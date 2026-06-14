Brazil vs Morocco, World Cup 2026 Updates: Vinicius Jr Cancels Out Ismael Saibari Opener At MetLife Stadium

Five-time champions Brazil are taking on Morocco in their opening FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C encounter at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, with both sides looking to get off to a winning start. Brazil are relying on the attacking quality of Vinícius Júnior, Raphinha and Lucas Paquetá, while Morocco are once again looking to showcase the organisation and counter-attacking threat that have made them a formidable opponent on the international stage.

21st Minute: GOAL! Morocco take the lead through Ismael Saibari. The midfielder latches onto a superb through ball from Brahim Díaz, beats Gabriel in the race to the pass and keeps his composure as Alisson rushes off his line. Saibari then delicately chips the ball over the goalkeeper and into the net to hand Morocco a deserved lead.

It's a beautiful finish and also the first goal scored from outside the box at the tournament.

Brazil 0-1 Morocco

32nd Minute: GOAL! Brazil are back on level terms and it is their star man Vinícius Júnior who delivers the response.

The Real Madrid forward receives possession on the left of the box before cutting in onto his right foot. With Morocco's defence backing off, Vinícius creates just enough space to unleash a trademark curling effort that flies into the top-right corner, leaving Yassine Bounou with no chance.

It is a moment of individual brilliance from the Brazilian winger and exactly the response Carlo Ancelotti's side needed after falling behind to Ismael Saibari's opener.

Brazil 1-1 Morocco

37th Minute: Yellow Card - Casemiro: The first booking of the contest goes to Brazil, with Casemiro entering the referee's notebook after getting caught out of position by the pace of Neil El Aynaoui and putting in a late challenge.

41st Minute: Yellow Card - Roger Ibañez: Brazil defender Roger Ibañez becomes the second player to be booked after bringing down Brahim Díaz during a Moroccan attack. It has been a difficult first half for the centre-back, who has already been tested repeatedly by Morocco's movement and pace.

45+3 Minutes - Paquetá Goes Close: Brazil nearly take the lead on the stroke of half-time. Vinícius delivers a dangerous low cross from the left, finding Lucas Paquetá inside the penalty area. The midfielder attempts an acrobatic scissor-kick, but Yassine Bounou reacts sharply to push the effort away for a corner.

Brazil threaten again from the resulting set-piece, with Marquinhos directing a glancing header towards goal, but the ball drifts wide and out for a goal kick.

Brazil 1-1 Morocco

Half-Time: Brazil 1-1 Morocco - The opening half in East Rutherford has delivered plenty of entertainment, with Brazil and Morocco locked at 1-1 at the break.

Morocco were the better side for much of the first half and took a deserved lead through Ismael Saibari, but Brazil responded through a moment of brilliance from Vinícius Júnior, whose curling strike restored parity.

Despite both teams showing plenty of attacking intent, the match remains finely balanced heading into the second half.

Second Half Gets Underway: The action resumes at MetLife Stadium with Brazil getting the second half started. Carlo Ancelotti has made two changes at the break, bringing on Danilo for the booked Roger Ibañez and Fabinho in place of Casemiro.

Brazil 1-1 Morocco

62nd Minute: Double Change For Brazil: Carlo Ancelotti turns to his bench once again as Brazil look for a breakthrough. Matheus Cunha replaces Igor Thiago, while Luiz Henrique comes on for Lucas Paquetá. The changes appear to signal a more attacking approach from the five-time champions, with Raphinha expected to operate in a more central role alongside Brazil's array of forward options.

Brazil 1-1 Morocco

65th Minute: Morocco Make Changes As Fabinho Receives Treatment: Morocco make their first changes of the evening as the game pauses briefly for Fabinho to receive treatment, with the Brazil midfielder bleeding after taking a blow to the mouth.

With Fabinho temporarily off the field, the Atlas Lions introduce fresh legs. Chemsdine Talbi replaces Brahim Díaz, while Samir El Mourabet comes on for Azzedine Ounahi as Morocco look to maintain their intensity in the final third.

Brazil 1-1 Morocco

Brazil vs Morocco Team Line-ups:

Brazil Starting XI: Alisson; Roger Ibañez, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Douglas Santos; Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães; Raphinha, Lucas Paquetá, Vinícius Júnior; Igor Thiago.

Substitutes: Ederson (GK), Weverton, Bremer, Danilo, Léo Pereira, Alex Sandro, Ederson, Fabinho, Danilo Santos, Matheus Cunha, Endrick, Luiz Henrique, Gabriel Martinelli, Rayan.

Morocco Starting XI: Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Issa Diop, Chadi Riad, Noussair Mazraoui; Ayyoub Bouaddi, Neil El Aynaoui; Brahim Díaz, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilal El Khannouss; Ismael Saibari.

Substitutes: Munir Mohamedi, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti, Nayef Aguerd, Youssef Belammari, Zakaria El Ouahdi, Redouane Halhal, Anass Salah-Eddine, Sofyan Amrabat, Samir El Mourabet, Chemsdine Talbi, Gessime Yassine, Ayoube Amaimouni, Ayoub El Kaabi, Abde Ezzalzouli, Soufiane Rahimi.

(This is a developing story)

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