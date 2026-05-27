Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement
LIVE UPDATES

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Nifty Below 23,900 In Pre-Open, Sensex Falls Over 100 Points

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 23,928, compared to Tuesday's index close of 23,913.70.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Nifty Below 23,900 In Pre-Open, Sensex Falls Over 100 Points
26 seconds ago

Hello and welcome to our live coverage on stock markets.

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 23,928. On Tuesday, Indian equity benchmarks halted a two-day gaining streak. The NSE Nifty 50 fell 0.49% or 118 points to close at 23,913.70. Sensex declined 0.63% or 479.26 points to end at 76,009.70.

Meanwhile, Brent crude for July delivery fell 0.5% to $99.13 per barrel, while WTI crude for July settlement declined 0.9% to $93.09 per barrel.

Elsewhere, Asian markets open high. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.49% to a new high, while the Topix gained 0.57%. South Korea's Kospi surged 4.84% at the open, while the Kosdaq fell 0.68%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.13% in early trade.

May 27, 2026 09:19 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Live: Indices Trade Flat In Early Session

  • Benchmark indices moved between gains and losses and were little changed in early trade.
  • Nifty 50 was up 0.05% at 23,926.00, gaining 12.30 points.
  • Sensex rose 0.05% to 76,045.42, up 35.72 points.
May 27, 2026 09:13 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Live: Jefferies Flags Fiscal Impact From Subsidies; UBS Tweaks Portfolio

  • Jefferies said higher spending on petroleum and fertiliser subsidies and lower oil tax revenue could impact government finances by Rs 1.25–1.5 trillion, with part of the burden shared with states and oil marketing companies. It expects offsetting measures through lower non-defence capex and higher disinvestment, with oil marketing companies seen at break-even at $85–87 per barrel and scope for fuel price increases.

  • UBS adjusted its India strategy portfolio by adding ABB India with a 3 percentage point weight and Triveni Turbine with 2 percentage points, while removing Bharat Electronics and Cognizant Technology. It increased allocations to Titan Company and NTPC, and reduced weights in Reliance Industries and Thermax.

May 27, 2026 09:10 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Live: Jefferies Sees 10–15% Growth In Residential Sales

  • Jefferies said residential sales volumes and value rose 10–15% year-on-year in March–April 2026.
  • The brokerage noted the sector remains steady despite the impact of the Middle East conflict on investor sentiment.
  • It said market share gains by listed developers and steady launch activity support 15% growth guidance.
May 27, 2026 09:07 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Live: Rupee Weakens To 95.79 Against US Dollar

The Indian rupee depreciated by 10 paise to 95.79 against the US dollar.

May 27, 2026 09:06 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Indicate Weak Start In Pre-Open Trade

  • Nifty 50 was down 0.14% at 23,879.90, lower by 33.80 points in pre-open trade.
  • Sensex declined 0.16% to 75,886.43, falling 123.27 points.
May 27, 2026 09:05 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Live: Citi Maintains Buy On Sun Pharma With Rs 2,180 Target

  • Citi maintained a Buy rating on Sun Pharma with a target price of Rs 2,180.
  • The brokerage said ASCO 2026 data supports UNLOXCYT’s position in laCSCC and addresses earlier concerns on sample size.
  • It added that response durability and tolerability support commercial prospects, with over $400 million peak sales expected by FY30.
May 27, 2026 09:03 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Live: CLSA Says Nifty Remains Range-Bound, Midcap Index Nears Breakout

  • CLSA’s Laurence Balanco said the Nifty remains within its 2024-to-date trading range of 21,743–21,800 on the lower side and 26,270–26,340 on the upper side.
  • He said the NSE Mid-cap Index is close to confirming a breakout from its 2024-to-date consolidation pattern.
  • CLSA said such a move could support an upside target of 77,687–78,000 for the midcap index.
May 27, 2026 09:00 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Live: Brokerages Maintain Positive View On ONGC After Q4

