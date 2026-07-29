Dabur India Q1 Results Today: Date, Earnings Call, Dividend, What To Watch, Share Price And More

Dabur India Ltd. has informed the stock exchanges that its Board of Directors will meet this week to discuss and approve Q1FY27, covering April to June fiscal performance.

The FMCG major enters the June quarter after implementing selective price hikes and amid expectations of improving rural demand, while investors look for signs that higher input costs have been offset through better realizations.

Check all details about Dabur's Q1FY27 Results here:

Dabur India Ltd. Q1FY27 Results: Date, Dividend News

Dabur India Ltd. has informed the stock exchanges that its Board will meet on Wednesday, July 29 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30.

Dabur is not expected to consider a dividend at its July 29 board meeting. The agenda is limited to approving the June-quarter financial results. The company had already declared a final dividend of Rs 5.50 per share earlier this month.

Dabur India Ltd. Q1FY27 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

Following the announcement of its quarterly financial results, Dabur India will also host an investor conference call on July 29 at 5:00 p.m.. The conference call is intended to provide investors and analysts with an opportunity to discuss the company's financial performance for the first quarter of FY27.

Dabur India Ltd. Q1FY27 Results: What To Watch For

Impact of price hikes on volume growth

Gross margin trajectory amid crude-linked input costs

Rural demand recovery versus urban slowdown

Healthcare portfolio performance

EBITDA margin

International business growth

Commentary on demand outlook for H2 FY27

Dabur India Ltd. Share Price Performance

Dabur India shares have largely traded flat over the last five sessions. The stock has declined about 17% over the past six months and is down around 16%-17% year-to-date, while losing about 17% over the last one year.

During the past 52 weeks, the stock hit a high of Rs 577 on Sept. 4, 2025, and a low of Rs 403.35 on April 2, 2026.

Dabur India Ltd. Q1FY27: Trading Window Closure

Ahead of the board meeting, the company reiterated that the trading window for dealing in its securities remains closed from July 1 to July 31 (both days inclusive). During this period, designated persons are prohibited from trading in the company's shares.

Dabur India Ltd. Q4FY26 Results Highlights

Dabur India Ltd consolidated net profit surged 15% in Q4FY26 at Rs 369 crore, up from Rs 312.7 crore a year earlier. Consolidated revenue for the quarter marked a 7.3% jump to Rs 3,038 crore from Rs 2,830 crore a year ago. Expenses for the quarter under review stood at Rs Rs 2,738.37 v Rs 2,559.39 crore in Q4FY25. During the March quarter, Dabur said rural markets continued to outpace urban consumption clocking 350bps rise in demand.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.