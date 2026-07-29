Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Gap-Up Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Rebounds Near $84 A Barrel

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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance traded at 24,247.50. On Tuesday, Indian equity benchmarks fluctuated between gains and losses to end little changed amid F&O expiry and weak global cues. The Nifty 50 closed at 23,987.60, down 8.35 points or 0.03%, while the Sensex ended at 76,765.92, shedding 69.86 points or 0.09%.

Asian stock markets moved higher on Wednesday as investors looked past renewed tensions in the Middle East to focus on the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy announcement, although a sharp rebound in oil prices kept risk sentiment in check.

South Korea's Kospi rose 2.11%, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 1.08% and Australia's ASX 200 advanced 1.07%.

Geopolitical risks returned to the forefront after U.S. Central Command said American forces had intercepted an attempted missile strike launched by Iran against U.S. military personnel in the Middle East. CENTCOM said the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps fired multiple ballistic missiles in what it described as a surprise attack, adding that all of the projectiles were intercepted before reaching their targets.

The U.S. military later carried out retaliatory strikes against Iran, prompting traders to reassess the risk to global energy supplies. Brent crude climbed more than 4% to around $87.50 a barrel, recovering from its steepest three-day decline since April 2020 as markets reacted to the renewed confrontation.

Attention is now shifting to the Federal Reserve's policy decision, with investors seeking clues on the outlook for interest rates amid higher oil prices and persistent geopolitical uncertainty. A sustained rise in energy costs could complicate the inflation outlook and influence the central bank's policy stance.

Wall Street closed on a mixed note overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied more than 500 points, extending gains for a third straight session as investors positioned ahead of the Fed meeting. In contrast, the Nasdaq Composite finished lower for a fifth consecutive day as semiconductor stocks remained under pressure.

U.S. equity futures were little changed during Asian trading. S&P 500 futures edged slightly higher, Nasdaq-100 futures hovered around flat, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped 38 points, or about 0.1%.

Investors are expected to remain focused on the Fed's policy guidance, developments in the Middle East and movements in crude oil prices, with all three factors likely to shape market sentiment in the near term.