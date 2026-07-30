Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Today At 88.49% Capacity; IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Mumbai, Thane, Palghar Today

Mumbai's seven lakes were filled to 88.49% of their total capacity on Thursday, with water stock reaching 12,80,786 million litres, according to BMC data. The reservoirs remained just below the 90% mark after rainfall eased over the past 24 hours, even as the IMD issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar.

The seven lakes: Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Vihar, and Tulsi - are located across Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Nashik districts. These reservoirs depend entirely on the southwest monsoon to replenish.

The seven reservoirs supply drinking water to Mumbai throughout the year, making their storage levels a key indicator of the city's water security.

Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Today

Lakes Storage Modak Sagar 100% Vihar 100% Tulsi Above 98% Tansa Above 98% Middle Vaitarna 88.32% Bhatsa 86.64% Upper Vaitarna 79.70%

Forecast rainfall over the next two days is expected to further boost storage in Mumbai's reservoirs.

Mumbai Weather Alert:

Reservoir levels could rise further over the coming days as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rain across Mumbai, Thane and Palghar. As per the weather agency, rainfall is expected to pick up in Mumbai from Thursday.

The IMD said, "Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall and gusty winds of 50–60 kmph at isolated places are very likely," prompting it to issue a yellow alert for Mumbai till July 31.

In Thane and Palghar, the IMD has issued a yellow alert till Friday, warning of heavy rainfall. It has also upgraded yellow to an orange alert for Palghar on Friday as some places may see very heavy rainfall.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra: Landslide Hits Dahanu's Famous Mahalaxmi Fort In Palghar Amid Heavy Rains

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