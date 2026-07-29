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IIT Kharagpur Faculty Member Found Dead In Staff Quarters; Cops Suspect Suicide

The 36-year-old assistant professor was found dead in his campus residence on Wednesday, with police investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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IIT Kharagpur Faculty Member Found Dead In Staff Quarters; Cops Suspect Suicide
The deceased has been identified as Deepak Reddy Pullaguram, 36, an assistant professor at IIT Kharagpur.
Photo Source: Envato

An assistant professor at IIT Kharagpur was found dead at his residence on the institute's campus in West Bengal's West Midnapore district on Wednesday, with police investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, according to Indo Asian News Service (IANS).

The deceased has been identified as Deepak Reddy Pullaguram, 36, an assistant professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering. Originally from Hyderabad, he lived in the faculty quarters at IIT Kharagpur.

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According to police, campus authorities alerted them after Pullaguram was reportedly unresponsive since Wednesday morning. Around 12:30 pm, personnel from the Hijli police outpost, under Kharagpur Town Police Station, entered the residence with the assistance of campus security after receiving the alert.

He was found hanging inside the residence and was taken to BC Roy Hospital on the IIT Kharagpur campus, where doctors declared him dead.

Police said they are investigating the cause of death and are examining whether it was a case of suicide or if any other circumstances were involved. It is not yet known whether a suicide note was recovered from the residence.

The faculty quarters have been sealed as part of the investigation. Police have informed Pullaguram's family in Hyderabad and are questioning security personnel, neighbouring residents and his colleagues to gather more information. The residence is also being searched as part of the investigation.

Investigators are looking into all possible angles, including whether Pullaguram had been facing any personal or professional difficulties, West Midnapore Superintendent of Police Papiya Sultana said.

According to IANS, Sultana said, "The hanging body of a professor has been recovered. It will be sent for autopsy. The manner or cause of death is being investigated."

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As of Wednesday evening, IIT Kharagpur had not issued an official statement on the incident.

According to the report, institute sources said that while IIT Kharagpur has witnessed several student deaths in recent years that were reported as suspected suicides, the death of a faculty member on campus would be unprecedented.

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(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

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