  • Macquarie maintained an Outperform rating with a target price of Rs 300, citing lower production and higher exploration costs in Q4, with oil output down 2% YoY and gas down 1% in FY26.
  • Jefferies retained a Buy rating with a target price of Rs 360, noting EBITDA was 20% below estimates due to higher operating costs and dry well write-offs.
  • The brokerage said crude and gas production were broadly in line with expectations.
May 27, 2026 08:55 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Live: Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight On Brainbees With Rs 300 Target

  • Morgan Stanley maintained an Equal-weight rating on Brainbees with a target price of Rs 300, with Q4 performance broadly in line with estimates.
  • India margins declined due to competition in diapers and higher manufacturing costs linked to rupee depreciation and crude prices.
  • The brokerage said management expects improvement in growth, with manufacturing-related margin impact to reverse in Q2, while competitive pressure in diapers may persist for four to six quarters.
May 27, 2026 08:50 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Live: Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy On Astra Microwave With Rs 1,455 Target

  • Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Astra Microwave with a target price of Rs 1,455.
  • The brokerage said performance was in line, with margin expansion and improved cash flows.
  • Growth was supported by execution in defence, exports and space segments, while working capital improved in FY26.
May 27, 2026 08:45 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Live: CLSA Maintains Outperform On SBI With Rs 1,275 Target

  • CLSA maintained an Outperform rating on SBI with a target price of Rs 1,275.
  • The brokerage noted SBI has missed net interest margin expectations in one of the four quarters, with the stock typically recovering after a decline.
  • It said a recent 10–12% correction offers a buying opportunity, adding that deposit repricing could improve NIM by 8 basis points.
May 27, 2026 08:40 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Live: Citi Highlights CEAT Growth Plans, Notes Raw Material Cost Increase

  • Citi said CEAT aims to become the top player in two-wheeler and four-wheeler aftermarket segments in India, while targeting 33% revenue from international business.
  • The company plans to expand its premium brand presence and achieve 15% market share in CV radials in the domestic aftermarket.
  • Raw material costs are expected to rise about 20% in Q1; the company has taken a 5–6% price hike and may implement further increases, with capex seen at Rs 1,300–1,400 crore.
May 27, 2026 08:35 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Live: Citi Maintains Sell On IndusInd Bank With Rs 800 Target

  • Citi maintained a Sell rating on IndusInd Bank with a target price of Rs 800.
  • The brokerage expects return on assets to reach 1% by FY27-end and around 1.5% over the medium term, driven by lower credit costs, higher fee income and operating leverage.
  • It said balance sheet adjustments support a shift towards growth, with no near-term capital requirement, while ECL transition could impact capital ratios by 100–120 basis points.
May 27, 2026 08:30 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Live: Citi Maintains Buy On Pine Labs With Rs 235 Target

  • Citi maintained a Buy rating on Pine Labs with a target price of Rs 235.
  • The brokerage said guidance implies over 20% growth with margin expansion driven by operating leverage.
  • It expects adjusted EBITDA and EBIT to grow 42% and 84% over FY26–FY28, with gains supported by deal wins, partnerships and contribution margins, partly offset by lower gift card distribution.
May 27, 2026 08:25 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Live: Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight On Coal India With Rs 420 Target

  • Morgan Stanley maintained an Equal-weight rating on Coal India with a target price of Rs 420.
  • The brokerage said the floor price is at a material discount to current market levels.
  • It expects this to act as an overhang and sees the stock remaining volatile in the near term.
May 27, 2026 08:20 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Live: Jefferies Raises Entero Healthcare Target Price To Rs 1,500

  • Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Entero Healthcare and raised the target price to Rs 1,500 from Rs 1,350 after a mixed quarter.
  • The brokerage cited management guidance of 23% organic growth in FY27 and a 100 basis points expansion in EBITDA margin.
  • It cut FY27 EPS estimates due to higher tax and depreciation, but raised FY28 EPS on improving margins, with growth driven by acquisition consolidation.
May 27, 2026 08:18 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Live: Byju’s Founder Sentenced To Six Months In Singapore Case

Byju Raveendran has been sentenced to six months in jail by a Singapore court for contempt of court, Bloomberg reported.

