MV Electrosystems IPO Opens Today: GMP Signals 23% Listing Premium

MV Electrosystems launched an initial public offering (IPO) to raise almost Rs 300 crore from the primary market. It provides solutions for railway rolling stock. Ahead of its opening, the grey market premium (GMP) indicated a premium of over 23% for the issue.

Investors who want to bid for shares in the IPO must check the following details before making an investment call.

MV Electrosystems IPO GMP Today

According to the latest grey market trends, MV Electrosystems IPO was commanding a premium of Rs 100, indicating an estimated listing gain of around 23.5% over the upper end of the price band. However, grey market premiums are unofficial and can change rapidly before listing.

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MV Electrosystems IPO: Key Details

The MV Electrosystems IPO is a book build issue of Rs 290 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 68.23 lakh shares.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 400 and Rs 425 per share.

To participate in the IPO, retail investors need to bid for a single lot size of 34 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,450. Small Non-Institutional Investors (S-HNI) need to bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,02,300. Big Non-Institutional Investors (B-HNI) can participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 70 lots. It will lead to an investment of Rs 10,11,500.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) will be offered not less than 75% of the net issue. Retail investors will be allocated not more than 10% of the net issue and not more than 15% will be reserved for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs).

Sundae Capital Advisors Ltd. is the book running lead manager and KFin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

MV Electrosystems IPO: Key Dates

Opens: July 30

Closes: August 3

Allotment: August 4

Refunds: August 5

Demat Credit: August 5

Listing: August 6

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Use Of Proceeds

The company will use proceeds from the IPO to fund long-term working capital requirements, invest in research, design, and development activities for new power electronic equipment, and for general corporate purposes.

About MV Electrosystems

MV Electrosystems is engaged in the design, development, assembly, and manufacturing of electrical and power electronics equipment used in railway rolling stock. Its portfolio includes IGBT-based 3-phase drive propulsion equipment for electric locomotives, switchgear panels for railway coaches & EMUs, cable protection & management products, and other safety-critical electrical systems.

Financials

The company reported a net loss of Rs 12.63 crore in FY26, down from a profit after tax of Rs 1.40 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations dropped 21.09% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 49.43 crore in FY26 from Rs 62.64 crore in FY25.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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