Dabur Q4 Results: Profit Rises 15%; Highest Dividend Declared — Check Record Date

Debur India's net profit surges 15% at Rs 369 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal. This is in comparison to profit of Rs 320 crore in the same quarter of fiscal 2025, according to its stock exchange notification on Thursday.

Consolidated revenue of the FMCG major surges 7.3% year-on-year for the three months ended March, reaching Rs 3,038 crore in comparison to Rs 2,830 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest and taxes rose 8.2% to Rs 462 crore from Rs 427 crore. Margins expanded marginally to 15.2% from 15.1% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

Dabur Q4 Result Highlight (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit rises 15.1% at Rs 369 crore versus Rs 320 crore.

Revenue rises 7.3% at Rs 3,038 crore versus Rs 2,830 crore.

Ebitda rises 8.2% at Rs 462 crore versus Rs 427 crore.

Margin at 15.2% versus 15.1%.

To pay final dividend of Rs 5.5 per share.

Dabur's India FMCG business posted a growth of 9.5% during the quarter. Operating profit for India FMCG business rose 12.5%, reflecting strong execution in the domestic FMCG business and healthy underlying volume of growth of 6%.

In the quarter under review, hair care portfolio rose by about 27% during the quarter led by the hair oil business. Home care business saw over 24% growth. while the digestive business saw a 15% jump. Dabur's skin and salon business rose by 12%.

Dabur's Toothpaste business reported 7% growth during the fourth quarter, while the Badshah portfolio posted 12% growth during the quarter under review.

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In the fourth quarter, rural markets continued to outpace urban consumption with rural demand growing ahead of urban India by 350 basis points.

Dabur's international business saw a 2.5% growth, despite the headwinds in Middle East, according to a press release. Its UK business reported a 10% growth, while sub-Saharan African section grew 20%, and the Namaste US saw growth of 6.2%. The Bangladesh business also reported a 22% constant-currency growth.

During the concall on Thursday, Dabur said there will be second round of price hikes in first quarter of fiscal 2027.

Dabur Dividend

Dabur on Thursday has announced dividend of Rs 5.5 per equity share for the fiscal 2026 as its profit surges. This is the highest-ever dividend announced by the company. The company announced distribution of nearly Rs 975 crore to shareholders.

The record date for ascertaining entitlement of final dividend for fiscal 2026 has not been set as July 17. According to the exchange filing the final dividend is subject to approval of the Members of the company at the ensuing annual general meeting.

The company on Nov 7 had given a dividend of Rs 2.75 per share, this means in total in fiscal 2026, Dabur gave dividend of Rs 8.25. In 2024 the company gave a dividend of Rs 8 per share and in 2023 it gave a dividend of Rs 5.5 per share.

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