May 27, 2026 08:15 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Live: JPMorgan Maintains Overweight On Hyundai With Rs 2,135 Target

  • JPMorgan maintained an Overweight rating on Hyundai with a target price of Rs 2,135.
  • It expects domestic demand to remain strong and sees multiple export drivers in the near and medium term.
  • The brokerage said the company plans to increase its EV mix and has measures to support margins, with capex aligned to new models and capacity expansion.
May 27, 2026 08:10 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Live: Brokerages Maintain Positive View On ONGC Despite Weak Q4

  • Macquarie maintained an Outperform rating with a target price of Rs 300, citing lower production volumes and higher exploration expenses in Q4. It noted oil production fell 2% YoY in FY26, while gas output declined 1%.
  • Jefferies retained its Buy rating with a target price of Rs 360, with EBITDA coming in 20% below estimates due to higher operating costs and dry well write-offs, while production was broadly in line.
May 27, 2026 08:04 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Live: Stocks To Watch Include Coal India, Tata Elxsi HG Infra And More

  • Saatvik Green: Secured Rs 171 crore order for supply of solar PV modules.
  • Karur Vysya Bank: National Faceless Appeal Centre partly allowed appeal against Rs 40 crore tax order.
  • Studds Accessories: To incorporate new subsidiary in Italy for 300,000 euros.
  • GPT Infraprojects: Secured order worth Rs 72 crore from Eastern Railway.
  • UGRO Capital: Board approved allotment of NCDs worth Rs 200 crore.
  • Fino Payments Bank: RBI extended Interim CEO Ketan Merchant’s tenure by three months from May 27.
  • Sai Parentals: Targets completion of Adelaide manufacturing facility by Q4 FY27.
  • Tata Elxsi: Launched material intelligence platform ‘ViTel AI’.
  • Pakka: Board approved issuance of NCDs worth Rs 540 crore.
  • HG Infra: Declared qualified bidder for 35-year transmission service provider contract worth Rs 45 crore annually.
  • Sun Pharma: To present long-term follow-up data on UNLOXCYT at ASCO meeting.
  • Coal India: Government proposes OFS of up to 1% stake at floor price of Rs 412/share with greenshoe option for additional 1%.
  • Zee Entertainment: To launch four sports channels under Unite8 Sports brand.
  • Satin Creditcare: Allotted NCDs worth Rs 84.5 crore.
  • Sumitomo Chemical: Promoted Suresh Ramachandran as MD effective September 1.
  • Jaykay Enterprises: Approved Rs 25 crore loan to subsidiary JK Digital.
  • JK Tyre: Reappointed Raghupati Singhania as CMD for five years and announced Rs 4,980 crore capex plan by FY30.
  • Clean Max Enviro: Raised around $575 million and commissioned 351.4 MWp at Bikaner Solar Park.
  • OMDC: Nominated MNVS Prabhakar as Non-Executive Chairman.
  • AYM Syntax: Creditors approved merger of Mandawewala Enterprises into company.
  • Restaurant Brands Asia: Acquirers announced open offer to buy 26% stake at Rs 70/share.
  • Alldigi Tech: Avinash Jain to step down as CFO on June 21. Manish Agarwal to take over from June 22.
  • Pondy Oxides: Approved 2:5 stock split and Rs 200 crore investment for copper recycling plant in Tamil Nadu.
  • Central Bank of India: Government divested 8.08% stake for Rs 732 crore.
  • KEC International: Secured new orders worth Rs 1,303 crore.
  • Yes Bank: NSE imposed Rs 1 lakh penalty on Yes Securities and barred onboarding of new clients for three months.
  • NLC India: Signed MoU with IIT(ISM) TEXMiN for mineral exploration and research.
  • Agarwal’s Health Care: Arm invested $200,000 into Orbit Health Care.
  • Piramal Finance: NCLAT allowed plea on merger scheme with four companies.
  • Angel One: Hemen Bhatia resigned as CEO of AMC business.
  • Chalet Hotels: Supreme Court set aside High Court order in Vashi hotel land case.
May 27, 2026 07:55 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Live: ONGC, IRCTC Among Q4 Results Announced After Tuesday's Close

ONGC (Q4, QoQ)

  • Revenue up 13.9% to Rs 35,928 crore versus Rs 31,547 crore.
  • Ebitda down 4.5% to Rs 20,295 crore versus Rs 21,247 crore.
  • Margin at 56.5% versus 67.4%.
  • Net profit down 20.6% to Rs 6,650 crore versus Rs 8,371 crore.
  • Formed JV with Gujarat Maritime Board to develop liquid port at Dahej.

