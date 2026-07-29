Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Gap-Up Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Rebounds Near $84 A Barrel
The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance traded at 24,247.50, compared to Tuesday's index close of 23,987.60.
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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance traded at 24,247.50. On Tuesday, Indian equity benchmarks fluctuated between gains and losses to end little changed amid F&O expiry and weak global cues. The Nifty 50 closed at 23,987.60, down 8.35 points or 0.03%, while the Sensex ended at 76,765.92, shedding 69.86 points or 0.09%.
Asian stock markets moved higher on Wednesday as investors looked past renewed tensions in the Middle East to focus on the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy announcement, although a sharp rebound in oil prices kept risk sentiment in check.
South Korea's Kospi rose 2.11%, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 1.08% and Australia's ASX 200 advanced 1.07%.
Geopolitical risks returned to the forefront after U.S. Central Command said American forces had intercepted an attempted missile strike launched by Iran against U.S. military personnel in the Middle East. CENTCOM said the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps fired multiple ballistic missiles in what it described as a surprise attack, adding that all of the projectiles were intercepted before reaching their targets.
The U.S. military later carried out retaliatory strikes against Iran, prompting traders to reassess the risk to global energy supplies. Brent crude climbed more than 4% to around $87.50 a barrel, recovering from its steepest three-day decline since April 2020 as markets reacted to the renewed confrontation.
Attention is now shifting to the Federal Reserve's policy decision, with investors seeking clues on the outlook for interest rates amid higher oil prices and persistent geopolitical uncertainty. A sustained rise in energy costs could complicate the inflation outlook and influence the central bank's policy stance.
Wall Street closed on a mixed note overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied more than 500 points, extending gains for a third straight session as investors positioned ahead of the Fed meeting. In contrast, the Nasdaq Composite finished lower for a fifth consecutive day as semiconductor stocks remained under pressure.
U.S. equity futures were little changed during Asian trading. S&P 500 futures edged slightly higher, Nasdaq-100 futures hovered around flat, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped 38 points, or about 0.1%.
Investors are expected to remain focused on the Fed's policy guidance, developments in the Middle East and movements in crude oil prices, with all three factors likely to shape market sentiment in the near term.
Stock Market Live: Tata Capital Reports Higher First-Quarter Profit
Tata Capital (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Total Income up 15% to Rs 8,825 crore versus Rs 7,692 crore.
- Net profit up 56.3% to Rs 1,547 crore versus Rs 990 crore.
Stock Market Live: Paradeep Phosphates Reports Higher Quarterly Profit
Paradeep Phosphates (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 36% to Rs 6,124 crore versus Rs 4,504 crore.
- EBITDA up 24% to Rs 721 crore versus Rs 581 crore.
- Margin at 11.8% versus 12.9%.
- Net profit up 23.8% to Rs 393 crore versus Rs 317 crore.
• Board approved setting up a 15,000 MTPA Aluminium Fluoride manufacturing plant at Paradeep with an estimated investment of Rs 250 crore.
Stock Market Live: L&T Approves Merger Of Power Development Arm
Larsen & Toubro's board approved the merger of wholly owned subsidiary L&T Power Development Ltd. with the company. The proposal is subject to regulatory and statutory approvals.
Stock Market Live: L&T Reports Higher Quarterly Profit
Larsen & Toubro (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 6.7% to Rs 67,942 crore versus Rs 63,679 crore.
- EBITDA down 3.2% to Rs 6,117 crore versus Rs 6,318 crore.
- Margin at 9% versus 9.9%.
- Net profit up 14% to Rs 4,123 crore versus Rs 3,617 crore.
• Order book as on June 30 at Rs 7.79 lakh crore.
• Order inflow up 14% to Rs 1.08 lakh crore YoY.
Stock Market Live: Investors Await US Fed Policy Guidance
- Investors will track the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision for signals on interest rates amid higher crude oil prices and geopolitical uncertainty.
- A sustained rise in energy costs could affect the inflation outlook and the central bank’s policy stance. Middle East developments and crude oil prices will also remain in focus.
Stock Market Live: US Equity Futures Trade Flat
S&P 500 futures edged higher, while Nasdaq-100 futures traded little changed during Asian hours. Dow futures fell 38 points, or about 0.1%.
Stock Market Live: Dow Rises Over 500 Points, Nasdaq Falls For Fifth Day
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained more than 500 points and advanced for a third straight session ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision.
- The Nasdaq Composite fell for a fifth consecutive session as semiconductor stocks remained under pressure.
Stock Market Live: Brent Crude Rises Over 4% To $87.50
Brent crude rose more than 4% to around $87.50 per barrel as markets reacted to renewed tensions in the Middle East. Oil recovered after its steepest three-day decline since April 2020.
Stock Market Live: US Strikes Iran After Missile Attack Is Intercepted
- US Central Command said American forces intercepted multiple ballistic missiles launched by Iran at US military personnel in the Middle East. The US military later carried out retaliatory strikes against Iran.
- The developments led traders to reassess risks to global energy supplies.
Stock Market Live: Asian Markets Rise Ahead Of US Fed Decision
- South Korea’s Kospi rose 2.11%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 1.08%. Australia’s ASX 200 advanced 1.07%.
- Investors focused on the US Federal Reserve’s policy announcement, while renewed Middle East tensions and a rebound in oil prices remained in focus.
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