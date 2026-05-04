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Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Hints At Gap-Up Open Ahead Of State Assembly Election Results; Brent Crude Near $108 A Barrel

Trading was thin in Asian markets, with markets in Japan and China shut for a public holiday. Investors in India will also assess the outcome of state assembly election results.

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Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Hints At Gap-Up Open Ahead Of State Assembly Election Results; Brent Crude Near $108 A Barrel
3 minutes ago

Hello and welcome to our live coverage on stock markets.

GIFT Nifty traded at 24,265, higher than Nifty's Friday close of 23,997.55, indicating a gap-up start for Indian markets.
Investors will track vote counting in the Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry.
The results are likely to be in focus through the session as markets open for the week.

Asian equities started the week on a mixed note. South Korea's Kospi rose 2.38% to 6,755.86, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.03% to 8,726.90. Trading was thin, with markets in Japan and China shut for a public holiday. Investors tracked the US plan to move stranded vessels out of the Strait of Hormuz and developments in the Iran-US situation. Oil held near last week's levels, with US crude near $101 a barrel and Brent above $108.

May 04, 2026 08:03 (IST)
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Jefferies Says Margin Funding Book Rose To Rs 1.15 Lakh Crore In April

  • Jefferies said the margin funding book rose 9% month-on-month to Rs 1.15 lakh crore in April after two months of decline.
  • The brokerage said equity options turnover fell 25% from March, while demat account openings slowed to 22 lakh from 28 lakh.
  • It named Groww and ICICI AMC as its top picks in the capital markets space.

May 04, 2026 07:51 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Jefferies Keeps Buy On KFin Tech; Target Price Cut To Rs 1,125

  • Jefferies maintained Buy on KFin Tech and cut its target price to Rs 1,125 from Rs 1,200.
  • The brokerage said Q4 EBITDA was above estimates, while FY27 guidance disappointed the market but may be conservative.
May 04, 2026 07:40 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Mphasis Gets Mixed Brokerage Views; Target Prices Revised

  • Morgan Stanley maintained Overweight on Mphasis and cut its target price to Rs 2,730 from Rs 3,410. Jefferies maintained Hold and raised its target price to Rs 2,490 from Rs 2,450.
  • Morgan Stanley said management gave strong guidance and pipeline visibility remains high.
  • Jefferies said Q4 revenue was in line, margins were above estimates and deal bookings rose year-on-year.
May 04, 2026 07:33 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Brokerages Diverge On Kajaria Ceramics After Q4

  • HSBC maintained Buy and raised its target price to Rs 1,400 from Rs 1,200. Jefferies maintained Hold and raised its target price to Rs 1,120 from Rs 1,005. Morgan Stanley maintained Underweight with a target price of Rs 819.
  • Brokerages said Q4 volume growth, margin expansion and the approved buyback were key factors in the quarter.
  • HSBC pointed to lower competition after supply disruption in the unorganised market, while Jefferies and Morgan Stanley flagged competition and Middle East-related risks to gas, labour and exports.
May 04, 2026 07:30 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Brokerages Raise Target Prices On Adani Ports After Q4

  • HSBC maintained Buy and raised its target price to Rs 1,950 from Rs 1,800. Jefferies maintained Buy and raised its target price to Rs 1,980 from Rs 1,825. Goldman Sachs maintained Buy with an unchanged target price of Rs 1,710.
  • Brokerages said Q4 EBITDA was ahead of or in line with estimates, with growth supported by domestic ports, logistics, marine and international operations.
  • They also pointed to FY27 guidance and FY31 targets for revenue, EBITDA and return on capital employed.

May 04, 2026 07:24 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Brokerages Raise Target Prices On Dr Lal PathLabs

  • Morgan Stanley maintained Overweight and raised its target price to Rs 1,819 from Rs 1,765. Citi maintained Buy and raised its target price to Rs 1,700 from Rs 1,650. Kotak retained Buy and raised its target price to Rs 1,800 from Rs 1,750.
  • Brokerages said Q4 revenue growth picked up, test volumes increased and management raised FY27 revenue growth guidance to 13% to 15%.
May 04, 2026 07:20 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Brokerages Keep Mixed Ratings On HUL After Q4

  • Morgan Stanley kept Equal-weight and raised its target price to Rs 2,480 from Rs 2,372. Citi maintained Buy and cut its target price to Rs 2,750 from Rs 2,850.
  • BofA reiterated Neutral and raised its target price to Rs 2,355 from Rs 2,330. Jefferies maintained Buy with an unchanged target price of Rs 2,850, while Macquarie kept Outperform with a target price of Rs 2,860.
  • Brokerages said FY27 growth could be higher than FY26, with pricing actions and cost savings helping manage raw material inflation.
May 04, 2026 07:13 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Avenue Supermarts Gets Split Brokerage Calls After Q4

  • Morgan Stanley maintained Overweight on Avenue Supermarts with a target price of Rs 5,188, while Citi kept Sell and raised its target price to Rs 3,650 from Rs 3,150.
  • Morgan Stanley said like-for-like growth of 10.8% was ahead of estimates and supply chains have not seen disruption so far.
  • Citi said a demand spike supported Q4, but flagged pressure on profitability and said store expansion expectations are already reflected.
May 04, 2026 06:50 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Crude Oil Holds Steady As Markets Track Hormuz And Iran-US Talks

  • Crude oil prices were steady on Monday after falling in the previous session.
  • US West Texas Intermediate traded near $101 a barrel, while Brent crude stayed above $108.
  • Markets weighed a US plan to move stranded ships out of the Strait of Hormuz against signs of renewed contact between Washington and Tehran.
May 04, 2026 06:44 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Asian Markets Open Mixed As Kospi Rises And ASX 200 Stays Flat

  • Asian equities started the week on a mixed note. South Korea’s Kospi rose 2.38% to 6,755.86, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.03% to 8,726.90.
  • Trading was thin, with markets in Japan and China shut for a public holiday.
May 04, 2026 06:44 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Gap-Up Open As Investors Watch State Poll Results

  • GIFT Nifty traded at 24,265.00, higher than Nifty’s Friday close of 23,997.55, indicating a gap-up start for Indian markets.
  • Investors will track vote counting in the Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry.
  • The results are likely to be in focus through the session as markets open for the week.

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