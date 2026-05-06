Five Stocks To Buy Today: Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Surya Roshni, And More | May 6, 2026

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, focusing on the pharmaceuticals, financial, automobile and other sectors. Top picks include Bajaj Finance Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Surya Roshni Ltd. and more.

Bajaj Finance Ltd. (CMP: Rs 959.75)

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive VP and Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities, recommends buying Bajaj Finance Ltd. with a target price of Rs 978 and a stop loss at Rs 950.

Surya Roshni Ltd. (CMP: Rs 276.15)

VLA Ambala, SEBI-registered investment adviser and founder of SMT Stock Market, recommends buying Surya Roshni Ltd. in the Rs 270–275 range for a swing trade over 30 to 200 days, with targets of Rs 320, Rs 350 and Rs 450, and a stop loss at Rs 230.

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,254.60)

Jigar Shantilal Patel, Senior Manager – Equity Technical Research at Anand Rathi, recommends buying Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) with a stop loss at Rs 1,220 and a target of Rs 1,300.

Mankind Pharma Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2,327.90)

Jigar Shantilal Patel also recommends buying Mankind Pharma Ltd. with a stop loss at Rs 2,250 and a target of Rs 2,468.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (CMP: Rs 3,220.80)

Amit Goel, CMT, SEBI-registered investment adviser and Partner & Co-Founder of Blue Oak Wealth, has identified a buying opportunity in Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. above Rs 3,222, with a stop loss at Rs 3,081 and a target of Rs 3,362.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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