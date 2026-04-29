Tamil Nadu Exit Polls 2026: Date, Time, Where To Watch And Key Details

Tamil Nadu exit polls for the 2026 Assembly elections are likely to be released after 6:30 p.m. on April 29, once voting ends in West Bengal. The early projections could offer the first signals on who may form the next government in one of India's key political battlegrounds.

Nearly 4.87 crore voters cast their ballots in the single-phase election on April 23 across 234 constituencies, deciding the fate of 4,023 candidates. With turnout crossing 85%, the contest has drawn attention because of a three-way fight involving the DMK, AIADMK and Vijay's TVK.

The ruling DMK, leading the Secular Progressive Alliance, is seeking another term with support from Congress, Left parties and the VCK. The AIADMK, heading the National Democratic Alliance, is trying to return to power with allies including the BJP. TVK is contesting all 234 seats in its first major electoral test.

Three-Way Test

Tamil Nadu politics has long been dominated by the DMK and AIADMK. This election is being closely watched to see whether Vijay's entry can disrupt that pattern and change vote shares across the state.

Former film director Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi is also contesting all 234 seats. Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam is part of the DMK alliance.

Several senior leaders are in the fray. Chief Minister M K Stalin is contesting from Kolathur in Chennai. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is contesting from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni. AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami is contesting from Edappadi. Vijay is making his electoral debut from Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East.

ALSO READ: 'Campaign No-Show': DMK Dismisses Vijay's Role In Tamil Nadu's Record Voter Turnout

Poll Rules

Exit polls were not allowed immediately after Tamil Nadu voting ended because polling in West Bengal continued until April 29. The Election Commission imposed a ban on conducting and publishing exit polls during the notified period.

"The Election Commission under Section 126A of the RP Act 1951, has notified that the conduct of exit poll and dissemination of their results by means of print or electronic media is prohibited between 7:00 a.m. on April 9, 2026 (Thursday) and 6.30 p.m. on April 29, 2026 (Wednesday)," the poll panel said in its notification on April 2.

An exit poll is a survey conducted after voters leave polling stations. People are asked who they voted for, and agencies use survey responses and demographic data to estimate likely results. These projections can differ from official outcomes.

Counting Day

Viewers can follow Tamil Nadu exit polls on the website and social media platforms of NDTV Profit, where updates from leading pollsters and key analysis will be available.

Counting of votes will take place on May 4. Trends are expected from the morning, while the final result is likely to be confirmed by the Election Commission later in the day.

ALSO READ: 'Highest Since Independence': West Bengal, Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections See Record Voter Turnout

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