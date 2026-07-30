Maharashtra: Landslide Hits Dahanu's Famous Mahalaxmi Fort In Palghar Amid Heavy Rains

A landslide triggered by heavy rainfall struck the renowned Mahalaxmi Fort in Dahanu taluka of Maharashtra's Palghar district, damaging the pedestrian route leading to the hill shrine and prompting authorities to close the access road until further notice, reported NDTV.

Officials said a section of the pathway used by devotees to reach the fort collapsed after continuous rain weakened the hillside. As a precautionary measure, the district administration has prohibited visitors and devotees from entering the fort until restoration work is completed and the route is declared safe.

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No casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident.

Restoration work is currently underway on a war footing to clear debris, stabilise the damaged pathway and restore safe access to the fort. Local residents have joined hands with the administration in the clean-up and repair efforts, helping officials remove fallen trees, damaged structures and mud from the route.

The landslide also uprooted several trees and damaged electricity poles along the route, disrupting infrastructure in the area. In addition, iron safety railings installed to assist devotees while climbing to the shrine were swept away or severely damaged by the debris, as per the report.

The incident highlights the impact of persistent monsoon rains across parts of Maharashtra, where heavy downpours have increased the risk of landslides and infrastructure damage in hilly regions. Authorities have urged the public to avoid visiting vulnerable locations during adverse weather and to follow official advisories.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Palghar district on Friday, 31 July, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 50-60 kmph at isolated locations.

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According to The Times of India, officials reported 20 storm-related fatalities across the district during the early July rains. Administrative estimates place the primary damage from the early July heavy rains at roughly Rs 170 crore.

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