Wall Street Highlights: S&P 500, Nasdaq Close At Record High, Powered by Rallying Chipmakers

US stocks set a record closing high on Tuesday, buoyed by semiconductor and memory stocks with sentiment improving broadly as the US-Iran ceasefire appeared to hold.
The S&P 500 Index rose 0.8% as Micron Technology Inc., Sandisk Corp. and Intel Corp. all advanced more than 11%, pushing the benchmark past Friday's prior historic close.
All 11 sectors gained, led by materials and tech, the sector that helped power the S&P 500's rally the past five weeks. The Nasdaq 100 Index rose 1.3%, also to a record. West Texas Intermediate crude fell about 3.5% to roughly $103 per barrel.
"While momentum investors ask, 'Can you take me high enough?', the market faces a macro reality check amid Middle East tensions that are driving oil and yields higher," Piper Sandler Chief Market Technician Craig Johnson wrote in a Tuesday note.
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Earnings continue to pour in, with Advanced Micro Devices Inc. due to report after the bell. The chipmaker rose 4.0%, although David Nicholas, chief executive officer of Nicholas Wealth Management, said it was "priced for perfection" ahead of the results.
|Chemicals conglomerate DuPont de Nemours Inc. led outperforming materials stocks as it raised full-year guidance on benefits from Iran-conflict-related price increases. Shares climbed 8.4%, the most since November.
Palantir Technologies Inc. shed 6.9% after boosting its revenue view, while missing US commercial sales estimates. ON Semiconductor Corp. rose 0.6% after first-quarter results were slightly better than expected, but its outlook suggested recovery in key markets will be slower than hoped.
PayPal Holdings Inc. sank 7.8% after saying it's seeing trends at the lower end of its full-year outlook. Earlier, first-quarter adjusted earnings per share topped estimates, and the company said it plans to cut jobs. Pfizer Inc. added 0.6% after reporting better-than-expected sales as demand for older blockbusters helped to offset a decline in revenue from Covid products.
In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management's services index eased to a five-month low as orders growth slowed and input prices stayed higher.
"The sharp drop in new orders and continued elevated level of inflation makes this a slightly negative reading on the economy," Vital Knowledge founder Adam Crisafulli wrote.
Meantime, tax refunds have climbed $47 billion versus last year, while tax payments have dropped $63 billion, with much of the benefit accruing later in refund season to higher-income households who may not immediately spend the money, Wolfe Research's Tobin Marcus wrote.
"We should already be past the peak impact on consumption, but with a residual cash cushion that will help buffer the economy against shocks (e.g. if the US-Iran crisis drives energy prices higher for longer)," Marcus said.
Later this week, attention will shift toward Friday's payrolls report and its potential influence on Federal Reserve interest-rate policy.
ALSO READ: Trump Pauses 'Project Freedom' In Hormuz, Signals Great Progress Toward Iran Deal
"A strong jobs report would probably cause markets to price in meaningfully more hikes, even though we think hikes are unlikely," Bank of Americas Securities US economist Shruti Mishra wrote in a Tuesday note. She anticipates a "solid" jobs report, based on jobless claims and weekly ADP data.
Sectors in Focus
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