IRCTC (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

  • Revenue up 15.1% to Rs 1,460 crore versus Rs 1,269 crore.
  • Ebitda up 3.6% to Rs 399 crore versus Rs 385 crore.
  • Margin at 27.3% versus 30.4%.
  • Net profit down 8.9% to Rs 326 crore versus Rs 358 crore.

P&G Health (Q4, YoY)

  • Revenue up 19.3% to Rs 371 crore versus Rs 311 crore.
  • Ebitda up 68.1% to Rs 136 crore versus Rs 80.9 crore.
  • Margin at 36.6% versus 26%.
  • Net profit up 54.6% to Rs 94.6 crore versus Rs 61.2 crore.
  • Board declared dividend of Rs 45/share.

JK Tyre (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

  • Revenue up 12.3% to Rs 4,223 crore versus Rs 3,759 crore.
  • Ebitda up 47.9% to Rs 537 crore versus Rs 363 crore.
  • Margin at 12.7% versus 9.7%.
  • Net profit up 93.8% to Rs 25.2 crore versus Rs 13 crore.
  • Board declared dividend of Rs 4/share.

Siemens India (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

  • Revenue up 14.6% to Rs 4,618 crore versus Rs 4,029 crore.
  • Ebitda down 0.2% to Rs 444 crore versus Rs 445 crore.
  • Margin at 9.6% versus 11%.
  • Net profit down 36.4% to Rs 370 crore versus Rs 582 crore.
  • Board approved merger of Siemens Rail with company.

Brainbees Solutions (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

  • Revenue up 12.1% to Rs 2,163 crore versus Rs 1,930 crore.
  • Ebitda at Rs 70.2 crore versus Rs 15.9 crore.
  • Margin at 3.2% versus 0.8%.
  • Net loss at Rs 30.3 crore versus loss of Rs 76.7 crore.
  • Company plans investment in UAE and Saudi Arabia arms.

Ram Ratna Wires (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

  • Revenue up 83.2% to Rs 1,753 crore versus Rs 957 crore.
  • Ebitda at Rs 93.3 crore versus Rs 45.3 crore.
  • Margin at 5.3% versus 4.7%.
  • Net profit at Rs 39 crore versus Rs 18 crore.

Senco Gold (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

  • Revenue at Rs 1,997 crore versus Rs 1,378 crore.
  • Ebitda at Rs 274 crore versus Rs 127 crore.
  • Margin at 13.7% versus 9.2%.
  • Net profit at Rs 157 crore versus Rs 62.4 crore.

Transport Corp (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

  • Revenue up 12.3% to Rs 1,324 crore versus Rs 1,179 crore.
  • Ebitda up 17% to Rs 142.4 crore versus Rs 121.7 crore.
  • Margin at 10.8% versus 10.3%.
  • Net profit up 8.8% to Rs 124 crore versus Rs 114 crore.

Gujarat Fluoro (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

  • Revenue up 11.8% to Rs 1,369 crore versus Rs 1,225 crore.
  • Ebitda up 0.7% to Rs 308 crore versus Rs 306 crore.
  • Margin at 22.5% versus 25%.
  • Net profit down 41.4% to Rs 112 crore versus Rs 191 crore.

Bayer Crop (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

  • Revenue up 6.4% to Rs 441.5 crore versus Rs 415.1 crore.
  • Ebitda up 20.9% to Rs 55 crore versus Rs 45.5 crore.
  • Margin at 12.5% versus 11%.
  • Net profit up 18.3% to Rs 36.2 crore versus Rs 30.6 crore.

