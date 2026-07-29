Who Is Jay Clayton? From SEC Chair To Nation's Top Spy - Career, Education, And Key Roles Explained

The US Senate confirmed Jay Clayton as Director of National Intelligence on Tuesday in a 51-47 vote along party lines, installing a former Wall Street lawyer and Securities and Exchange Commission chairman atop the country's 18 intelligence agencies.

Wall Street Beginnings

Born Walter Joseph Clayton III on 11 July 1966 at Fort Eustis in Newport News, Virginia, and raised largely in Pennsylvania, Clayton built his career in corporate law rather than national security.

He earned a bachelor's degree in engineering from the University of Pennsylvania, followed by a bachelor's and master's in economics from the University of Cambridge as a Thouron Scholar, and a law degree from Penn, according to the university's law school faculty page.

He spent more than two decades at Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, rising to the firm's management committee and co-heading its corporate and cybersecurity practices.

SEC Chairmanship And Return To Government

US President Donald Trump named Clayton to chair the SEC in 2017, a post he held until December 2020, overseeing market regulation through the Covid-19 shock and Brexit-related disruptions, the SEC's own historical summary noted.

He later became US attorney for the Southern District of New York in 2025, a role he held through his nomination for the intelligence post.

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A Bruising Confirmation

Trump nominated Clayton for the DNI post in June, then abruptly postponed his confirmation hearing that same month, Reuters reported.

His eventual 15 July hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee grew tense, with Democrats, including ranking member Mark Warner, pressing him on the 2020 election and his knowledge of a previous Fulton County ballot raid, according to a report cited by MSNBC's website.

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Senate Majority Leader John Thune nonetheless backed him as a "proven leader," while Intelligence Committee Chairman Tom Cotton called him a "highly qualified nominee."

Inheriting A Diminished Office

Clayton succeeds Bill Pulte, whose 40-day interim tenure featured mass layoffs, and before him Tulsi Gabbard, who resigned in June.

Current and former officials reportedly expect Clayton to manage the office's continued decline rather than reverse it, after years of budget and staffing cuts.

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