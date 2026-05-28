CBSE Starts 24x7 Support System For Class 10, 12 Students, Helpline Goes Live

The Central Board of Secondary Education has started a complete support system to help students after their Class 10 and Class 12 results, with services available round the clock.

The board has set up multiple ways for students to get help during this important time, making sure everyone can reach out for support when needed.

Toll-Free Helpline

CBSE's toll-free helpline 1800-11-8004 is now running for students dealing with stress or having questions about their results. The helpline works 24 hours a day with an automated system in Hindi and English that answers common questions about results and exams.

ALSO READ: BJP Leader Annamali Requests Roll Back Of Notification Making Three Languages Compulsory For Class IX Students

Students can also talk to trained counsellors from 9:30 AM to 5:30 PM on weekdays. These counsellors include school principals, teachers, and mental health experts from CBSE schools.

Email Helpline

Students who prefer to write can send their questions through email. For general questions, they can write to info.cbse@nic.in. For questions about results and re-checking of marks, students should email result.cbse2026@cbseshiksha.in.

The support covers everything from re-evaluation requests to dealing with exam stress and answering questions about the result process.

READ ALSO: CBSE Says Viral OSM Portal Hack' Involved Dummy Testing Platform, Not Live System

Focus On Student Well-Being

"We've set up a strong, student-focused support system to guide you through every step," CBSE said in its official message, showing its commitment to helping students.

The move shows CBSE's effort to look after students' mental health and academic needs during what can be a tough time. The board has made it simple so that any student who needs help with post-result services can easily get it.

Students feeling worried or unsure about their results are encouraged to use these free services. The board wants to make sure no student faces this period alone.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.