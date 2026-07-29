CarTrade Tech, Spinny Join Hands To Simplify Used Car Buying And Selling In India

CarTrade Tech Ltd on Wednesday entered into a strategic partnership with used-car platform Spinny to streamline the process of buying and selling pre-owned vehicles in India.

Under the pact, consumers listing vehicles on CarWale and OLX India will get a better selling experience, while Spinny will offer its quality-assured used cars on both platforms. The collaboration combines CarTrade Tech's consumer reach, technology and data with Spinny's operational capabilities.

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Vinay Sanghi, chairman and managing director, CarTrade Tech, said, “Our ambition is to fundamentally improve the way used cars are bought and sold in India. CarWale and OLX India bring together a large base of consumers actively looking to buy and sell used cars. With this partnership, we can make the transaction more seamless and trusted. The partnership is aligned with CarTrade Tech's broader strategy of building an integrated automotive ecosystem that supports consumers throughout the vehicle ownership journey of buying, selling and ownership.”

Moreover, the integration will leverage CarTrade Tech's proprietary VAYA AI to instantly connect users on CarWale and OLX India with relevant Spinny offerings.

More than 23 million consumers use the two platforms every year to buy or sell used cars, and the companies expect the partnership to make the customer journey more seamless.

Niraj Singh, founder and CEO, Spinny, said, “Buying a car is an important and deeply personal decision. At Spinny, our focus has always been on making the experience simple, transparent and dependable. Through this partnership with CarTrade Tech, we will be able to engage with more customers through CarWale and OLX India and offer them a trusted way to complete their used-car purchase. Together, we have an opportunity to set new standards for the used-car market in India.”

CarTrade Tech is one of India's largest digital automotive marketplaces, operating platforms such as CarWale, BikeWale, OLX India and Shriram Automall, serving over 80 million monthly users.

On the other hand, Spinny is a full-stack used-car platform that offers quality-assured pre-owned vehicles and manages the entire buying and selling journey through its online platform and retail hubs.

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