Banking Unit at GIFT City.
Stock Market Live: Waaree Energies Posts Higher Revenue In Q1
Waaree Energies reported higher revenue and profit in the June quarter, while operating margin narrowed year on year.
Waaree Energies (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 79% to Rs 7,932 crore versus Rs 4,426 crore.
- Ebitda up 44% to Rs 1,440 crore versus Rs 997 crore.
- Margin at 18.2% versus 22.5%.
- Net profit up 14% to Rs 850 crore versus Rs 745 crore.
- Commissioned 118.8 MW capacity at Neemuch Solar Park in Madhya Pradesh.
Stock Market Live: Brokerages Stay Divided On Dabur After Q1 Results
Analysts retained mixed recommendations on Dabur after its June-quarter earnings, with differing views on growth visibility and competitive pressures.
Jefferies
- Buy
- Target price: Rs 610
- Margins protected despite cost pressures.
Macquarie
- Neutral
- Target price: Rs 470
- Management optimistic on sequential improvement.
Goldman Sachs
- Neutral
- Target price: Rs 485 (cut from Rs 515)
- International business remained supportive.
Morgan Stanley
- Underweight
- Target price: Rs 425
- Inflation and geopolitical risks remain watch points.
Stock Market Live: Dabur Reports Double-Digit Growth In June Quarter
Dabur India reported higher revenue and profit for the June quarter while maintaining operating margins broadly stable.
Dabur (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
Revenue up 10.5% to Rs 3,764 crore versus Rs 3,405 crore.
Ebitda up 10.9% to Rs 741 crore versus Rs 668 crore.
Margin at 19.7% versus 19.6%.
Net profit up 15% to Rs 591 crore versus Rs 514 crore.
- Volume growth at 5%.
- International business grew 15% in INR terms.
- HPC business grew 12.3%.
- Food and beverage business grew 7.2%.
- Healthcare business grew 5.5%.
Stock Market Live: Brokerages Raise Targets On Eicher Motors After Q1
Brokerages maintained positive views on Eicher Motors after quarterly earnings exceeded or matched expectations and capacity expansion remained on track.
Goldman Sachs
- Buy
- Target price: Rs 9,300 (from Rs 9,100)
- Capacity addition supports demand growth.
Jefferies
- Buy
- Target price: Rs 9,300 (from Rs 8,800)
- Strong volumes and premiumisation support outlook.
Citi
- Buy
- Target price: Rs 8,850 (from Rs 8,350)
- Results slightly ahead of estimates; expansion progressing.
Morgan Stanley
- Equal-weight
- Target price: Rs 7,763
- Strong earnings but EV competition remains a risk.
Macquarie
- Neutral
- Target price: Rs 7,717
- Demand outlook constructive despite gross margin miss.
Stock Market Live: Eicher Motors Reports Strong Q1, Approves Andhra Expansion
Eicher Motors reported June-quarter earnings and approved a major capacity expansion that will lift Royal Enfield's manufacturing capacity over the next few years.
Eicher Motors (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
Revenue up 31.5% to Rs 6,632 crore versus Rs 5,042 crore.
Ebitda up 32.2% to Rs 1,590 crore versus Rs 1,203 crore.
Margin at 24% versus 23.9%.
Net profit up 21.4% to Rs 1,463 crore versus Rs 1,205 crore.
- Approved Phase-I greenfield expansion in Andhra Pradesh with an investment of Rs 1,225 crore.
- Expansion will add capacity of up to 4.5 lakh motorcycles annually by FY30.
Stock Market Live: Vedanta Q1 Earnings In Focus Ahead Of Results
Vedanta Ltd. is scheduled to report its June quarter earnings later today. Investors will watch for commentary on aluminium, zinc, oil & gas and steel businesses after several group verticals released quarterly numbers.
Stock Market Live: US Stock Futures Rise After Wall Street Selloff
US equity futures traded higher as investors assessed technology earnings and the Federal Reserve’s policy decision.
- Dow Jones futures rose 158 points, or 0.3%.
- S&P 500 futures gained 0.4%.
- Nasdaq-100 futures advanced 0.7%.
Stock Market Live: Wall Street Falls; Dow Records Biggest Drop Since April 2025
Wall Street closed lower overnight, with losses across the major indices.
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,153.18 points, or 2.19%, its biggest one-day decline since April 2025.
- The S&P 500 declined 1.52%.
- The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.74% and ended more than 10% below its intraday record.
Stock Market Live: Brent Holds Near $90 After US Strikes Iran
Oil prices rose after the US launched another round of strikes against targets in Iran.
- Brent crude traded near $90 per barrel after surging almost 8% in the previous session.
- West Texas Intermediate crude held above $84 per barrel.
Stock Market Live: Fed Holds Rates At 3.5–3.75% In Split Decision
- The US Federal Reserve kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.5–3.75% after policymakers voted 9-3 in favour of the decision.
- Three policymakers favoured a rate increase amid concerns over persistent inflation.
Stock Market Live: Asian Markets Mixed After Fed Holds Rates
Asian markets traded mixed on Thursday as investors assessed the US Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged and tracked renewed tensions in the Middle East.
- Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 1.74%.
- South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.50%.
- Australia’s ASX 200 declined 0.50%.
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