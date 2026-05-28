Royal Enfield Launches Bullet 650 In India: Check Price, Features, Colours & Other Details

Royal Enfield on Thursday launched the Royal Enfield Bullet 650 in India, marking the iconic Bullet's entry into the premium 650cc segment for the first time.

The motorcycle is now available at authorised Royal Enfield dealerships nationwide at an ex-showroom starting price of Rs 3.65 lakh, with retail sales commencing from today.

Engine And Performance

At the heart of the Bullet 650 lies Royal Enfield's proven 647.95cc parallel-twin engine, which already powers popular models like the Interceptor 650 and Super Meteor 650. The air-oil cooled motor develops 47 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of torque at 5,650 rpm, paired with a six-speed gearbox featuring a slipper clutch, as per India Today.

This makes the Bullet 650 the most powerful iteration of the Bullet ever produced, bringing twin-cylinder performance to one of the world's oldest continuously manufactured motorcycle nameplates.

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Colour Options & Pricing

The Bullet 650 is available in two distinctive colour shades at launch, including Cannon Black and Battleship Blue. Both variants are priced at Rs 3.65 lakh ex-showroom.

The Battleship Blue shade is exclusive to the Indian market and will not be offered in other global markets where the motorcycle is sold.

Design And Features

The Bullet 650 retains the traditional Bullet aesthetic with a square rear fender and taller handlebars for an upright riding position, blending heritage styling with modern engineering. The motorcycle comes equipped with the Tripper Navigation module as standard, offering turn-by-turn navigation for riders, according to bikedekho.com

The Bullet 650 features 43mm telescopic forks up front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. It rides on a 19-inch front wheel and gets disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS for enhanced safety.

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The Bullet 650 is priced at Rs 3.65 lakh, positioning it alongside the Classic 650 in Royal Enfield's expanding 650cc lineup. The launch expands the Chennai-based manufacturer's premium portfolio, which now includes the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Super Meteor 650, Shotgun 650 and Classic 650.

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