Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Nifty Below 23,900 In Pre-Open, Sensex Falls Over 100 Points

ONGC (Q4, QoQ)
- Revenue up 13.9% to Rs 35,928 crore versus Rs 31,547 crore.
- Ebitda down 4.5% to Rs 20,295 crore versus Rs 21,247 crore.
- Margin at 56.5% versus 67.4%.
- Net profit down 20.6% to Rs 6,650 crore versus Rs 8,371 crore.
- Formed JV with Gujarat Maritime Board to develop liquid port at Dahej.
IRCTC (Q4, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 15.1% to Rs 1,460 crore versus Rs 1,269 crore.
- Ebitda up 3.6% to Rs 399 crore versus Rs 385 crore.
- Margin at 27.3% versus 30.4%.
- Net profit down 8.9% to Rs 326 crore versus Rs 358 crore.
P&G Health (Q4, YoY)
- Revenue up 19.3% to Rs 371 crore versus Rs 311 crore.
- Ebitda up 68.1% to Rs 136 crore versus Rs 80.9 crore.
- Margin at 36.6% versus 26%.
- Net profit up 54.6% to Rs 94.6 crore versus Rs 61.2 crore.
- Board declared dividend of Rs 45/share.
JK Tyre (Q4, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 12.3% to Rs 4,223 crore versus Rs 3,759 crore.
- Ebitda up 47.9% to Rs 537 crore versus Rs 363 crore.
- Margin at 12.7% versus 9.7%.
- Net profit up 93.8% to Rs 25.2 crore versus Rs 13 crore.
- Board declared dividend of Rs 4/share.
Siemens India (Q4, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 14.6% to Rs 4,618 crore versus Rs 4,029 crore.
- Ebitda down 0.2% to Rs 444 crore versus Rs 445 crore.
- Margin at 9.6% versus 11%.
- Net profit down 36.4% to Rs 370 crore versus Rs 582 crore.
- Board approved merger of Siemens Rail with company.
Brainbees Solutions (Q4, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 12.1% to Rs 2,163 crore versus Rs 1,930 crore.
- Ebitda at Rs 70.2 crore versus Rs 15.9 crore.
- Margin at 3.2% versus 0.8%.
- Net loss at Rs 30.3 crore versus loss of Rs 76.7 crore.
- Company plans investment in UAE and Saudi Arabia arms.
Ram Ratna Wires (Q4, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 83.2% to Rs 1,753 crore versus Rs 957 crore.
- Ebitda at Rs 93.3 crore versus Rs 45.3 crore.
- Margin at 5.3% versus 4.7%.
- Net profit at Rs 39 crore versus Rs 18 crore.
Senco Gold (Q4, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue at Rs 1,997 crore versus Rs 1,378 crore.
- Ebitda at Rs 274 crore versus Rs 127 crore.
- Margin at 13.7% versus 9.2%.
- Net profit at Rs 157 crore versus Rs 62.4 crore.
Transport Corp (Q4, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 12.3% to Rs 1,324 crore versus Rs 1,179 crore.
- Ebitda up 17% to Rs 142.4 crore versus Rs 121.7 crore.
- Margin at 10.8% versus 10.3%.
- Net profit up 8.8% to Rs 124 crore versus Rs 114 crore.
Gujarat Fluoro (Q4, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 11.8% to Rs 1,369 crore versus Rs 1,225 crore.
- Ebitda up 0.7% to Rs 308 crore versus Rs 306 crore.
- Margin at 22.5% versus 25%.
- Net profit down 41.4% to Rs 112 crore versus Rs 191 crore.
Bayer Crop (Q4, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 6.4% to Rs 441.5 crore versus Rs 415.1 crore.
- Ebitda up 20.9% to Rs 55 crore versus Rs 45.5 crore.
- Margin at 12.5% versus 11%.
- Net profit up 18.3% to Rs 36.2 crore versus Rs 30.6 crore.
Morepen Lab (Q4, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 4.1% to Rs 485 crore versus Rs 466 crore.
- Ebitda down 42.2% to Rs 24.4 crore versus Rs 42.2 crore.
- Margin at 5% versus 9.1%.
- Net profit down 22.7% to Rs 15.7 crore versus Rs 20.3 crore.
Camlin Fine (Q4, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue down 1.6% to Rs 425 crore versus Rs 432 crore.
- Ebitda down 65.9% to Rs 21.2 crore versus Rs 62.1 crore.
- Margin at 5% versus 14.4%.
- Net profit at Rs 88.2 crore versus Rs 72 lakh.
- Appointed Pankaj Pandey as CFO effective August 18.
Sumitomo Chemical (Q4, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 0.7% to Rs 684 crore versus Rs 679 crore.
- Ebitda up 11.7% to Rs 134 crore versus Rs 120 crore.
- Margin at 19.6% versus 17.6%.
- Net profit up 11.4% to Rs 111 crore versus Rs 99.6 crore.
Scoda Tubes (Q4, YoY)
- Revenue down 0.1% to Rs 123.6 crore versus Rs 123.7 crore.
- Ebitda down 4.6% to Rs 16.7 crore versus Rs 17.5 crore.
- Margin at 13.5% versus 14.1%.
- Net profit down 7.4% to Rs 6.3 crore versus Rs 6.8 crore.
Rupa & Company (Q4, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 6.3% to Rs 442 crore versus Rs 416 crore.