Morepen Lab (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

  • Revenue up 4.1% to Rs 485 crore versus Rs 466 crore.
  • Ebitda down 42.2% to Rs 24.4 crore versus Rs 42.2 crore.
  • Margin at 5% versus 9.1%.
  • Net profit down 22.7% to Rs 15.7 crore versus Rs 20.3 crore.

Camlin Fine (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

  • Revenue down 1.6% to Rs 425 crore versus Rs 432 crore.
  • Ebitda down 65.9% to Rs 21.2 crore versus Rs 62.1 crore.
  • Margin at 5% versus 14.4%.
  • Net profit at Rs 88.2 crore versus Rs 72 lakh.
  • Appointed Pankaj Pandey as CFO effective August 18.

Sumitomo Chemical (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

  • Revenue up 0.7% to Rs 684 crore versus Rs 679 crore.
  • Ebitda up 11.7% to Rs 134 crore versus Rs 120 crore.
  • Margin at 19.6% versus 17.6%.
  • Net profit up 11.4% to Rs 111 crore versus Rs 99.6 crore.

Scoda Tubes (Q4, YoY)

  • Revenue down 0.1% to Rs 123.6 crore versus Rs 123.7 crore.
  • Ebitda down 4.6% to Rs 16.7 crore versus Rs 17.5 crore.
  • Margin at 13.5% versus 14.1%.
  • Net profit down 7.4% to Rs 6.3 crore versus Rs 6.8 crore.

Rupa & Company (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

  • Revenue up 6.3% to Rs 442 crore versus Rs 416 crore.
  • Ebitda up 20% to Rs 55.1 crore versus Rs 45.9 crore.
  • Margin at 12.5% versus 11%.
  • Net profit up 18.3% to Rs 36.2 crore versus Rs 30.6 crore.

EIH (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

  • Revenue up 8.1% to Rs 895 crore versus Rs 828 crore.
  • Ebitda down 4.8% to Rs 334 crore versus Rs 351 crore.
  • Margin at 37.3% versus 42.4%.
  • Net profit down 5.9% to Rs 238 crore versus Rs 253 crore.

Pondy Oxides (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

  • Revenue up 78.4% to Rs 935 crore versus Rs 524 crore.
  • Ebitda at Rs 59.1 crore versus Rs 27.7 crore.
  • Margin at 6.3% versus 5.3%.
  • Net profit at Rs 37.5 crore versus Rs 16.6 crore.

Kilburn Engineering (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

  • Revenue up 48.8% to Rs 189 crore versus Rs 127 crore.
  • Ebitda up 5.3% to Rs 37.7 crore versus Rs 35.8 crore.
  • Margin at 19.9% versus 28.2%.
  • Net profit up 22.1% to Rs 24.9 crore versus Rs 20.4 crore.

Carraro India (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

  • Revenue up 36.7% to Rs 607 crore versus Rs 444 crore.
  • Ebitda up 40% to Rs 63.4 crore versus Rs 45.3 crore.
  • Margin at 10.4% versus 10.2%.
  • Net profit up 75.9% to Rs 41.7 crore versus Rs 23.7 crore.

Shringar House (Q4, YoY)

  • Revenue at Rs 726 crore versus Rs 351 crore.
  • Ebitda up 93.9% to Rs 44.8 crore versus Rs 23.1 crore.
  • Margin at 6.2% versus 6.6%.
  • Net profit at Rs 34 crore versus Rs 15.2 crore.

Aequs (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

  • Revenue up 47.4% to Rs 367 crore versus Rs 249 crore.
  • Ebitda down 82.9% to Rs 4.2 crore versus Rs 24.5 crore.
  • Margin at 1.1% versus 9.8%.
  • Net loss at Rs 53.7 crore versus profit of Rs 8.9 crore.

