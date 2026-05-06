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Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Hints At Positive Open; Kospi Breaches 7,000, Brent Falls Below $109 A Barrel

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance traded at24,286.50, compared to Tuesday's index close of 24,032.80.

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Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Hints At Positive Open; Kospi Breaches 7,000, Brent Falls Below $109 A Barrel
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Hello and welcome to our live coverage on stock markets

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance traded at 24,286.50, compared to Tuesday's index close of 24,032.80. On Tuesday, Indian equity benchmarks recovered from deeper intraday losses but ended lower amid expiry-led volatility. The Nifty 50 closed 0.36% lower at 24,032.80, while the Sensex fell 0.33% to 77,017.79.Intraday, the Nifty was down as much as 0.95%, while the Sensex declined up to 0.94%.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures for July delivery fell 1.21% to $108.54 per barrel on Tuesday. US West Texas Intermediate futures dropped 1.76% to $100.5 per barrel.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea's Kospi crossed the 7,000 mark for the first time on Wednesday, rising as much as 5.8% to 7,338.61. Asian markets advanced after signs of easing tensions in the Middle East pushed oil prices lower. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.58%, while Hang Seng futures traded below the index's previous close. Japanese markets were shut for a public holiday.

Besdies, Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.6%, while S&P 500 futures gained 0.2%. Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 30 points, or less than 0.1%. Overnight, the S&P 500 rose 0.81% to close at a record 7,259.22. The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.03% to end at an all-time high of 25,326.13. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 356.35 points, or 0.73%, to settle at 49,298.25.

Companies scheduled to report earnings today include Bajaj Auto, Polycab India, Shree Cement, Godrej Consumer Products, PB Fintech and One 97 Communications. Other results are expected from Birlasoft, Blue Star, CESC, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Hexaware Technologies and Kansai Nerolac Paints.
 

May 06, 2026 07:42 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Indian Companies Announce $1.1 Billion Investment In US

  • Indian companies announced investments of more than $1.1 billion in the US at the SelectUSA Investment Summit.
  • The investments span aerospace, defence, energy, advanced manufacturing and artificial intelligence, and are expected to create about 1,500 jobs.
  • Abhyuday Group, Sterlite Technologies, PR Jindal Group, Jivo Wellness Group, TechDome Solutions and Atri AI were among the companies that announced investments.

    • Source: PTI

May 06, 2026 07:38 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Earnings Due From Bajaj Auto, Polycab, Shree Cement Today

  • Companies scheduled to report earnings today include Bajaj Auto, Polycab India, Shree Cement, Godrej Consumer Products, PB Fintech and One 97 Communications.
  • Other results are expected from Birlasoft, Blue Star, CESC, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Hexaware Technologies and Kansai Nerolac Paints.
  • The list also includes Aditya Birla Real Estate, Aptus Value Housing Finance, Arvind Fashions, Home First Finance Company India, Radico Khaitan, South Indian Bank and Sula Vineyards.
May 06, 2026 07:34 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: China’s CSI 300 Rises As Markets Reopen After Holiday

  • China’s CSI 300 index added 0.71% as trading resumed after the Labour Day break.
  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was little changed.
  • The Hang Seng Tech index rose 0.21%.
May 06, 2026 07:30 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: US Pauses Project Freedom In Strait Of Hormuz

  • The US paused Project Freedom in the Strait of Hormuz, citing progress toward a final agreement with Iran.
  • Authorities said the US naval blockade will remain in force during the pause.
  • The initiative was launched to help the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz and was paused for a short period to assess whether an agreement can be finalised and signed.

    • Read the full story here.

May 06, 2026 07:24 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Coforge, Hero MotoCorp Among Earnings Reaction To Watch

  • Coforge, GNG Electronics, Lloyds Metals & Energy, SRF, Raymond Realty, Hero MotoCorp, Aavas Financiers and SJS Enterprises are among the earnings reaction to watch today.
  • Larsen & Toubro, GHCL, United Breweries, PNB and Shoppers Stop reported negative results, as revenue and EBITDA missed at Larsen & Toubro, margin pressure at GHCL and PNB, and wider losses at Shoppers Stop.
May 06, 2026 07:20 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Kospi Crosses 7,000 For First Time As Asia Markets Rise

  • South Korea’s Kospi crossed the 7,000 mark for the first time on Wednesday, rising as much as 5.8% to 7,338.61.
  • Asian markets advanced after signs of easing tensions in the Middle East pushed oil prices lower.
  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.58%, while Hang Seng futures traded below the index’s previous close. Japanese markets were shut for a public holiday.

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South Korea's Kospi Crosses 7,000 For First Time On Easing Middle East Tensions

May 06, 2026 07:16 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: S&P 500 And Nasdaq Close At Record Highs

  • The S&P 500 rose 0.81% to close at a record 7,259.22.
  • The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.03% to end at an all-time high of 25,326.13.
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 356.35 points, or 0.73%, to settle at 49,298.25.
May 06, 2026 07:12 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Nasdaq 100 Futures Rise As Dow Futures Slip

  • Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.6%, while S&P 500 futures gained 0.2%.
  • Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 30 points, or less than 0.1%.
May 06, 2026 07:07 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Brent And WTI Futures Fall As Crude Prices Decline

  • Brent crude futures for July delivery fell 1.21% to $108.54 per barrel on Tuesday.
  • US West Texas Intermediate futures dropped 1.76% to $100.5 per barrel.
May 06, 2026 07:02 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Higher Start For Nifty 50

  • GIFT Nifty traded at 24,286.50, compared with Tuesday’s Nifty 50 close of 24,032.80.
  • The level indicated a higher start for the Indian benchmark index.

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Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Hints At Positive Open; Kospi Breaches 7,000, Brent Falls Below $109 A Barrel

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Hints At Positive Open; Kospi Breaches 7,000, Brent Falls Below $109 A Barrel

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