- Ebitda up 20% to Rs 55.1 crore versus Rs 45.9 crore.
- Margin at 12.5% versus 11%.
- Net profit up 18.3% to Rs 36.2 crore versus Rs 30.6 crore.
EIH (Q4, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 8.1% to Rs 895 crore versus Rs 828 crore.
- Ebitda down 4.8% to Rs 334 crore versus Rs 351 crore.
- Margin at 37.3% versus 42.4%.
- Net profit down 5.9% to Rs 238 crore versus Rs 253 crore.
Pondy Oxides (Q4, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 78.4% to Rs 935 crore versus Rs 524 crore.
- Ebitda at Rs 59.1 crore versus Rs 27.7 crore.
- Margin at 6.3% versus 5.3%.
- Net profit at Rs 37.5 crore versus Rs 16.6 crore.
Kilburn Engineering (Q4, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 48.8% to Rs 189 crore versus Rs 127 crore.
- Ebitda up 5.3% to Rs 37.7 crore versus Rs 35.8 crore.
- Margin at 19.9% versus 28.2%.
- Net profit up 22.1% to Rs 24.9 crore versus Rs 20.4 crore.
Carraro India (Q4, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 36.7% to Rs 607 crore versus Rs 444 crore.
- Ebitda up 40% to Rs 63.4 crore versus Rs 45.3 crore.
- Margin at 10.4% versus 10.2%.
- Net profit up 75.9% to Rs 41.7 crore versus Rs 23.7 crore.
Shringar House (Q4, YoY)
- Revenue at Rs 726 crore versus Rs 351 crore.
- Ebitda up 93.9% to Rs 44.8 crore versus Rs 23.1 crore.
- Margin at 6.2% versus 6.6%.
- Net profit at Rs 34 crore versus Rs 15.2 crore.
Aequs (Q4, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 47.4% to Rs 367 crore versus Rs 249 crore.
- Ebitda down 82.9% to Rs 4.2 crore versus Rs 24.5 crore.
- Margin at 1.1% versus 9.8%.
- Net loss at Rs 53.7 crore versus profit of Rs 8.9 crore.
Honda India (Q4, YoY)
- Revenue down 1.5% to Rs 265 crore versus Rs 269 crore.
- Ebitda down 31.1% to Rs 29.9 crore versus Rs 43.4 crore.
- Margin at 11.3% versus 16.2%.
- Net profit down 25.7% to Rs 26.9 crore versus Rs 36.2 crore.
Jubilant Agri (Q4, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 21.9% to Rs 485 crore versus Rs 398 crore.
- Ebitda up 19.9% to Rs 32.6 crore versus Rs 27.2 crore.
- Margin at 6.7% versus 6.8%.
- Net profit up 24.4% to Rs 19.9 crore versus Rs 16 crore.
Landmark Cars (Q4, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 17.2% to Rs 1,279 crore versus Rs 1,091 crore.
- Ebitda up 38.4% to Rs 75.7 crore versus Rs 54.7 crore.
- Margin at 5.9% versus 5%.
- Net profit at Rs 15 crore versus Rs 1.4 crore.
AstraZeneca (Q4, YoY)
- Revenue up 20.4% to Rs 579 crore versus Rs 481 crore.
- Ebitda down 29.5% to Rs 60.9 crore versus Rs 86.4 crore.
- Margin at 10.5% versus 18%.
- Net profit down 23% to Rs 44.9 crore versus Rs 58.3 crore.
Jash Engineering (Q4, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue down 3% to Rs 291 crore versus Rs 300 crore.
- Ebitda up 17% to Rs 68.9 crore versus Rs 58.9 crore.
- Margin at 23.7% versus 19.6%.
- Net profit up 57.1% to Rs 56.7 crore versus Rs 36.1 crore.
GSP Crop Science (Q4, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 30.8% to Rs 403 crore versus Rs 308 crore.
- Ebitda down 8.3% to Rs 36.3 crore versus Rs 39.6 crore.
- Margin at 9% versus 12.9%.
- Net profit down 9.7% to Rs 20.5 crore versus Rs 22.7 crore.
Gandhar Oil (Q4, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 13.6% to Rs 1,093 crore versus Rs 962 crore.
- Ebitda up 89.6% to Rs 63.5 crore versus Rs 33.5 crore.
- Margin at 5.8% versus 3.5%.
- Net profit at Rs 37.1 crore versus Rs 12.3 crore.
Transrail Lighting (Q4, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue down 4.2% to Rs 1,864 crore versus Rs 1,946 crore.
- Ebitda down 11% to Rs 210 crore versus Rs 236 crore.
- Margin at 11.3% versus 12.1%.
- Net profit down 24% to Rs 96.5 crore versus Rs 127 crore.
Authum Investment (Q4, Consolidated YoY)
- Total income down 76.5% to Rs 343 crore versus Rs 1,457 crore.
- Net profit at Rs 59.8 crore versus Rs 1,763 crore.
GIC (Q4, Consolidated YoY)
- Total income up 3.1% to Rs 12,309 crore.
- Net profit up 1.4% to Rs 2,533 crore versus Rs 2,499 crore.
Finolex Industries (Q4, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 12.1% to Rs 1,314 crore versus Rs 1,172 crore.
- Ebitda up 94.2% to Rs 332 crore versus Rs 171 crore.
- Margin at 25.3% versus 14.6%.
- Net profit up 58.2% to Rs 261 crore versus Rs 165 crore.