Honda India (Q4, YoY)

  • Revenue down 1.5% to Rs 265 crore versus Rs 269 crore.
  • Ebitda down 31.1% to Rs 29.9 crore versus Rs 43.4 crore.
  • Margin at 11.3% versus 16.2%.
  • Net profit down 25.7% to Rs 26.9 crore versus Rs 36.2 crore.

Jubilant Agri (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

  • Revenue up 21.9% to Rs 485 crore versus Rs 398 crore.
  • Ebitda up 19.9% to Rs 32.6 crore versus Rs 27.2 crore.
  • Margin at 6.7% versus 6.8%.
  • Net profit up 24.4% to Rs 19.9 crore versus Rs 16 crore.

Landmark Cars (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

  • Revenue up 17.2% to Rs 1,279 crore versus Rs 1,091 crore.
  • Ebitda up 38.4% to Rs 75.7 crore versus Rs 54.7 crore.
  • Margin at 5.9% versus 5%.
  • Net profit at Rs 15 crore versus Rs 1.4 crore.

AstraZeneca (Q4, YoY)

  • Revenue up 20.4% to Rs 579 crore versus Rs 481 crore.
  • Ebitda down 29.5% to Rs 60.9 crore versus Rs 86.4 crore.
  • Margin at 10.5% versus 18%.
  • Net profit down 23% to Rs 44.9 crore versus Rs 58.3 crore.

Jash Engineering (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

  • Revenue down 3% to Rs 291 crore versus Rs 300 crore.
  • Ebitda up 17% to Rs 68.9 crore versus Rs 58.9 crore.
  • Margin at 23.7% versus 19.6%.
  • Net profit up 57.1% to Rs 56.7 crore versus Rs 36.1 crore.

GSP Crop Science (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

  • Revenue up 30.8% to Rs 403 crore versus Rs 308 crore.
  • Ebitda down 8.3% to Rs 36.3 crore versus Rs 39.6 crore.
  • Margin at 9% versus 12.9%.
  • Net profit down 9.7% to Rs 20.5 crore versus Rs 22.7 crore.

Gandhar Oil (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

  • Revenue up 13.6% to Rs 1,093 crore versus Rs 962 crore.
  • Ebitda up 89.6% to Rs 63.5 crore versus Rs 33.5 crore.
  • Margin at 5.8% versus 3.5%.
  • Net profit at Rs 37.1 crore versus Rs 12.3 crore.

Transrail Lighting (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

  • Revenue down 4.2% to Rs 1,864 crore versus Rs 1,946 crore.
  • Ebitda down 11% to Rs 210 crore versus Rs 236 crore.
  • Margin at 11.3% versus 12.1%.
  • Net profit down 24% to Rs 96.5 crore versus Rs 127 crore.

Authum Investment (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

  • Total income down 76.5% to Rs 343 crore versus Rs 1,457 crore.
  • Net profit at Rs 59.8 crore versus Rs 1,763 crore.

GIC (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

  • Total income up 3.1% to Rs 12,309 crore.
  • Net profit up 1.4% to Rs 2,533 crore versus Rs 2,499 crore.

Finolex Industries (Q4, Consolidated YoY)

  • Revenue up 12.1% to Rs 1,314 crore versus Rs 1,172 crore.
  • Ebitda up 94.2% to Rs 332 crore versus Rs 171 crore.
  • Margin at 25.3% versus 14.6%.
  • Net profit up 58.2% to Rs 261 crore versus Rs 165 crore.

May 27, 2026 07:40 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Live: Seven Stocks Added To Short-Term ASM; Three Removed

  • Apollo Micro Systems, Go Fashion (India), NGL Fine-Chem, Premier Explosives, Rain Industries, Sandhar Technologies and Sasken Technologies have been placed under the short-term ASM framework.
  • Dynacons Systems & Solutions, Sakar Healthcare and United Foodbrands have been removed from the ASM list.
May 27, 2026 07:35 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Live: Price Bands Revised For United Foodbrands, GE Vernova T&D India, Radico Khaitan

  • The price band for United Foodbrands has been revised from 20% to 10%.
  • GE Vernova T&D India and Radico Khaitan will now trade without any price band, revised from 20%.
May 27, 2026 07:30 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Live: Government Sells Stake In Central Bank; Paisalo Digital Sees Insider Buying

