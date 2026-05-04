Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026: Full List Of Winners And Losers

As we wait for the final declarations from the counting centres, the current leads are already telling a story of massive upsets and high‑stakes survival. While official winner and loser tags are still being verified by the Election Commission, these are the key battlegrounds and names likely to define the 2026 mandate.

Below are the critical constituencies and candidates to watch as the final rounds of counting stabilise.

Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni: The ‘Prince' Under Pressure

Candidate: Udhayanidhi Stalin (DMK)

All eyes are on the Deputy Chief Minister in what was expected to be a safe seat. As of mid‑morning, Udhayanidhi is locked in a surprisingly tight contest, at times trailing AIADMK's Aadirajaram. Historically a fortress for the Karunanidhi family, early EVM rounds suggest youth and urban voters in this constituency may be leaning towards promises of disruption by newer entrants.

Kolathur: The CM's Citadel

Candidate: M.K. Stalin (DMK)

While his son faces pressure elsewhere, the Chief Minister's own seat remains a bellwether for the party's overall standing. Observers are tracking not just whether Stalin wins, but by how much.

A reduced margin would indicate erosion in support for the “Dravidian Model,” while a decisive victory would reaffirm the CM's hold over Chennai's political pulse.

Edappadi: The EPS Stronghold

Candidate: Edappadi K. Palaniswami (AIADMK)

In the heart of the Kongu belt, EPS is fighting to cement his position as the undisputed mass leader of the AIADMK. His home‑turf performance is crucial to his political survival.

Early leads show him holding steady, but the NTK's Seeman factor and aggressive BJP campaigning in western Tamil Nadu appear to be chipping away at traditional vote banks. His victory margin could determine his leverage in any hung Assembly scenario.

Coimbatore South: The High‑Octane Triangular Fight

Candidates: Senthilbalaji (DMK) vs Vanathi Srinivasan (BJP) vs TVK

Among the most closely watched seats in the industrial belt, Coimbatore South has turned volatile. With the DMK and BJP in a direct fight, Vijay's TVK has transformed the contest into a genuine three‑cornered battle.

The result here will test the BJP's urban growth in Tamil Nadu and determine whether the Thalapathy factor can translate cinematic popularity into electoral consolidation.

Karur: A Referendum on Welfare

Candidate: V. Senthil Balaji (DMK)

Karur recorded the state's highest turnout at 92.62 percent. Analysts are watching closely to see whether this unprecedented participation favours the incumbent's welfare schemes or signals a quiet call for change.

Given Senthil Balaji's high‑profile legal battles over the past year, a win would significantly boost DMK morale, while a loss would be framed as a voter verdict on corruption allegations.

Madurai Central: The Cultural Pulse

Candidate: PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan (DMK)

In the temple city, PTR's data‑driven, policy‑heavy campaign is being tested against a more traditional, ground‑level AIADMK push. Madurai's history of unpredictability makes this a key indicator for broader shifts across southern Tamil Nadu.

Watch closely for the TVK spoiler effect across these constituencies. Even where Vijay's candidates do not win, their vote share could decisively reveal which parties are losing their traditional bases to the silver‑screen superstar.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026 LIVE: TVK To Beat AIADMK, DMK In High Stakes Battle?

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