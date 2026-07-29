Manipal Health IPO GMP Falls As Rs 9,275 Crore Issue Opens For Subscription Today

Despite being one of India's largest healthcare IPOs, Manipal Hospitals' Rs 9,275 crore public issue opened with a grey market premium of just Rs 10, indicating muted listing expectations.

Manipal Health Enterprises IPO GMP Today

The latest GMP of Manipal Hospitals stood at Rs 10 on July 29. With the upper price band of Rs 590, the estimated listing price is Rs 600 (cap price + today's GMP). This means that the expected percentage gain per share is 1.69%.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

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Manipal Health Enterprises IPO Details: Offer Size, Price Band, Lot Size, Important Dates

A book built issue, Manipal Health IPO comprises a fresh issue of 13.56 crore shares aggregating to Rs 8,000 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2.16 crore shares.

Manipal Health Enterprises IPO has fixed the price band at Rs 560 to Rs 590 per share.

Retail investors can bid for a minimum of one lot comprising 25 shares, amounting to Rs 14,750 (based on upper price). Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

The issue will remain open for subscription till July 31. The allotment for the Manipal Hospitals IPO is expected to be finalised on August 3 and the shares will tentatively list on August 5 on NSE and BSE.

Check Manipal Hospitals Day 1 Subscription Status Here -> Manipal Health IPO Day 1 Subscription Status Update

ALSO READ: Manipal Health IPO Opens Today: Should You Subscribe Or Not?

Manipal Health Enterprises IPO At A Glance

Particular Details IPO Size Rs 9,275 crore Price Band Rs 560–590 Opens July 29 Closes July 31 Lot Size 25 shares Listing Aug. 5 GMP Rs 10 Expected Listing Price Rs 600

Manipal Health Enterprises IPO Business And Financial Performance:

Incorporated in 2010, Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd., is a healthcare service provider, operating a large network of multi-specialty hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centres across the country. Although the IPO is being issued by Manipal Health Enterprises, it is widely referred to as the Manipal Hospitals IPO because of the hospital brand's strong public recognition.

The company reported a 26% year-on-year increase in total income to Rs 10,520.52 crore from Rs 8,362.79 crore in FY25. EBITDA rose to Rs 2,795.94 crore from Rs 2,247.07 crore, while profit after tax declined to Rs 916.52 crore from Rs 1,081.67 crore due to higher expenses.

The company plans to utilise the IPO proceeds primarily to repay outstanding borrowings of its subsidiary, Manipal Hospitals Private Ltd., acquire a minority stake in Sahyadri Hospitals Private and meet general corporate purposes.

Investors will now watch subscription demand across retail, non-institutional and qualified institutional buyer segments over the three-day bidding period before the issue closes on July 31.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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