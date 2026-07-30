From 'Dunesday' To Fauzi, King: Check Seven Big Releases Battling For Screens This December

Movie theatres across India are set for a packed December 2026, with seven major pan-India, Bollywood and Hollywood releases arriving within just three weeks.

With the holiday season expected to draw larger crowds, the battle for screens, show timings and premium formats is likely to intensify throughout December.

A Packed Opening Week

The busy release schedule begins with Prabhas' Fauzi on December 3. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the pan-India film is one of the most-awaited Indian releases of 2026 and is expected to open across a large number of screens.

The competition continues the very next day as Ajay Devgn's Ranger, directed by Jagan Shakti, is slated to release on December 4. Adding to the crowded lineup, Akshay Kumar's untitled comedy with Anees Bazmee is also targeting the first week of December.

Hollywood's Big Clash

Hollywood will also see a big box office clash on December 18, with Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday and Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Three releasing on the same day,

Their simultaneous release is expected to generate strong demand across international markets, including India, where premium formats such as IMAX have become increasingly important for big-budget spectacles.

With both releasing on the same day, theatres may find it difficult to divide these screens between them.

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Christmas Week Releases

The Christmas week brings another major box office clash. Shah Rukh Khan's King, directed by Siddharth Anand, is scheduled to release on December 24. The action thriller is among Bollywood's biggest releases of the year and is expected to draw huge crowds during the festive weekend.

Its run, however, will immediately face competition. On December 25, Dwayne Johnson's Jumanji: The Open World, directed by Jake Kasdan, is set to arrive in cinemas, giving moviegoers another major franchise to choose from.

With star-led Indian films and global franchises arriving almost back-to-back, December is shaping up to be one of the most competitive months at the box office in recent years.

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