Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Hints At Positive Open; Kospi Breaches 7,000, Brent Falls Below $109 A Barrel

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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance traded at 24,286.50, compared to Tuesday's index close of 24,032.80. On Tuesday, Indian equity benchmarks recovered from deeper intraday losses but ended lower amid expiry-led volatility. The Nifty 50 closed 0.36% lower at 24,032.80, while the Sensex fell 0.33% to 77,017.79.Intraday, the Nifty was down as much as 0.95%, while the Sensex declined up to 0.94%.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures for July delivery fell 1.21% to $108.54 per barrel on Tuesday. US West Texas Intermediate futures dropped 1.76% to $100.5 per barrel.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea's Kospi crossed the 7,000 mark for the first time on Wednesday, rising as much as 5.8% to 7,338.61. Asian markets advanced after signs of easing tensions in the Middle East pushed oil prices lower. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.58%, while Hang Seng futures traded below the index's previous close. Japanese markets were shut for a public holiday.

Besdies, Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.6%, while S&P 500 futures gained 0.2%. Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 30 points, or less than 0.1%. Overnight, the S&P 500 rose 0.81% to close at a record 7,259.22. The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.03% to end at an all-time high of 25,326.13. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 356.35 points, or 0.73%, to settle at 49,298.25.

Companies scheduled to report earnings today include Bajaj Auto, Polycab India, Shree Cement, Godrej Consumer Products, PB Fintech and One 97 Communications. Other results are expected from Birlasoft, Blue Star, CESC, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Hexaware Technologies and Kansai Nerolac Paints.