  • Central Bank of India: President of India acting through Department of Financial Services sold 7.32 crore shares.
  • Paisalo Digital: Sunil Purushottamn Agarwal bought 15 lakh shares.
  • Paisalo Digital: Pro Fitcch bought 9.81 lakh shares.
  • Paisalo Digital: Santanu Agarwal bought 15 lakh shares.
  • Yash Highvoltage: Keyur Girishchandra Shah sold 62,000 shares.
  • Yash Highvoltage: Twinkle Keyur Shah sold 1 lakh shares.
May 27, 2026 07:25 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Live: Prataap Snacks, Citius Transnet See Block Deals

Prataap Snacks

  • Authum Investment & Infrastructure bought 3.11 lakh shares at Rs 1,004.38/share.
  • Naveen Kumar Mehta sold 1.52 lakh shares at Rs 990/share.

Euro Pratik Sales

  • Singhvi Pratik Gunwant bought 5.45 lakh shares at Rs 258.82/share.

Citius Transnet Investment Trust

  • LTM bought 25 lakh shares at Rs 101.1/share.
  • Nuvama Wealth Finance sold 25 lakh shares at Rs 101.1/share.

May 27, 2026 07:20 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Live: Australia April CPI Rises 0.4% M/M, Below Estimate

  • Australia’s consumer prices rose 0.4% month-on-month in April, below estimates of 0.6%, Bloomberg reported.
  • The trimmed mean CPI increased 0.3% on-month, in line with expectations.
May 27, 2026 07:15 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Live: Israeli Strikes In Lebanon Kill 31, Displace Residents

  • Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon killed 31 people and injured 40 on Tuesday, Al Jazeera reported.
  • Israel intensified strikes and issued multiple displacement orders for towns in the south and east.
  • Residents were reported fleeing as ground forces pushed deeper into Lebanese territory.
May 27, 2026 07:10 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Live: Trump Backs CFTC Role In Prediction Markets

  • US President Donald Trump said it is important that the CFTC retains authority over prediction markets.
  • He stated that the regulator’s oversight in this area must be maintained.
  • Trump added that the US aims to remain a leader and said the CFTC chairman is doing a good job.
May 27, 2026 07:05 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Live: Trump Says Iran Must Accept Full Surrender

  • The US President DOnald Trump said Iran would need to accept a complete surrender, including its military stepping down and leadership signing documents acknowledging defeat.
  • He stated that if this happens, sections of the US media would still portray Iran as having secured a strong outcome.
  • The President also criticised US media organisations and political opponents in the post.
May 27, 2026 07:00 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Live: S&P 500, Nasdaq Hit Record Highs; Dow Falls

  • The S&P 500 rose 0.61% to 7,519.12 and the Nasdaq climbed 1.19% to 26,656.18, with both closing at record highs.
  • The gains were led by technology stocks as traders tracked developments in the Middle East.
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.23%, or 118.02 points, to 50,461.68.
May 27, 2026 06:55 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Live: Nikkei Hits Record High; Kospi Jumps At Open

  • Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.49% to a new high, while the Topix gained 0.57%.
  • South Korea’s Kospi surged 4.84% at the open, while the Kosdaq fell 0.68%.
  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.13% in early trade.
May 27, 2026 06:50 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Live: Brent, WTI Crude Prices Decline

  • Brent crude for July delivery fell 0.5% to $99.13 per barrel.
  • WTI crude for July settlement declined 0.9% to $93.09 per barrel.
May 27, 2026 06:46 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Slightly Higher Than Previous Close

  • GIFT Nifty traded at 23,928, indicating a steady start.
  • This compares with the previous Nifty 50 close of 23,913.70 on Tuesday.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Hitachi Energy Shares In Focus Jefferies Doubles Target Price Amid Data Centre Demand

Hitachi Energy Shares In Focus Jefferies Doubles Target Price Amid Data Centre Demand

Live TV
Apps
Social