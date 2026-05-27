Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Nifty Below 23,900 In Pre-Open, Sensex Falls Over 100 Points

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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 23,928. On Tuesday, Indian equity benchmarks halted a two-day gaining streak. The NSE Nifty 50 fell 0.49% or 118 points to close at 23,913.70. Sensex declined 0.63% or 479.26 points to end at 76,009.70.

Meanwhile, Brent crude for July delivery fell 0.5% to $99.13 per barrel, while WTI crude for July settlement declined 0.9% to $93.09 per barrel.

Elsewhere, Asian markets open high. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.49% to a new high, while the Topix gained 0.57%. South Korea's Kospi surged 4.84% at the open, while the Kosdaq fell 0.68%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.13% in early trade.