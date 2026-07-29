Spider-Man: Brand New Day Advance Booking: Marvel Film Crosses Rs 35 Crore In India, Eyes Record Opening

The Marvel superhero film Spider-Man: Brand New Day is seeing a huge response in India before its release, with advance bookings already reaching Rs 35.40 crore gross.

The response has been equally strong at the country's leading multiplex chains. Across PVR, INOX and Cinepolis, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has already sold around 3.19 lakh tickets, generating an advance gross of Rs 16 crore.

Record Opening Expected

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala also believes the film is heading for a massive debut. Speaking to NDTV, he said, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day advance booking has started exceptionally well in India. Advance bookings are very encouraging, with strong demand across metros and premium formats. It's shaping up to be one of the biggest Hollywood openings of the year."

Based on the current trend, Bala expects the film to earn Rs 42-45 crore gross on its opening day across all languages, while projecting an opening weekend of Rs 140-150 crore gross.

If those estimates are achieved, the Marvel film will comfortably outpace Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which collected Rs 20.76 crore gross (Rs 17.40 crore net) on its first day in India.

Competition From The Odyssey

Despite The Odyssey continuing its run and occupying several IMAX screens, Bala believes Spider-Man: Brand New Day has enough momentum to dominate the box office.

"The Odyssey and other holdover films will certainly take away some premium screens and a section of the audience, but Spider-Man: Brand New Day has built enough momentum to overcome that. Strong advance bookings and broad appeal across families, youngsters and MCU fans should ensure a massive opening," he said.

While IMAX availability remains limited, Bala noted that the film has secured wide showcasing across 4DX, ScreenX, ICE, EPIQ and other premium large formats, along with a strong release in multiplexes and single-screen theatres.

Premium Tickets And Strong Buzz

The demand has also pushed ticket prices to premium levels. According to BookmyShow listings, regular tickets start from around Rs 250, while premium seats cost nearly Rs 2,400 in Delhi, over Rs 2,700 in Mumbai and more than Rs 3,700 in Bengaluru.

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Bala also believes the excitement surrounding Brand New Day is among the highest for any Spider-Man film in India.

"The buzz is among the strongest for a Spider-Man film in India. While No Way Home benefited from the return of the legacy Spider-Men, Brand New Day is generating excitement on its own with strong advance bookings and sustained fan interest, making it one of the franchise's biggest openings," he said.

Release Date And Cast

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the 38th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the fourth MCU Spider-Man film.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink and Jon Bernthal, the film hits Indian theatres on July 30 and is also expected to post a worldwide opening of nearly $800 million, according to early industry estimates.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Reviews: Tom Holland Film Debuts At 93% On Rotten Tomatoes

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