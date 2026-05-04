Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Hints At Gap-Up Open Ahead Of State Assembly Election Results; Brent Crude Near $108 A Barrel

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GIFT Nifty traded at 24,265, higher than Nifty's Friday close of 23,997.55, indicating a gap-up start for Indian markets.

Investors will track vote counting in the Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry.

The results are likely to be in focus through the session as markets open for the week.

Asian equities started the week on a mixed note. South Korea's Kospi rose 2.38% to 6,755.86, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.03% to 8,726.90. Trading was thin, with markets in Japan and China shut for a public holiday. Investors tracked the US plan to move stranded vessels out of the Strait of Hormuz and developments in the Iran-US situation. Oil held near last week's levels, with US crude near $101 a barrel and Brent above $108.