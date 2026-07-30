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$340,000,000,000 Wiped Out From Dow 30 Stocks As Fed, Oil Shock Trigger Biggest Selloff Since April 2025

The Dow Jones Industrial Average logged its steepest one-day decline since April 2025 as higher Treasury yields, rising oil prices and renewed Middle East tensions rattled investor sentiment.

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$340,000,000,000 Wiped Out From Dow 30 Stocks As Fed, Oil Shock Trigger Biggest Selloff Since April 2025
(Photo Source: NDTV Profit/ AI Generated)

About  $340 billion  in shareholder value was erased from the 30 companies that make up the Dow Jones Industrial Average after Wall Street endured its sharpest selloff in months, with investors reacting to the Federal Reserve's policy decision, rising Treasury yields and renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The  Dow Jones Industrial Average  dropped  1,153.18 points , or  2.19% , to close at  51,594.14 , marking its biggest one-day fall since April 2025. The  S&P 500  declined  1.52%  to  7,316.15 , while the  Nasdaq Composite  slid  1.74%  to  24,442.94 , leaving the technology-heavy index more than  10% below  its record high.

The decline came after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged, even as divisions within the central bank became more visible.

Yields Climb 

The Federal Reserve voted  9-3  to keep the benchmark federal funds rate unchanged at  3.5% to 3.75% , with three policymakers backing an interest-rate increase because of persistent inflation concerns.

Fed Chair  Kevin Warsh  signalled the central bank remained prepared to respond if needed.

"I want to stress, of course, that decisions by this committee matter a great deal, and where necessary and appropriate, we will not hesitate to act," Warsh said during his post-meeting press conference.

Bond investors remained unconvinced. The yield on the  10-year U.S. Treasury  climbed  7 basis points  to above  4.67% , while the  30-year Treasury yield  surged  10 basis points  to above  5.2% , its highest level since 2007.

Oil Adds Pressure 

Market sentiment weakened further after crude oil prices jumped following comments from President Donald Trump that the United States would hit Iran "hard" in response to attacks on U.S. troops in the Middle East.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose more than  6%  to settle at  $84.46  a barrel, adding to concerns that higher energy costs could reignite inflation pressures.

Asia Reacts 

Asian markets traded mixed on Thursday as investors digested the Fed's policy decision alongside escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Japan's  Nikkei 225  gained  1.74%  and South Korea's  Kospi  advanced  1.50% , while Australia's  ASX 200  slipped  0.50% 

Investor attention remained on the Fed's split decision, while fresh U.S. strikes on targets in Iran kept energy markets on edge.  Brent crude  traded near  $90  a barrel after jumping almost  8%  in the previous session, its biggest one-day increase in more than two weeks.  West Texas Intermediate  remained above  $84  a barrel.

The rebound in oil prices reinforced concerns that elevated energy costs could keep inflation under pressure, complicating the outlook for global central banks despite the Federal Reserve's decision to leave interest rates unchanged.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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