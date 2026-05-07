Five Stocks To Buy: Ashok Leyland, Delhivery, Godfrey Phillips And More | May 07, 2026

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, focusing on the commercial vehicle, logistics, consumer goods, auto ancillary, and public sector banking sectors.

Top picks include a consensus buy on Ashok Leyland, alongside Delhivery, Godfrey Phillips, Ramkrishna Forgings, and Canara Bank.

​Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland emerged as a key pick with dual buy recommendations, though with varying time horizons and price targets.

​VLA Ambala, SEBI RA & Founder of SMT Stock Market, suggested a swing trade with an entry range of Rs 170–180. She set staggered targets of Rs 200, Rs 225, and Rs 260 for a 10-to-60-day period, advising a stop loss at Rs 150.

​Vinay Rajani, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, recommended a tighter tactical play with an entry at Rs 168, an upside target of Rs 174, and a stop loss at Rs 164.

​Delhivery

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive VP & Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities, identified technical strength in the logistics major Delhivery. He recommended a buy at the current market price of Rs 469 for upside targets of Rs 490 and Rs 500. Traders are advised to maintain a stop loss at Rs 454.

​Godfrey Phillips India

Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research at Axis Securities, sees momentum in the consumer goods space. He recommended a buy on Godfrey Phillips at Rs 2,308 for an upside target of Rs 2,360, protecting the position with a stop loss at Rs 2,28

​Ramkrishna Forgings (RK Forgings)

Palviya also highlighted a bullish setup in the auto ancillary segment with RK Forgings. He suggested an entry at Rs 622 for a target price of Rs 655, while advising traders to keep a strict stop loss at Rs 613.

​Canara Bank

Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP & HOR at Globe Capital, identified a buying opportunity in the PSU banking space. He recommended entering Canara Bank at the current market price of Rs 138 for a target of Rs 145, advising a stop loss at Rs 134.

​Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.



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